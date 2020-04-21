15 things recently revealed by Google Earth photos

Google Earth is by far one of the best software. When it was released, people couldn’t be more curious about the things they could only see using a computer connected to the Internet.

Google Earth has evolved and, in addition to being more user-friendly, it continues to discover wonderful things and places (as well as other very funny moments). And yes, you can still see these, in addition to visiting around the world, from the comfort of your own home.

Google Earth recently revealed some interesting things and places we want to show you. From secret military bases to UFO crashes and red rivers in the middle of nowhere – plus secret patterns and signs in different deserts and even submerged cars!

Take a seat, this will be fun!

15 Area 6, the most secret American air base

Just like Area 51, there’s a lot of secrecy surrounding Area 6 – although there are some basic things you’d like to know.

This US air base is located in the Yucca district of the Nevada desert and mainly tests anti-terrorist materials. And, that’s all we know …

The rest remains a secret.

14 A (Believed) UFO Crash in the middle of nowhere

Google Earth is the right tool (if not the only one) for finding UFOs – and even its bugs!

This photo was taken in Antarctica and all you can see is snow. But it’s also true that this image shows an avalanche on Mount Paget and not a UFO crash.

Oh, the Internet and its wonders …

13 Ancient insect colonies in Brazil

One of the most recent revelations of Google Earth is these ancient insect colonies in northeastern Brazil.

Experts say the termites have spent 4,000 years digging and building these colonies, with underground tunnels of about 2.4 cubic miles.

It is impressive what insects can do …

12 Submarines … Are these tunnels?

That’s interesting, and the belief that these were submarine tunnels spread quickly – and the person responsible for that was a YouTuber obsessed with UFOs.

However, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, these “lines” are not really there, as they result from a malfunction caused by overlapping different servers used by Google Earth.

11 A missing car trapped in a lake

David Lee Niles has been missing since 2016 and his family held a funeral in 2011, although he never found the body. Google Earth users turned out to have found David’s car trapped in a lake near his home and quickly informed the family of the discovery – and his body was indeed inside.

10 sharks! Google Earth Footage shows sharks!

This recent revelation from Google Earth is crazy (and awesome at the same time)!

We know that most Google Earth users are used to seeing aerial views, but the software’s “Voyager” feature shows a whole new world! This shark circle was found near Fiji by The Ocean Agency.

9 Prehistoric Geographics in Kazakhstan

Google Earth has been the biggest help for archaeologists in recent years, and these Geoglyphs found in Kazakhstan are further evidence of this.

In fact, this is just one example of many related findings that Google Earth has made over time – so there are many prehistoric discoveries like this.

8 If you type the coordinates “33.396157 ° B, 44.486926 ° E” in Google Earth, this is what you get

Since Google Earth discovered this red lake in Iraq, no one has found the right explanation for it.

So let’s just say we’re looking forward to learning more about this mysterious red lake with water flowing along the Iraqi city of Sadr City.

7 secret patterns in Gobi Desert, China (this is interesting)

This is another of these interesting findings that only Google Earth could detect.

These mysterious patterns are part of a military base in the Chinese Gobi Desert, which is already confusing to understand, right? There is no explanation for what these patterns refer to or what their purpose is.

6 Irisagrig City (Not Lost Again)

If it weren’t for Google Earth, we would never have known about the existence of the city of Irisagrig, which was recently discovered with the help of satellite imagery.

The problem is that, to date, experts have no idea where Irisagrig is (but are working on it).

5 An unknown (and untouched) tropical forest in Mozambique

This is another great find that Google Earth has made possible.

This time, the software discovered an untouched tropical forest on Mount Liko (Mozambique). In addition to finding a huge forest (which is only accessible when climbing 400 feet), the scientists also managed to come across a brand new ecosystem of butterflies, spiders and small mammals.

4 A mysterious Pentagram lost in Kazakhstan

As we told you before, Kazakhstan is one of the most profitable countries in the world by the privileges of Google Earth.

Once again, this mysterious pentagram was found there, which is believed to be associated with satanic cults.

To tell you the truth, all the experts know about this creepy finding.

3 Mr. Colonel Sanders (AKA The Man In KFC’s Logo)

Well, that’s just genius, don’t you agree?

KFC had the brilliant idea to advertise its restaurant chain in the Mojave Desert, near Nevada. The logo is so large that Google Earth managed to locate it.

We bet you can see that from space!

2 Oprah! (Well, not literally, but bottle-filled coke)

Here’s another great idea with this Oprah Winfrey image that consists of over 70,000 used Coca-Cola bottles (yes, you read that right).

This tribute to the world-famous TV host was spotted by Google Earth in Chile.

She must be very proud.

1 Naval base with incorrect appearance

A situation that is as unfortunate as it is true.

Built in California, this Naval Base cost thousands of dollars and the way it looks from above was honestly not intentional. Unfortunately, everyone can see the similarities and the government has received a lot of reactions.

