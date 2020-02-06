Mexico is a unique and beautiful destination that has so many hordes of travelers to offer that arrive every year. This is a country full of culture, color and a rich history that still occurs in the daily lives of the friendly people.

There are many rumors about Mexico and whether it really is an ideal place to visit. Although some of those rumors are true, we can confirm that it is really a great place to travel as long as you do your research and know what to expect! Check out these 15 rumors about Mexico that are really true.

15 Not every part is safe to travel to

Although Mexico is generally not as unsafe as the media claim, there are still certain areas in the country that are not safe for travelers to visit. Keep up to date with announcements from the US government about which regions in Mexico are considered too dangerous to travel to.

14 You must monitor your possessions

It is not only a rumor that you can fall victim to theft in Mexico. If you do not keep an eye on your belongings and you remain aware of your environment, you may be the target of thieves. However, this is a rule that applies to all countries, not just Mexico.

13 Women sometimes have to dress conservatively

When you are traveling, what is safe is not always fair and vice versa. In Mexico, women don’t need to dress conservatively by law, but following this rule can save you a lot of unwanted attention. In certain parts of the country it is safer to dress and mix like a local.

12 You may have a sore stomach

It is only a rumor that eating or drinking in Mexico causes stomach problems. But it’s still possible to have a sore stomach in Mexico! Watch what you eat and where it comes from, while still trying different types of food.

11 The traffic will drive you crazy

The traffic in Mexico has the reputation of being slow and backing up. Unfortunately, that reputation is usually justified. It is very likely that the traffic is driving you crazy in Mexico, so most seasoned travelers recommend finding alternative ways of traveling than driving yourself.

10 You really can’t drink water

In Mexico it is always a good idea to stick to bottled water. The tap water is of a completely different standard than you may be used to, especially if you come from the United States. Only drink water from the bottle or filtered to prevent stomach upset.

9 If you rent a car, you can be scammed

Taking a road trip through Mexico may sound tempting, but it is possible to fall victim to scammers when you are looking for a rental car. Always do your research before choosing a company to rent and don’t forget to take out insurance!

8 You must learn Spanish during your trip

They say that you need to learn at least a little bit of Spanish for a trip to Mexico, and they are not wrong. Some people speak English, but in the countryside you might not find anyone who speaks English. That’s why it’s a good idea to learn at least some basic Spanish to help you make ends meet.

7 The sewerage systems are quite old

Mexico is not as underdeveloped as the media portray, but one thing that is reasonably outdated is the sewage system. The tubes are quite old, which means that they often cannot handle modern inventions such as toilet paper. Only flush your toilet paper if you know this is permitted in your hotel (IE if there is no waste bin near the toilet!).

6 Mexico City can be overwhelming

All of Mexico has an abundance of colors, sounds, smells and new sensations. Mexico City in particular can be absolutely overwhelming, but in the best possible way. With so many people and so much going on, it is easy to feel consumed by the amazing city.

5 You should see more than just Mexico City

Mexico City has a lot to offer, but it should not be everything you see in Mexico. There are so many other fantastic destinations to visit, many off the beaten track and only known to seasoned travelers. Do your research before you book your trip so you know what to include in your travel itinerary.

4 It can be difficult to enter the country

Although Mexico is a nearby destination if you come from the United States, it is not always the easiest country to enter. You must get a tourist card when you arrive in the country, and it will be taken from you when you leave.

3 people are often late

The concept of Mexican time means that things in Mexico tend to be half an hour to an hour late. It is actually considered rude to arrive early in most places, and people will generally expect most things to be late. This is something that all travelers need to know!

2 Day Of The Dead is really a huge deal

If you are planning to travel to Mexico during the Day of the Dead festival, know that it really is such a big deal as it seems. There are festivities and celebrations throughout the country that are super exciting to be part of.

1 The Aztec and Mayan ruins leave you bewildered

When you are in the presence of a structure that has been around for hundreds of years, it is a bit surreal. Perhaps based on photos of the ruins left by the Mayans and Aztecs and other peoples who have occupied Mexico, you have guessed that you will see these buildings for the first time.