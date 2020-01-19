15 things that all passengers must do

A flight from New York to Australia can take almost an entire day, but that does not mean that passengers must be unmanageable or demanding of flight attendants or the people around them. Although such a long flight seems uncomfortable and painful, there are still different aircraft etiquette rules that passengers must follow.

According to flight attendants, there are a number of things that passengers need to do to make their flight more bearable and trouble-free. Everyone on a plane wants a smooth journey and thanks to the many hard-working flight attendants, passengers usually have a good experience.

Saying hello to cabin crew is always a must and honestly, it doesn’t hurt to listen to the safety demonstration, no matter how often you travel. View these 15 other things that all passengers should do according to the flight attendants.

15 Say hello

Photo via: pinterest.com

It is always a good idea to say hello to cabin crew when you board the plane. Flight attendants also want to feel safe and comfortable, and it doesn’t hurt to make them feel comfortable by greeting them. While passengers leave their flight, a simple ‘thank you’ also works.

14 Listen to the safety demonstration

Photo via: youtube.com

No matter how often passengers have flown, it is always important to listen and view the safety demonstration given before the start. The worst thing a passenger can do is make a phone call or ignore this important demonstration for a flight attendant. If an emergency occurs, you will only look foolish.

13 Keep their shoes on

Photo via: people.com

Spending hours in an airplane is unbearable, but it is always a bad idea to take off your shoes and socks as if you were sitting in an airplane in your private living room. No stewardess or passenger wants to see your bare feet in their neighborhood. If passengers feel uncomfortable, it is always good to walk through the cabin when it is safe.

12 Put smaller bags under the seat in front of you

Photo via: goairportshuttle.com

Every aircraft has baggage rules and passengers must always use good etiquette. If you have a heavy jacket or bag that is smaller than hand luggage, keep it under the seat in front of you. Flight attendants need the space for the head box for passengers with larger bags and it may be that your jacket is crushed in between if you leave it there.

11 Do not use the aircraft as their personal space

Photo via: wstale.com

According to Fashion Beans, passengers are never allowed to ‘penetrate’ the galley area, because that is the only personal space for flight attendants where they can take breaks and prepare for other tasks. A stewardess describes the galley as her ‘office’, so let’s keep the area free at all times.

10 Wait to use the bathroom when it is safe to do that

Photo via: travelandleisure.com

There will always be a short time to get up and use the toilet during flights, so there should be no reason to leave your seat when the seat belt light is on. The seat belt light is on for passenger safety and it is not that difficult to follow this simple rule.

9 Follow all rules

Photo via: independent.co.uk

Complying with rules in an airplane should not be that difficult, especially since most are common sense. Rules in an airplane are made to be followed and if a passenger acts or causes a scene, it is only stressful for everyone on board and flight attendants must take the time to resolve this.

8 Don’t waste time ordering

Photo via: businessinsider.com

Flight attendants must serve everyone on board so that they do not have time for a passenger who is not sure what he wants. If you plan to order a hot coffee, instead of asking an attendant two or three questions about how you like your drink, you can simply tell them when you order.

7 Keep up to date with personal hygiene

Photo via: thesun.co.uk

Everyone already knows that the areas in an airplane that contain the most bacteria are the tray table, the windows and the toilets. Always keep abreast of your personal hygiene by carrying disinfectant wipes in your bag and using hand sanitizer after using the bathroom.

6 Do not use too many drinks

Photo via: theodysseyonline.com

Although it is fine to order alcoholic beverages on an airplane, flight attendants keep an eye on these passengers because far too many terrible incidents have occurred during the flight that have occurred with a stunned passenger. Passengers who want to drink on board must always consume the same amount of water.

5 Do not treat flight attendants as servants

Photo via: cnn.com

Do not pretend that the safety demonstration does not apply to you because you have been on many flights or did not greet the cabin crew with a simple “hello”. The flight attendants are on board to make passengers feel safe and at ease and are not there to meet all your needs.

4 Give the armrest to the middle seat

Photo via: dailymail.co.uk

It is not nice when you realize that you have landed in the middle seat of an aircraft, so it is a rule that the people on the left and right give you the armrest. This rule is simply a simple etiquette for airlines and the unfortunate person sitting in the middle should actually get both armrests, because the window seat can lean against the window and the person on the aisle gets extra legroom.

3 Place your luggage in the waste bin closest to you

Photo via: dallasnews.com

Passengers ideally place their suitcases in the luggage space above their seats, but it can be a little more difficult if you are one of the last people to board a plane. There will always be a stewardess who will help if a passenger encounters this problem, but to avoid chaos, place your bag closest to you.

2 Do not lean back during meals

Photo via: reddit.com

How uncomfortable is this man probably feeling now? It’s just a simple airplane etiquette that doesn’t make you lean when it’s dinner time on an airplane. Sitting on an airplane for hours is painful enough, so respect your fellow passengers everywhere around you.

1 Leave the aircraft in an orderly fashion

Photo via: cnn.com

This is definitely the worst when it comes to aircraft etiquette. Everyone is excited to get off a plane when it lands, but please leave in an orderly manner. The only time it is acceptable to hurry is when you have to catch a plane, but even then you still have to politely ask people before you if it’s okay to do that.