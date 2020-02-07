15 Rookie often moves first travelers

London has so many iconic figures: the royal family, the London Bridge, the Big Ben, Shakespeare … It’s hard not to think of a million things that London has offered our world through music, architecture, food and more.

As the capital of England, London is huge and always popular. Due to the worldwide popularity of the city it is a favorite destination among tourists. However, due to the enormous size of London, there are many vegetable errors that tourists make that can be prevented with a little research.

From where to stay to travel by metro, London can be intimidating. There are more than 30 districts to stay and roam around, making this one trip tourists should actually plan. Traveling along the seat of your pants is great and everything, but a trip to London must be done well. Below, let’s take a look at 15 newcomers who make Londoners for the first time.

15 Do not take advantage of the metro

London’s Underground may seem intimidating, making tourists opt for more traditional forms of transportation such as buses, taxis or walking, but the Underground has been cleverly designed. Travelers can get to the center of London City from the suburbs in minutes. The only thing a potential underground rider needs is an Oyster card or a bank card / credit card to drive.

14 And then you will not receive the Oyster Card

What is an Oyster card? Think of it as a gift voucher. You can buy it in a metro station where you only have to put money. If you then want to take the metro, simply swipe your Oyster card and the amount will be deducted from your total. If your Oyster card is used up, you only have to refill it. They really make it that easy.

13 London is incredibly large

From Picadilly to Soho to Chelsea to Camden, there are just too many places to explore in London. When you visit London, make sure you spread the journey, otherwise travelers will be exhausted and tired of walking. The last thing a vacationer needs is vacation of vacation. Do your research and plan which districts you want to visit.

12 Skip the Cabs – Take The Bikes

Seeing taxis in London is enough to bring a person back in time. They look vintage and prestigious, but they are also expensive. Instead of hiring a taxi, London has many bicycles and scooters for rent throughout the city. One of the more popular brands of bicycles is the Borris Bikes (also known as Santander Cycles). Travelers can pay if they go to the bike station or rent the bike for a full 24 hours!

11 Don’t assume that museums will cost you an arm and a leg

There are so many things to see and do in London that it can sometimes cost tourists quite a bit. However, London also has free attractions that must also be visited! Both the British Museum and the National Gallery are free to visit and are a feast for the eyes.

10 Know the tip policy

The chicken policy varies in Europe and the UK, but it is drastically different than in the US and Canada. In the US, giving 20% ​​of the bill is the standard, but in London, diners can tip 10-15%. It all depends on the service, says Visit London. It’s clear that if you go to a high-end restaurant, you have to give a higher tip, but you don’t have to tip for a drink.

9 Did you want chips or chips?

Have Halal Travel / SecretLdn

Before going to lunch or dinner, potato lovers should be made aware of the differences between chips and chips (or as the US and Canada say, fries and chips). In England you get fries when you ask for chips. And ask for chips you get chips. If you know the difference, you can save some time scratching your head during lunch.

8 Buy tickets in advance

The Traveling Boomer

There is no downtime in London. London will always be busy and lively. It is not a beach destination where it is only crowded in the summer months, so if travelers go there in the winter months, be prepared for long lines, busy pubs and traffic. Buying tickets online for museums will at least shorten the waiting time!

7 That’s not really where Shakespear started …

Today Tix

Tourists and game enthusiasts can go to Shakespeare’s Globe for a show, but they can also take a tour of the Globe. But Shakespeare did not start here; it is actually a remake of the original building. Funnily enough, the Globe is not even in the same location as William’s Globe Theater. The original theater burned down in a fire and is about 750 feet from Shakespeare’s Globe.

6 Don’t crush everything in a day

Grazia / Sunny in GA

Because of the size of London it is smart not to rush. Take the time to really enjoy the sights. With Big Ben, Westminster Abbey and Buckingham Palace all in the same area, you spend a day seeing all those things before going through the city to see the Tower Bridge and even the Globe Theater. Crushing too many things in one day is a great way to get exhausted.

5 And don’t ignore the suburbs of London

Rotana Egypt Times

Central London is a great city full of people, packed with culture, food and history. The suburbs of London are also filled with beautiful landscapes, cobblestone streets and authentic pubs. Areas such as Surrey, West Sussex and Hertfordshire are also filled with the charm of England. Travelers can even taste the English beaches by going to Brighton.

4 Go to Camden Market on an empty stomach (and not on the weekend)

Vegan food and living / sidewalks

Camden Town is an area outside of London that should not be missed. It is the home of the Camden Market, where gourmets can choose from different local suppliers. From hamburgers to curry to smoothies to tacos, a hungry tourist can find everything they want here. When you’re done eating, you step in and out of Camden’s many stores.

3 The London Bridge and the Tower Bridge are two different things

Loving London / Insurance Times

We all know that the London Bridge is falling, but the beautiful bridge in our head is not the real London Bridge. The iconic drawbridge that we are all thinking of is actually the Tower Bridge. The London Bridge is a simple bridge with not too interesting features. Tower Bridge, on the other hand, is right next to the Tower of London.

2 Take an umbrella with you

Sputnik News

The running joke about the wet weather in London is true. London has had sunny days, but rain is inevitable. If a tourist does not have an umbrella, it is smart to buy one in a souvenir shop because being wet all day makes traveling around Lonon miserable.

1 Stay right

traveler

Taking the subway is the easiest means of transport in London (it is also one of the most affordable), but there is a rule that tourists should remember when they take the escalator down and up: stay right if you plan to stay where you are on the escalator because the left side remains open for those who want to walk or climb the escalator. Standing on the left can lead to angry commuters.