15 surprising facts about traveling to Mexico (tourists must prepare)

Many people travel all over the world every year, and many of them are big fans of visiting certain parts of Mexico. Mexico is a beautiful place, so it’s easy to see why so many people travel there so often.

According to theplanetd.com, this is a place that is very beautiful to look at and that has a very cool and fun atmosphere. Just like every other part of the world there are some dangerous areas, but there are also many safe places in Mexico.

But there are many things that people need to know before they go there. Here are some things travelers should know if and when they plan to visit Mexico.

15 visitors must stay away from Celaya

247wallst.com

There are safe places for people to visit in Mexico, but there are also dangerous places. According to numbeo.com, one sketchy area is the city of Celaya. Crime is high there, which means that people should not visit that area. There are better places to go.

14 Safety had to be increased in the city of Coatzacoalcos

latimes.com

Coatzacoalcos is another place that foreigners should avoid if they can. According to mexiconewsdaily.com, security at this location had to be increased recently. Hopefully that will make it a safer place in the near future, but it is still dangerous for now. Many people were seriously injured there in 2018.

13 Some parts of Acapulco are unsafe

telegraph.co.uk

Many people visit Acapulco often, but that does not mean that all that area is safe. According to foxnews.com, there are some places in Acapulco that should be avoided because they can be quite dangerous. This is one of the most dangerous places in Mexico.

12 There are some really famous criminal groups in Guanajuato

youtube.com

Mexico is definitely a place that everyone should visit, but there are some parts of Mexico where people should be careful. According to mexiconewsdaily.com, Guanajuato is one of those places where many groups of criminals live. This is a very serious matter that visitors should know.

11 Chihuahua may be nice to visit, but it is not very safe

dallasnews.com

Chihuahua is the name of a cute dog breed, but the city is a very different story. According to usatoday.com, this area of ​​Mexico is a very dangerous area. In fact, crime has risen considerably in this place lately, so visitors should consider that fact before they visit.

10 There are some pretty beautiful beaches around Cancun

IG

According to tripadvisor.com there are some very beautiful beaches that people should visit when they go to Mexico. Many of them are in Cancun. This is definitely an area that can help visitors create truly great memories with their friends and family members. People should not miss the beaches there.

9 Mexico City is full of culture

mexicocity.com

Mexico is more than just a bunch of beautiful beaches and good food. According to matadornetwork.com this is a place that actually has a lot of culture. Those who go there will probably want to visit places in Mexico City, which is a nice place to visit.

8 Those who visit may come across some famous faces

twitter.com

People who go to Mexico have a good chance of running to some famous people. According to popsugar.com there are many famous people who visit this place, including actor Brad Pitt. Pitt was seen in Mexico a few years ago with some of his children.

7 Every visitor needs a tourist card

IG

One thing that every visitor should know before they visit Mexico is that they first need something. According to tripsavvy.com, before anyone can travel through Mexico, they need something called a tourist card. All foreigners must have one of these before they plan to visit.

6 Leave the tap water alone

IG

Many people say that nobody is allowed to drink tap water in Mexico. According to tripsavvy.com, it’s not for nothing. It is unhealthy, but those who visit that place can get enough bottled water and other drinks while they are there. They can still stay hydrated.

5 Certain scams are Prevalent there

IG

Mexico is a nice place to go, but there are some scams that you should pay attention to. According to travelleming.com it is not uncommon for people to be scammed when they try to rent cars there, so that is certainly something visitors should pay attention to, as it often happens.

4 There is much more to see than just the beaches

IG

Many people who have not yet been to Mexico think that this place has only one thing to offer: beaches. But according to travellemming.com, Mexico is actually much more than that. Going off the beaten track can provide some very interesting stories.

3 Botanas are something that visitors should check out

IG

Botanas are something people of all ages will enjoy. According to travellemming.com it is because they are snacks that people eat in Mexico. They are usually served to people between the main meals they want to eat throughout the day, and sometimes visitors can get them for free in certain places.

2 Get some pesos

IG

Since Mexico is no stranger to tourists, there are many places that accept currencies from the United States. People who go there must still have some pesos. According to travellemming.com, it is usually a bad idea for foreigners to use money from the United States.

1 Take the bus

tripsavvy.com

The buses from Mexico are something that everyone should view. According to travellemming.com, one of the reasons people have to travel with buses when they go there is to make it easier to explore the place. Another reason is that visitors can view the entire country.