15 reasons to visit Costa Rica (and no, it's not just the jungles)

Given that the cold starts to sound rather quickly, nothing sounds better than a tropical vacation for none other than Costa Rica! Many people often confuse the country for nothing but jungle, but there is so much more for you to enjoy.

Costa Rica is not only rich in culture and tradition, but also offers some of the world’s most unique and breathtaking views of just about anything you can imagine from waterfalls, volcanoes, the ocean, mountains and more. Although there is a lot of jungle to explore, you don’t have to do it on foot!

Costa Rica offers travelers endless activities such as zip-lining, suspension bridges, surfing, snorkeling and numerous other water sports. Given the vast amount of oceans, trees and wildlife there is really something for everyone.

Without further ado, here are 15 reasons to visit this beautiful country!

15 One With Nature – Contains 5% of the Earth’s biodiversity

If you are interested in some of the most spectacular views in the world, including beautiful jungles, waterfalls and pristine ecosystems, then Costa Rica is the place for you! The country makes up more than 5% of the world’s biodiversity, making it worth a visit before climate change takes its toll.

14 Blooming environment – more than 500,000 species

Because of the increasing biodiversity that the country of Costa Rica has to offer, the environment makes hundreds of thousands of species thrive! Whether you wanted to see monkeys in their natural environment, countless bird species or the three-fingered sloth, then you have to be in Costa Rica.

13 beautiful beaches – 800 miles of coastline

In addition to an abundance of wildlife, Costa Rica is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world! The country itself has more than 800 miles of coastline, making swimming and enjoying a beach sunset very possible. If that is not enough, then perhaps the beautiful palm trees should succeed.

12 Culture – Country rich in culture and traditions

Costa Rica is home to a “vibrant mix of indigenous culture,” says Costa Rica Vacations, and that is not the end. The country is proud of its culture and language. If you visit the beautiful country, read a little about what you can expect and be prepared to participate!

11 volcanoes – Costa Rica has 5 active volcanoes

If swimming isn’t your thing, don’t worry, Costa Rica really has it all! There is really something for everyone, and if you find yourself looking for more thrills, be prepared, because Costa Rica currently has 5 active volcanoes! These beautiful backgrounds ensure the perfect excursion.

10 Delicious and inexpensive food – get a full meal for $ 4

When it comes to Costa Rica, you don’t have to bring a lot of money to enjoy! Fortunately for every budget traveler, the country has meals for just $ 2 – $ 4. According to Costa Rica Vibes you will find yourself delicious street food or family run restaurants that serve some of the most authentic dishes for a cheap price.

9 Turtles Galore – 100,000 Turtles come ashore

Although 500,000 species in the country are a reason to visit, there is another animal fact that might allow you to buy a ticket now. Costa Rica is home to one of the largest turtle nesting sites in the world. More than 100,000 turtles come ashore to lay around 10 million eggs, and it’s amazing to see how baby turtles find their way to the ocean.

8 Pura Vida – happiest citizens in the world

Costa Rica is also home to some of the happiest people in the world! Traveling can sometimes be quite a challenge. But in Costa Rica it’s different. Not only are people nice, but their way of life embodies a term known as ‘pure Vida’, which translates to ‘pure life’, with which you really know everything you need to know about the local population.

7 Costa Rican coffee – one of the best in the world

Coffee production has played an important role in the history of Costa Rica and continues to do so to this day. The coffee in Costa Rica is known as one of the best in the world, and travelers are encouraged to make a trip to the countless number of growing plants throughout the country where you can pick your own coffee berries!

6 Non-stop adventure – Zip lining & bridge crossing

Many people who travel to Costa Rica enjoy the benefits of adventure and have every right to it! The country has some of the best things to do, including zipper lining and suspension bridges that you can tick off on your bucket list. If you like a good sensation, then this is without a doubt the place for you.

5 The Weather – Tropical Vibes all year round

Fortunately for you, Costa Rica is a tropical destination, which means that you don’t need sweaters or jackets! Although rain can occur, it is very unusual for the weather to drop below 65 degrees at night, which means that you can enjoy the sun almost any time of the year! If that doesn’t sound great, we don’t know what it is.

4 Surfing Haven – Water sports Galore

Since the country has more than 800 miles of coastline, you can bet that the Costa Rican beaches are among the best for surfing! Whether you are a beginner or have risen sharply all your life, you have to be here! Some beaches that are best for surfing are Tamarindo, Nosara and Samara to name just a few.

3 retreats – Receive your much needed R&R in Costa Rica

The country not only has some of the happiest people in the world, but they host some of the most relaxing and soul-seeking retreats around the world. Whether you like yoga, meditation or just the good vibes, you can be sure that you will leave this amazing destination in a youthful state.

2 Photographers Dream – Great Instagram spots

Get your cameras ready, because Costa Rica is heaven for a photographer. Whether you are a professional photographer or just want to improve your Instagram game, you can certainly find an abundance of places to photograph while you are there. Although you may want to photograph everything, you must close the camera and occasionally bring in everything.

1 Low cost of living – cheap hotels, food and transport

Although Costa Rica can be expensive, depending on where you stay and what you do, this should not be a reason not to book a trip there. If you have a limited budget, Costa Rica offers cheap meals, hostels with lots of space and friendly travelers and activities that won’t break the bank. It really is the place for just about everyone.