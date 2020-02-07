15 rumors about Japan that turned out to be true

Japan is on the other side of the vast Pacific Ocean, miles and distance from the United States in terms of distance and culture. The country has traditionally aroused the interest of travelers thanks to the unique culture full of historical traditions that are still relevant. It has also been the subject of endless rumors. Although many of them are false, some are correct.

You should not believe everything you hear about Japan, but there are things that are nothing but the truth. And you must always be able to separate fact and fiction before you visit a foreign country. Keep reading to find out what rumors about Japan are actually true!

15 Most people don’t speak English

Hostel World

Japan is the type of destination where you definitely have to learn a part of the local language before you travel there. You may find some English speakers, but in general most people don’t speak English. This is because many people like to avoid the shame that comes with not being able to speak English well.

14 The number of advertisements will overwhelm you

NOMADasarus

If you have ever seen photos of urban cities in Japan, you get the feeling that they are full of advertisements. The photos don’t lie – there are really a lot of ads! In fact, the huge amount of them can overwhelm you. But they do provide great photos!

13 people are really polite in public

Journalist on the run

Japanese people are often stereotyped because they are disciplined and polite. In general, that sounds true. You will notice it in places such as public transportation where people are intentionally silent so that they do not disturb other commuters. Don’t be that loud annoying tourist sticking out like a sore thumb!

12 The etiquette and social customs are different

Pinterest

The etiquette and social habits in Japan are far removed from what you may be used to. Do your research in advance to find out what is and what is not acceptable. For example, blowing your nose should never be done in public and gifts should always be given with two hands.

11 But it’s not rude to slurp

Business insider

But one thing that is not rude to do in Japan? Slurping. Visit a noodle bar and you will see that swallowing up your noodles is not considered inappropriate at all. It is actually quite normal to eat noodles in this way.

10 It’s quite expensive

Green and turquoise

Japan has the reputation of being a bit expensive, and you could tell. Whether you think it is expensive or not depends of course on what you are used to and what you are willing to spend. But Japan is definitely more expensive than other popular Asian destinations.

9 You are expected to take off your shoes and wear slippers

Quartz

One of the social habits that may take some getting used to in Japan is the removal of shoes. Shoes are generally not worn indoors, so you are often asked to remove them before entering a house or building. Bathroom slippers are also available for the toilet.

8 There is a lack of garbage cans

Japan National tourism

Another thing that leaves Western travelers a bit stunned about Japan is the lack of garbage bins available. Depending on where you are, you may not be able to place your waste anywhere. In that case you may have to hold on until you come across a garbage can.

7 The food can really be there

SoraNews24

Some of the food in Japan is rather odd by Western standards, and that is a rumor about the country that is absolutely true. From horse meat to raw egg to fermented soybeans, the delicacies can really be there for foreign travelers.

6 There are real animal cafés

Visit Minato City

This is a rumor about Japan that we are so happy that it is true! You will find many animal cafés in Japan, and they are not just for cat lovers. There are also rabbit bars, hedgehog cafes and even a penguin bar!

5 Not everyone will respect your personal space

No nomad blog

In general, Japanese are quite polite in public spaces, but they may not give you the same amount of personal space that you would get in other countries. Many areas are very busy, which means that people often walk fairly close together and don’t think about it.

4 The technology is really really advanced

Nihon Naka

Another rumor about Japan that turned out to be true is the crazy technology that is available. Sometimes you look at things like a smart toilet or an electronic waiter in a restaurant and you realize how advanced this country is.

3 The customer service is really great

Nikkei Asian review

Most travelers report that customer service in Japan is superior to the customer service that you would receive in other countries. Employees are generally more polite, even in fast food companies such as McDonald’s, where you normally do not expect excellent customer service.

2 Anime has really had an impact on culture in some areas

Japan Web Magazine

Many people expect to be flooded with anime when they arrive in Japan. In Akihabara, near Tokyo, this is certainly true. There are anime-related stores and attractions almost everywhere. It is no end to say that anime has heavily influenced local culture.

1 It can give you a decent culture shock

Japan.com

It is no exaggeration to say that you will probably get a culture shock the first time in Japan. From the way people run into the subway to the types of food available for the advanced technology, it can often feel like you’ve landed in a beautiful new world.