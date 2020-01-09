15 surprising things about traveling to Bali (backpackers must prepare)

Loading...

Backpacking is gaining popularity with interest in travel that is much more common and Bali is a pretty popular destination. It is a beautiful country full of life, culture and adventure and a country that fascinates many travelers.

Although it is a tempting place to visit and worth seeing, there are many things that backpackers do not realize before they embark on their journey.

For those who come from America, it is quite a ride by plane, but one that is worth it for those with patience. It’s much easier to reach for those who already live in the Pacific, so that’s the first one.

Once travelers leave the airport, it’s pretty clear that Bali is like no other in the world – so here are 15 things that potential backpackers need to know before they go trekking.

15 Traveling in Bali has not changed much, and it is worth the Insta Hype

via Wanderers And Warriors

To start with, Bali is definitely worth the hype. Many will guess the true beauty of the country second and whether it is real as it appears on photos, but it is. Most backpackers recommend the trip, backpacking or otherwise. Don’t forget to respect the natural beauty and culture of this country.

14 Prepare for a long drive from North America

via backpacking Bella

Basically it means flying from one side of the world to the other. If you have the patience to wait for a long flight, there is no reason not to! It is a backpacker’s dream and you can only fly for 17 hours to reach it.

13 Monkeys will steal shiny backpacker stuff, we’re not kidding

via YouTube

Those crazy monkeys are one of the things Bali is known for and although they are super friendly, they are also small thieves. Curiosity is their game, but they are also clever – so keep valuables in a place that is out of sight of these diabolical little darlings.

12 Ubud is not that affordable for people with a limited budget

via TRVLMRK.com

Ubud is beautiful. With breathtaking flora and untamed land, it is no wonder that it is such a popular destination. For backpackers with a limited budget, the entrance fee (figuratively speaking) is something to watch out for and to budget before you get there.

11 Most of the temples belong to the families that live on the property

via official Quigley

You may be wondering who all these temples are while on Bali, including Ubud. Most of them are actually owned by the families who live in the houses next to them. Many of the temples are private, although some are open to visitors for various activities.

10 Make sure you do not step on traditional offers along the streets

via PicsArt

This offer, called Chanang, is part of the culture of Bali. The offer is traditionally placed along the sides of the street and outside houses, so be careful and make sure you do not step or disturb. These are probably the reason that there are so many flies in the warmer months, so keep that in mind.

9 The showers have stones, toilet paper cannot always be flushed

via Julias Bali

On Bali, most showers have rock floors. They are smooth and do not hurt your feet at all, but do not be surprised to see them. In addition, the bathroom situation can be a bit strange because you don’t always know if you need to flush or throw away your paper – in case of doubt.

8 Group cremations are common

via Jiwa Damai Bali

Because the cremation process in Bali is so expensive, it is not unusual to see processions after a group cremation. They are quite common here, so that is something else to watch out for when visiting the country. Culture is strong here and the more we know before we travel, the better.

7 Get ready to ride a motorcycle … and grab a helmet or two

via Pinterest

No experience on a motorcycle? Take some lessons! Motorbikes are a popular means of traveling around Bali, especially with main traffic and the fact that the other roads are … well, fewer roads and wider unpaved paths. Don’t be surprised if this is your main means of transport.

6 Bali is still burning its waste, watch out for the smell

via Mein Leben on ball

Although it is not an overwhelming smell that will ruin a journey, it is something to be aware of. In an effort to reduce their waste as landfills fill up, Bali burns their waste. Although this is also not ideal for the atmosphere, it is currently the only option – so the scent occurs in some places.

5 The main roads really have no rules

via YouTube

Everyone just stops and stops, and it all just works. Unlike most places, Bali does not have the same traffic rules. That’s why it can be a bit confusing at the start without specific lanes or guides, but you get used to it. Hopefully.

4 Don’t bother with Google Maps, they are never accurate

via picdeer.org

In a place like Bali, Google maps cannot be trusted. It is much better to follow previous tour routes, ask the locals or just figure it out while you drive. This is much easier to do if you are backpacking on foot, because you can stop and ask someone the way.

3 Try the vegetarian meals … Trust us

via vegans with appetite

From what we hear, the tempeh in Bali is incredible. Even if you are not vegetarian or vegan, these meals are definitely worth trying. We guarantee that even the most carnivorous people will probably enjoy the fresh and tasty food that Bali has to offer – plus it is healthy.

2 It’s worth the wait, but restaurant chefs are by no means in a hurry

through the Ministry of Villas

If stopping at a restaurant is on the route, know that speed is not a priority. Eating out (outside of resorts) is usually a laid-back, informal affair – meaning the food probably won’t arrive at the table 20 minutes after the order is placed. Take a snack or eat a small meal in advance to prevent an impending Hanger.

1 Environmentally friendly living is a way of life, leave the plastic at home

via Bali Boo

Although the Bali landfills are still a problem, they are taking major steps to reduce their carbon footprint. One of the ways they do this is through the use of environmentally friendly utensils and reusable crockery. Don’t be surprised if you get a paper straw in your smoothie – it’s a good thing!