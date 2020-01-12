15 surprising facts about Jamaican resorts

Exploring new places is essential for your soul (and your mind!) You get the chance to take on new cultures, try new food and step out of your bubble. If you are not the tourist type, you can just go to a resort!

Resorts have all the amenities of home, plus the culture that you desire. And if you are currently planning your next vacation getaway, check out Jamaica.

This island in the Caribbean has a rich history, beautiful beaches and many, many resorts that meet all your needs. But even the most famous resorts come with a fair share of discoveries.

Here are fifteen surprising facts about Jamaican resorts.

15 No judgment about your appearance

If you are unsure, going to the beach can be a distressing experience. However, this is not a problem in Jamaica! John and Sandra Nolan reported that all bodies and shapes could be seen freely. Their resort Riu Palace Tropical Bay is proud of its lack of judgment. Let yourself be free!

14 The best spa and pools (and the airport!)

You can distinguish the quality of a resort by its spas and swimming pools. In all-inclusive Jamaican resorts such as The Sandals in Montego Bay, you feel all the stress melting out of your muscles and the sun at the pool will rejuvenate you. To make the deal sweeter, it is close to the airport, which means that traveling will not be stressful!

13 Want to swim directly from … your balcony?

Why would you leave your room to go to the pool when the pool can come to you? The Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall offers swim-up suites. If you feel suffocated in your room, simply open your balcony door, walk down a few steps and slide into Cool-Ville. Talk about convenience!

12 No need to go to bottled water

We have all heard the age-old saying: do not drink the water when you are abroad. In Jamaica you don’t have to worry. According to Oyster.com, unless you are in a remote area and their filter systems look deadly at best, you can drink directly from the tap!

11 Leaving the resort can mean a lighter wallet

If sight-seeing is in your plans, it is better to adjust your budget a little. Taxis in Jamaica are notoriously expensive. You can take the bus, but it doesn’t go everywhere. Moreover, you get the impression that you have a roller coaster that got out of hand! Rent a car instead.

10 You do not have to change your money

If you’re worried about having to convert your money, you’re lucky! US dollars are accepted in Jamaica and most prices in restaurants and stores are stated in US dollars. However, if you are in a more remote area, it is better to have some local currency with you.

9 Access to heavenly local dishes

We get it: it is reassuring to eat food that we are used to. But if you are in Jamaica, the local food is an experience in itself. There are chicken huts everywhere that also serve rice, roasted yams and a local donut delicacy, also known as ‘festival’. Give them a try!

8 beaches directly from fairy tales

The amazing thing about Jamaica is that, regardless of where you want to stay, the beaches are spectacular! Oyster.com states that Treasure Beach on the south coast has an expanse of black sand. You can also enjoy amazing, lush greenery in Port Antonio. You are guaranteed fantastic views wherever you are!

7 Have all your travel needs met

Sometimes you just want something specific in your vacation. Jamaica has a laundry list with resorts with different amenities and themes that match your vacation. So you can enjoy that romantic vacation without children or you can find a family-friendly space to entertain your children.

6 Relaxation comes naturally

Relaxing during your vacation is obvious. But Jamaicans have this to science. Their “ya man” attitude and abundant amounts of alcohol will keep you happy and happy. Do some music, good food and dance and you are ready to go!

5 Entertainment to let you dance all night long

If you just want an excuse to boogie, you’re lucky. Jamaican resorts are known for their nightly entertainment. John and Sandra Nolan reported that Jamaican bands are performing, as well as a specialty from Michael Jackson. You will also find a large number of beach musicians to make you hit the sand!

4 Out of season foods are not in your interest

Jamaican resorts do their best to accommodate all their guests. This concerns American favorites such as hamburgers, pizza and salmon. Especially with ‘exotic’ seafood, it is best to be careful. It may not be that fresh and is often more expensive. Try to stick to local seafood such as mackerel and shrimp.

3 The resort offers culture beyond the four walls

The disadvantage of all-inclusive resorts is that they are usually quite extensive and do not allow guests to become as familiar with the local culture as they could. It might be in your interest to explore something yourself. You can also view smaller resorts that better represent the country.

2 jobs, jobs, jobs!

The great thing about resorts is that they offer a lot of local jobs! Sandra and John Nolan stated that their resort employed 74 chefs and cooks! These job opportunities are not only great for the Jamaican economy, but they also enable the locals to gain real skills from the staff.

1 Everything goes a little slower than you think

Do you remember the “ya man” attitude that Jamaicans are known for? This might not be as great as you think. Because of the relaxed attitude of Jamaica you will more than likely have to drop your expectations about waiting times and punctuality. This is where “going with the flow” comes in handy!