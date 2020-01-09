15 surprising facts about traveling to Cuba (vacationers must prepare)

Loading...

Traveling to Cuba is full of myths and rumors that nobody ever really knows the truth. In reality, traveling in Cuba is not as scary and tense as most people claim to be. There are rules and regulations, even more so when they travel from the US, but as long as travelers cross their T’s and spot their I’s, the problems are minimal. However, that does not mean that a guide is not necessary when you travel to a country with a reputation.

Once visitors are free for travel – such as having one of the 11 reasons to go – the fun can begin. There are many things to look out for, from knowing where to stay to having a good phone that works for local and international calls. Cuba is not as technically skilled or digitally progressive as many other countries, making travel an adventure or a nightmare. Here are 15 things all travelers need to know before going to Cuba, along with some tips to turn potential headaches into a great Havana adventure!

15 Travel regulations can change suddenly and unpredictably

This applies more to American travelers than to anyone else. It happened in the past and it will probably happen again. The US places travel regulations for certain countries, and Cuba is one, mainly for safety. Just pay attention to what these regulations are and know when – and how – you must comply.

14 visits must have one of the 11 reasons before they are allowed

These reasons are broad and varied and include everything from humanitarian work to family visits. Most travelers going on vacation should probably claim the reason “support for the Cuban people.” This means that you will actually experience the country and help the economy. This also means that no Cuban purchases are made by the government, only private companies are allowed.

13 Records and receipts of visits must be kept for at least five years

For those traveling to Cuba, the work does not stop when you return to the country. Everyone who visits Cuba must keep their receipts for at least five years. It is highly recommended to do this in case they need to be checked, it is better to have them than to have nothing.

12 pink tourist cards and green tourist cards: know the difference

There is a green tourist card and a pink tourist card. One of these must be purchased before the trip (assigned rules have not changed). The pink tourist card is the one that American travelers need to enter the country, while the green card is for everyone in the rest of the world traveling to Cuba.

11 Anticipate the need for secondary (local) means of communication

Although most smartphones have international rates, it is always better to figure this out before you enter another country. Contact your cell phone provider and if there is nothing else you can buy a sim card in Cuba for long distance calls, instead of paying for another means.

10 Printing documents in advance, it’s easier than finding a printer in Cuba

As we said before, Cuba is not very technologically demanding. This means that you might encounter problems when printing important documents and paperwork. However, it is a pretty good rule of thumb for every trip – print the important things in advance.

9 Don’t get caught in the hurricane season

Knowing when to travel to Cuba is just as important as knowing how. This photo is from Hurricane Irma in 2017, and it’s pretty clear how destructive hurricanes can be. The best time to visit Cuba is between November and March, as July to early November is the hurricane season.

8 Travel insurance is required and credit cards are useless there

Sorry, there is no way around that we know now! Travel insurance is mandatory and if you are thinking of only taking credit or debit cards with you, think again. A visit to Cuba is only for cash, but more about changing money in the next post.

7 The currency exchange costs for USD are absurd

Many recommend entering Cuba with money other than USD (i.e. British pounds or even Mexican pesos) because the conversion costs are 10% on top of the conversion rate. Moreover, Cuba has two forms of currency, so know what you need before you get there.

6 Airbnb and Casas Details are the only legal means for accommodation

Accommodation in Cuba can be a bit tricky. Many people resort to ‘Couchsurfing’, which is not exactly what it means. It is illegal to stay in someone’s home for free, but the concept is very similar to an Airbnb – which is a good source to find a suitable stay.

5 Avoid drinking the water at all costs

The rule of thumb is simply not to do it. Be aware of drinks with ice in it and try to stick to bottled water if you can. We are not always used to the water in other countries, so if you want to make your stomach happy, be aware of your drinks.

4 private restaurants are the only option for good food

Many government-run options are not the best because they do not necessarily need high profits to survive. Private restaurants are your best choice for good food because their livelihood actually depends on the money they earn, similar to ‘small shopping’.

3 Havana is not as dangerous as it seems, but beware of scams

There are enough rumors to scare people to visit Havana, but it really is a unique and interesting city. The same rule applies here: take your environment into account. However, scams are common in this city, so pay attention to your interactions.

2 Choose drivers, buses or taxis rather than a rental car

For some reason, renting a car is astronomical in Cuba. Surprisingly, it is much cheaper to hire someone to drive you or use public transportation. Taxis are a great resource in Cuba, and if you try to catch the bus, you’ll get there early … an hour early.

1 The vintage Havana taxis are known for having set routes

All those vintage taxis that Cuba is famous for are actually on work routes. The catch is that they only drive specific routes, so make sure the car goes where you actually want to be before you get in. Otherwise have fun and enjoy the throwback ride!