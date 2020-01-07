15 things about the archaeological site in Turkey (which remain inexplicable)

Loading...

Göbekli Tepe is one of the most enigmatic archaeological finds of all time and investigations only recently start with the right excavations. This prehistoric site is much older than any other similar stone structure. It was built 5000 years before the Egyptian pyramids.

Animal bones on the site suggest that the people who built it were hunters and gatherers who had not yet formed permanent communities and had not domesticated animals to survive. However, it is not clear how and why people from the Stone Age decided to undertake such a large project. In 2019, Göbekli Tepe became a UNESCO World Heritage Site and it should be on every bucket list of those who decide to visit Turkey.

15 It was discovered before it was clear what the site actually is

In 1963 the site was first noticed and investigated by a Turkish and an American university. The researchers mistaken Göbekli Tepe for just another Byzantine cemetery. They had no idea that they came across a prehistoric site like no other. Klaus Schmidt started the current investigation in 1994.

14 The site has an organized structure

The builders of Göbekli Tepe first made pillars and arranged them on premeditation, then they covered them with dirt and built ANOTHER layer of stone pillars on them. Just like most other pre-historic sites, it also has a circular structure.

13 How was Göbekli Tepe built?

Let’s start by emphasizing how Göbekli Tepe is NOT built. No metal was used! Stone Age builders used primitive tools and they thought a lot about it – they took the time to carve artistic images onto stones and tell a story that we were trying to decipher.

12 archaeologists will have to dig for years to discover the entire site

Just try to wrap your head around the fact that with the speed of excavation only 5% of Göbekli Tepe has been investigated so far. Decades will pass before the work will be completed and it will be difficult not to damage any site as the investigations dig deeper.

11 It was a huge place of worship

Why have people who built Göbekli Tepe endured all these problems? Göbekli Tepe is a huge place of worship that redefines the assumptions we have about the development of civilization. It questions the idea that people first had to settle and farmers to start building temples.

10 What kind of people did Göbekli Tepe build?

It is hard to imagine that some time before Stonehenge was built, people managed to build Göbekli Tepe without metal tools. The stone they worked with was a soft limestone and after they had turned stone into pillars, they lifted them upright. Try to explain that impressive performance!

9 engravings on the stones are provided with all kinds of animals

Many stone statues show all kinds of animals, for example vultures, scorpions, wolves and cranes. They offer an insight into the nature around the area of ​​the site. But some speculate that the animals of Göbekli Tepe actually represent constellations and that people had profound astronomical knowledge.

8 generations must be over before the entire site is completed

Göbekli Tepe is a layered hill and each layer dates from a different time between 9,000 and 11,000 years ago. Many different styles were used to make it look like this – a site with its own evolutionary story.

7 Göbleki Tepe has fueled new theories about the development of human civilization

The discovery of Göbekli Tepe and its implications change the way we interpret the course of ancient history. Not all hunters and gatherers were as primitive as we previously thought and they clearly had a vast knowledge of masonry and teamwork. Worship was also very high on their priority list.

6 We can only speculate what the symbols have there

Writing appeared in 3200 BC, thousands of years after the makers of Göbekli Tepe tried to tell a story. The symbols are probably carefully selected and it is difficult to be sure what information they have passed on to future generations. First we should know about their verbal communication skills.

5 The entire site is buried: an intentional act or just a natural process?

The lower layers of Göbekli Tepe were probably intentionally buried so that construction could continue on top. However, as we know, time has a funny way to add layers on top of old cities. Has time covered the rest of the site or the people?

4 Some believe it is the garden of Eden

As soon as the news from this site came in the media, people’s imagination began to run wild. Some suggested that it is the Garden of Eden. Göbekli Tepe builders preceded agriculture and the invention of the wheel – as if they were the first people to leave their mark on this planet.

3 Göbekli Tepe may contain evidence of a comet that strikes the earth

13,000 years ago, part of the planet went into an ice age. Some believe that Göbekli Tepe proves that it started with a comet impact. The key lies in stone statues representing a headless man and a vulture, representing a tragedy that has forever changed the course of history.

2 There is an inexplicable link between Aboriginal Australians and Göbekli Tepe

There is a lot of mystery about some aspects of Göbekli Tepi and the wildest hypothesis is that the Aboriginal Australians built this monument. The proof would be the symbol shown on the photo that appears in both Aboriginal Australian culture and on the site.

1 How has a site of this size been hidden for so long?

Of course, this monumental site was essentially buried underground, so it wasn’t the easiest to find. But how did anyone notice a hill before the 1960s? Discovering it so late is especially exciting at a time when we think we’ve already exposed the entire history of humanity.