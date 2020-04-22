15 scary photos of abandoned planes (left to rot)

Planes cannot live forever, and when they die, they do not go to the paradise of the plane – instead, they are left to rot in frightening abandonment in some unusual and unexpected places. While they have a very tight schedule in their operating years, closing passengers back and forth around the world without even turning off their engines in between, when they retire, they become hollow shells that are left for slow decomposition for decades.

It can be annoying to see huge boats that are known to be annoyingly loud and full sitting in ruins and silent loneliness. But around the world, hundreds of planes meet this sad fate on the “boneyards” plane, and tourists and professional photographers love to capture them in the final, desolate resting places.

15 This place seems to have seen no human soul for decades

Through Drivepedia

There is something creepy about seeing the skeletal remains of these planes surrounded by shattered debris and debris at Ugolny Airport in Siberia. It’s more like the set of a zombie revelation movie than an old abandoned airport. Even the weather seems unacceptable.

14 It’s almost like he wants to fly to the sunset

Through Business Insider

This deserted airport has not been touched in 25 years, despite welcoming more than 5,000 tourists each summer. After suffering serious damage in the war with Georgia in the 1990s, Sukhumi Babushara Airport in Abkhazia was allowed to rot and rust slowly, along with the planes still grounded there.

13 No one really knows why this plane is

Through YouTube

This huge Boeing 737 is a mystery to locals and tourists in Bali’s Bukit Peninsula. No one knows where it came from or why it is still there, but it has become a local wonder. It’s nameless and doesn’t seem to belong to an airline – it’s just an anonymous, faceless, abandoned plane.

12 This plane is slowly becoming one with the forest

Via Temple Daily Telegram

This is one of three warplanes now sitting abandoned in a field in Temple, Texas. It is believed that someone was planning to reject them, but somewhere along the way he resigned and decided to throw them away. Why they had three warplanes, for the first time, is not entirely clear.

11 This is the secret place where planes go to die

Through Reddit

Tribhuvan International Airport still operates as an airport in Nepal, but within its perimeter is this area of ​​discarded, neglected aircraft. Some of these planes are in worse condition than others, especially those upside down in a dramatic death stop, but they still seem to be attracting visitors as they drive their cars.

10 Nature slowly and silently occupies this old plane

Through MyLondon

In a satisfactory twist of fate, nature seems to be returning to this abandoned plane just outside London. The plane is believed to date from the 1950s, so given how much is still on display, it will probably be a long time before the bushes fully occupy and swallow the aircraft from view.

9 These abandoned planes have now become a strange piece of graffiti art

Through Gray Kotze

It’s not the typical urban art installation, but at least it makes these abandoned planes look a little less creepy and out of place. Still, an airplane cemetery – or boneyard, as they are technically called – is almost a wonderful sight for people in these high-rise apartments back.

Eight tourists are now flocking to these wreckage in Iceland

Through travel pockets

In 1973, this U.S. Navy plane was forced to crash land on Solheimasandur Beach, Norway. Fortunately, all crew members survived, but the wreckage has not been moved since. It is a great success with tourists who travel 2.5 miles just to shoot a crash site.

7 It appears that this abandoned plane had an abnormal final landing

Through Business Insider

This U.S. Air Force plane crashed in Yukon, Canada in 1950, and surprisingly all crew members survived. Cold temperatures below zero on the mountain may be related to the fact that this plane is still so well preserved today, 70 years later.

6 This plane seems to be dying a slow and lonely death

Through Pinterest

This airport in Chandler, Arizona is rightly called – it’s Gila River Memorial Airport and now it serves as a cemetery to mourn the dead planes. It was completely abandoned years ago, visited only by graffiti artists who took advantage of the abandoned space for vandalism of rotten planes.

5 At least this final resting place of the plane is quieter than its final journey

Through Telstar Logistics

The secrets of this hidden warplane cemetery are known only to the most dedicated aircraft lovers. Most people will never know that several planes from the 1950s and 1960s are undisturbed in a remote field in Ohio, lying silently to disintegrate and rot in peace.

4 Abandoned planes can make a very unique day of exploration

Through Youtube

Being a passenger on a plane can be quite worrying for those who are afraid to fly, so exploring the rusty, hollow remnants of an abandoned plane can definitely be a daunting experience. However, it is probably the only way that most people will ever have the chance to actually sit in a cockpit.

3 Even the largest planes do not match Mother Nature

Through Youtube

In a strange way, this blue plane combines almost with its surroundings as trees and shrubs grow around it. However, her life began in the middle of a wooded area, most likely ending with complete oppression and overtaking by Mother Nature.

2 Even the grass seems to have abandoned this plane

Through Criss Cross Iceland

Iceland hosts an astonishing number of carcasses, and this is made even more terrible by the thick fog and the empty plains where it has rested. Although this plane crashed 50 years ago, it seems that the grass is still very injured to grow again.

1 This old fighter jet still looks impressive, even when it takes root in the woods

Through Telstar Logistics

Although the days of battle are clearly behind it, this abused and bruised P-51 seems to be still ready to respond to the service’s call. Its windows may be shattered and its design fading, but even when it decays, this plane is still impressive.

