15 things tourists should know before they visit the Vegas Shop

Reality TV has come a long way and there are still a lot of people who can’t get enough. They tune into their favorite program every week and watch episodes online.

Pawn Stars is one of these shows. It is broadcast on the History channel and follows a company that excels in pledging goods that others take with them to sell.

It is filled with drama and the illusion of what is real and what is not real remains a mystery to many. However, some things about the popular show have been revealed and we are going to share the details.

We have found 15 things that people need to know before deciding to enter this popular Las Vegas store. Things they need to know if they think they will get an experience the way they see on TV.

15 Many offers have become bad

Via: History

We do not see all the deals made in the show, and that is because there are not enough hours in the day. We of course only see the dramatic ones.

Experts are often called in to verify a product and its value. This does not always work and the store loses a lot of money.

14 Dealing with criminals

Via: Youtube

We get used to seeing these people in the show, that we often wonder who they really are. Do we even know the people we look at and work with?

Chumlee is one of the more prominent figures in the show, but he has run into problems. His recent charges give fans a break …

13 How much reality TV is being shown?

Via: dailymail.co.uk

The biggest question when it comes to reality TV is how much of what we see happens organically, and how much of it is staged.

Here’s a hint: on Pawn Stars, if a customer enters an interesting item, she may be asked to return later at a time when there are cameras.

12 Personal life versus Professional life

Via: Starcasm

We all know that we should not combine business with pleasure, but that takes on a different meaning when your life is sent to the whole world. Rick Harrison married Deanna Burditt in 2013.

Everything seemed fine, but it wasn’t long before people discovered that the Burditt ex was a bit of a criminal and generally not a nice guy.

11 They can see the future

Via: History

Some people may think that working in a property show would be exciting, without knowing which item will then go through your door. However, that is not the way it really works.

At Pawn Stars, the producers make an effort to find people who might be interested in selling things that might be interesting and who attract a large audience.

10 Business is not going well

Via: Youtube

Reality shows can be misleading because they only show us what they want us to see.

It may seem like the store is doing good business at Pawn Stars, but that is not always true. There are always a lot of people in the store, because of the popularity. They are rarely there to make an actual purchase.

9 melting gold?

Via: Youtube

Pawn shops generally earn a lot of their money by buying and selling gold and silver. However, there are many laws about selling gold, and one of them is that it cannot be melted down.

When the store came across some gold coins, they melted them over. The original owner found out and continued the store.

8 Who are these experts?

Via: Youtube

Pawn Stars always has an expert ready to check out and verify the goods.

These experts may seem like good friends to the store staff, but they are not. These experts are just people who have found the production company and brought it in when needed.

7 They don’t even work there anymore (shock)

Via: CNN

Here’s a big one that you should know if you plan to go to the store to see the cast and crew. You probably won’t see them.

The show is not filmed every day and the staff you see on TV are only there when the show is filmed.

6 Attack on a veteran

Via: Youtube

The shop and the staff were apparently sued several times and this time it was from a Vietnam war veteran. Apparently an argument occurred and the man left and said he was being attacked by staff.

His walking stick was damaged, as well as the item he wanted to sell. He complained for $ 20,000.

5 Fancy Pants With Personal Assistants

Via: NYDailyNews

It makes sense that the staff you see in the show are probably a little better off financially now than when the show first started. This means that they have a loving lifestyle.

Chumlee and Corey, two of the permanent employees in the show, have their own personal assistants. These assistants do most of their paperwork and other everyday tasks.

4 What about The Pawn Plaza?

Via: vegas.eater

Since the show started, the owner has done what he knows how to do, he has expanded. Because the pawn shop was doing so well, he decided to branch off and make a Pawn Plaza.

The square is full of individual stores and sellers, but apparently they are not always happy with the management of the property.

3 You could walk in flying dishes

Via: History

This is not the first time that we mention that Chumlee is in trouble. It looks like he’s a bad boy. He is known to be rather immature in nature.

Chumlee once broke a bass that a customer had left and intended to return. This cost the store $ 700, and if someone else did, they would probably have been fired.

2 It Is A Family Show

Via: Geekycamel

Olivia Black is a name that may be familiar to believers who watch the show. However, she is no longer in the show.

Olivia hid a bit of an uncomfortable past. The history, the network that broadcasted the show, was not happy about this and they got her out of the film. She still works in the store, but does not appear on TV.

1 Screen most stores for stolen goods

Via: Youtube

A major problem with pawnshops is the concern that stolen goods are sold at a profit.

Pawn Stars had a good share of stolen goods on the show, including a 2000-year-old Tyrian Skehel. A coin believed to be in the hands of Biblical Judas. It turned out the coin was stolen, but the store was allowed to keep it because of the insurance policy.