Loading...

We’re not going to downplay the beauty of Angkor Wat, but some of the temples on our list might just blow it out of the water. Temples that represent different religions have their own defining characteristics and the cultures of people who endorse them add an extra twist.

Modern architects are also responsible for building structures that are so unusual that they hardly fall into the same category as older temples. Unless a combination wall painting of Spiderman, Star Wars and Elvis Presley sounds normal in a religious setting. However, traditional temples will not be omitted because some of the techniques used to build them are worth their own items.

Here are 15 temples in Asia that are much more impressive than Angkor Wat in Cambodia.

15 Paro Taktsang Monastery achieves true isolation

via: blondebrunettetravel

Escape into the sky via mountains is a way to prevent distractions. That is what these Bhutanese monks did when they built their monastery in the Himalayas. According to Paro Taktsang, reaching it takes two or three hours, after which you will be rewarded with a beautiful view.

14 modern Thai temples become artistic

via: wearetravelgirls

Wat Rong Khun, known as the White Temple, removes the idea that temples must be huge to impress. Every inch of this unique art installation was carefully planned, from his tribute to Buddhist beliefs to his pop culture references, as noted by Slate.

13 Kailasa temple was carved from one rock

via: gounesco

Wrapping our heads with the level of planning, skills, and years of work that would be needed to make something so big is difficult. We are happy that a few geniuses in Maharashtra had the idea, because it ultimately produced one of the most breathtaking temples in India.

12 Sanctuary of Truth focuses on the finer details

via: instagram @ ashmii07 / @mijgon_b

This is again one of those spectacular modern temples that we talked about earlier. It is made entirely of wood, according to the Sanctuary of Truth website, and is still being built to complete the artist’s vision. Visit the ever-changing site to witness the hand-sculpted masterpieces.

11 The golden temple shines in Punjab

via: sid-thewanderer

We know this sounds pretty hard to miss, but it is one of the most overlooked temples when it comes to foreigners. The builders made their open invitation clear when they had four entrances instead of just one. According to Encyclopedia Britannica, this symbolizes the acceptance of all people.

10 Not every temple needs walls

via: martalivesinchina

Buddha and his disciples sit under the shady overhang of the artificial Longmen caves in Luoyang, China. Attentive details and skilled carving make these huge figures beautiful in themselves, but small caves on either side of their heads continue the detailed work in smaller temples.

9 Shwedagon Pagoda is more outdated than most

via: ruthdelacruz

The Shwedagon pagoda in Myanmar is far away from the crumbling ruins of Angkor Wat. The polished, sloping shape reflects everything he sees in gold. Which seems more magical is a matter of preference, but the best way to find out is to visit both.

8 The hanging monastery unites three religions

via: theworldatmyfeet

This mountainous temple is much closer to the ground for those who are not interested in a walk, but the location directly above the Jinxia gorge makes the view just as stunning. Once inside, you will find Buddhism, Taoism, and Confucianism all on the property, according to Atlas Obscura.

7 But Prambanan reminds us that wear is not a bad thing

via: kanaljogja

We can still appreciate weathered stone temples such as Prambanan reminiscent of the time they came from. The location in the special Yogyakarta region places it close to many other tourist attractions that are meaningful to the Javanese people of Indonesia, according to The Culture Trip.

6 Thean Hou Temple is dressed for a party

via: wearecravingadventure

Only the one corner of the Thean Hou temple captured in this photo gives a sense of happiness with its bright colors and festive patterns. The location in the capital of Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur, also makes it easy to travel to and from every point of a travel route.

5 Borobudur has a stupa for every guest

via: tyamdesigns / diytravelhq

Dome-shaped mounds, called stupas, cover every level of this Buddhist pyramid in Indonesia and come together to form a larger stupa. Some of these stone structures are already occupied by Buddha statues, but the rest is available for tourists to pose alongside as you can see above.

4 The true beauty of Jokhang Temple is where the halls come together

via: twitter @ 3rdpoletour

The second floor is lined with walkways that surround the central pavilion. From here you can see the golden roofs and collections of pot plants that add some extra life to the building. This is located in the capital of Tibet, Lhasa, so traveling around should not be too complicated.

3 Thiruvarangam temples were built instead of out

via: twitter / wikipedia

The temples in the Thiruvarangam complex are held close to each other and built high, so that many are visible, regardless of where you choose. These easily recognizable layers consist of colorful representations of Hindu gods and animals found in the jungles of India.

2 Jain temples have a unique color scheme

via: klook / kellymackey

The white exterior of this temple distinguishes it from the busy ins and outs of the exterior. Inside, the halls are filled with delicate engravings and etchings that even make the supporting pillars hypnotic works of art. It is located in Rajasthan, an Indian state with more than one underrated miracle.

1 Putuo Zongcheng Temple commemorates the palace of the Dalai Lama

via: reddit

Architects who saw the beauty of Potala Palace took that inspiration to Chengdu, China. As beautiful as it is, navigating through this huge hillside complex can discourage some travelers. However, access and on-site transportation are included in the $ 11 admission price, according to China.org.cn.