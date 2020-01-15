15 safety features that exist on commercial airlines but not on private aircraft

The recent developments in commercial aircraft are just amazing.

From a guidance system that works even when pilots are out of the air, to a user-friendly cockpit that can serve even an untrained citizen, it’s no secret that many commercial airlines are taking off and the industry is hungry for innovation.

Private jet owners have the freedom to land and take off anywhere they want, but is it really worth owning? Maintaining a private jet can cost around $ 800,000 to $ 2 million a year. Today we can say that commercial jets have even better facilities: ground support, comfortable seats and a professional crew are all available. Yet they both have their pros and cons.

The most important question remains: are private aircraft safer than commercial aircraft? Discover and decide for yourself while we explore the safety functions of commercial airlines, but not private aircraft.

15 Emergency Path Markings: do not get lost on the way out

via STGAerospace & US Magazine

Imagine a private jet that dives into the ocean at night in the middle of nowhere. If panic occurs, the first thing you would do is find the exits, but if water fills the cabin, where are you going? Airlines combat these types of situations by installing waterproof LED strips to keep you safe.

14 Advanced smoke detection systems can detect even the weakest traces

via Flickr

Transport aircraft, such as Boeing, install ionization and photoelectric smoke detectors. This state-of-the-art technology can detect and distinguish smoke and aerosols in the cabin, both during the flight and after the crash, and automatically activates the fire extinguishers. This also invalidates the film myth that you can smoke in the toilets without getting caught.

13 And fire extinguishing: commercial jets do not burn easily

via ABC News

To fight fire in an emergency, Halon fire extinguishers are placed throughout the cabin. Unlike some business planes that contain small jerry cans, planes have the option to extinguish automatically – even the waste containers have one. Boeing planes are also built to hold 30 minutes of fire.

12 Equipped with the latest: warning systems on the ground to prevent crashing

via NYPost

Business jets such as the Learjet 45 have a GPWS installed, although they are smaller and cheaper versions. Jumbo jets are equipped with up-to-date awareness systems to prevent controlled flight to the site (CFIT) and are updated versions. This safety function is still dependent on the ability of the pilot to respond quickly and is more a sound signal (the “Pull Up, Terrain!” – Sound you hear in movies).

11 emergency evacuation slides: mandatory in every Jumbo Jet

via Airsoc

Newer evacuation slides found on commercial jets also act as a liferaft and are a faster way to get off the plane (it is required that all passengers have left the plane in 90 seconds). There is no major difference in evacuation for commercial and private jets. Sliding to safety is just a bonus.

10 16G seats to prevent serious injury from impact

via MRO

Most private jet seats can only withstand 9 times the impact of gravity, while modern jumbo jets are equipped with mandatory 16g seats, maximizing survival chances and even reducing the risk of serious injury. As Boeing said, “Chances of survival are strongly influenced by the chair design.”

9 Advanced flame detection: increases the survival rate of passengers

via entry area

Advanced fire protection and detection systems are nowadays present in modern jet aircraft. They are attached to cabin compartments and engines and consist of heat sensors and smoke detectors. Small aircraft owners are given the choice to install them in the fuselage because they claim that fires rarely occur on business aircraft (although you can never be sure).

8 Cyber ​​security: private jets still equipped with prehistoric technology (sensitive to cyber attacks)

via Marketwatch

After the alleged NASA hacker Chris Roberts controlled a United Flight with only a smartphone, FAA in turn had to impose stricter standards on aircraft system design, prompting more manufacturers to address security issues in today’s modern jet aircraft. Unfortunately, not all private jets have been upgraded, making them an easier target.

7 Collision Sensors: helps prevent bumps on the runway

through constant contact

The traffic / surface collision avoidance system plays a major role during flight and taxi operations, respectively, and is only available for large aircraft (from 19 passengers), and an updated version (TCAS II) has been built for aircraft with 30 passengers and above. As you can see in the photo above, most of the crashes on the runway involve smaller aircraft.

6 Highly automated flight: Commercial jets can fly straight, even when pilots are disabled

via Aviation Stack Echange

The A320 autopilot system is nowadays one of the most advanced in the industry and even more user-friendly than its counterparts. It also produced a new generation of electronic systems and is still widely used. Commercial vessels such as the entire Airbus fleet have the option of avoiding dangerous maneuvers and even maintaining a flight path without a pilot.

5 power generators: extra energy when everything else fails

via Wikimedia Commons

Every commercial aircraft has an emergency system to breathe new life into all important components if everything fails mid-flight. It is known as a Ram Air Turbine and is deployed automatically after a power failure. However, it is only useful if the jet is flying at a certain speed (in most cases a small dive) to generate enough pressure to breathe new life into the entire vessel.

4 Crew fatigue monitoring: avoids unwanted incidents

via European Cockpit Association

Airlines use risk management systems against fatigue. For example, the Boeing Alertness Model has been tested using apps (CrewAlert) to measure crew fatigue levels and generate fatigue reports to minimize the risk of accidents. It trains the pilot when to sleep and how to manage stress comfortably from his seat.

3 MCAS: helps prevent crashes

via Reuters

This small part controls the angles of aircraft and was responsible for the 737 Max crashes. But Boeing is currently upgrading the software to prevent accidents. If it is perfectly designed, it gives the pilot a huge advantage. For example, if the system detects a slight change in incline, the horizontal stabilizer adjusts itself to inform the pilot via feedback from the controls.

2 larger cockpit (improved functions)

via Scilab

Compare the cockpit of an A320 with a Learjet. The commercial aircraft wins because of the enormous benefits in systems and functions, even the commercial crew can just sit back and relax knowing that the jet is too automated (it can even perform an automatic landing). Not too many private jets have these built-in, with manufacturers paying a few thousand dollars for upgrades.

1 Commercial crew = better trained than private crew

via Pinterest

It is a fact that in terms of experience (more hours and assessments), commercial pilots are better than private pilots. Airlines adhere to the highest standards and the accident rates of business jets in Europe are, for example, slightly higher than those of commercial jets: 84% come from general / private jets, while 4% come from commercial jets, according to Eurostat.