15 Realest Selfies Celebs took to Disneyland

Disneyland is considered one of the happiest places on Earth and this statement applies not only to children but also to adults. Some of our favorite celebs believe that their hard-earned free time is better spent on a trip to a theme park, where they can relax, have fun and act like no one is looking!

Justin Baldoni described his trip as “the best day ever” and we have seen Brie Larson cry happy tears after his meeting with Mickey Mouse. Of course, they had to take pictures as a reminder of their trip, and fortunately for us, these celebs and others chose to share their photos (sometimes quarreling) with the rest. Below are 15 celebs and the extremely relevant Disneyland selfies!

15 Justin Baldoni became a giant child during his trip to Disneyland

Through Justin Baldoni Instagram

You’ve probably seen Justin Baldoni on one of your favorite TV shows, but he looked happier than ever when he devoted some time to his busy Disneyland program. He shared this photo on social media and commented that it was “the best day!”

14 Kaley Cuoco Fan Girling Over “Star Wars” is the best!

Through Disneyland Instagram

Kaley Cuoco has millions of fans of her own, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t moments when she’s really excited about other celebs or celebrities and seems to be a big fan of Star Wars! We love her for the dramatic expressions and poses of her face and this photo of her with Star Wars characters could not be more perfect!

13 means she’s the happiest place on earth, but Kourtney Kardashian couldn’t make her daughter smile

Via Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Disney may be the happiest place on Earth and it’s a great trip for the whole family, but sometimes it’s the adults who end up having more fun than the kids. We saw it when Kourtney Kardashian decided to share a photo of herself and her sister Kim Kardashian, and they both looked happier than their daughters.

12 The joy on Brie Larson’s face says it all!

Via Brie Larson Instagram

Many of us grew up watching Disney movies and cartoons, and when you see your favorite character come to life, the excitement is real. Just ask Brie Larson, who was excited to share this photo on social media. She decided to thank Disneyland for her ability to make an “adult woman cry happy tears and justify a churro at midnight.”

11 John Stamos is effortlessly cool, even on tiny pink paths

Through John Stamos Instagram

John Stamos is not the type of celeb who goes to Disneyland and chooses to miss walks just because others may consider them childish or girlish. No, he was willing to do anything, even if it meant taking a short pink Alice in Wonderland walk with his friends!

10 Who’s more fun, Gwen Stefani or her son?

Through Pinterest

Parents enjoy taking their children to Disneyland because it’s an opportunity to have fun (and with all the hope, they also tire the kids so they can sleep peacefully when they get home). That said, it seems that sometimes parents have more fun than children and considering that Gwen Stefani was dressed for her trip and her son didn’t do it, we have to ask who had more fun ?!

9 Katy Perry is the Queen of Disneyland!

Through Disneyland Instagram

Katy Perry looked as elegant as ever when she made a trip to Disneyland with her American cosmonauts, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie (although they don’t appear in this photo). We assume the trio had a great time, but no one had more fun than Perry, who looks happy and relaxed driving the carousel.

8 Brian Austin Green looks exhausted after a fun day with his kids

Via Megan Fox Instagram

We don’t hear much from Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox these days because they have chosen (mostly) to stay out of the spotlight and raise their children. But Fox wanted to share some photos from Disneyland’s adventures, and most parents are probably related to Green because he looks completely exhausted after a day out!

7 Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis may be private, but they couldn’t even resist taking a selfie!

Through Ashton Kutcher Instagram

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are another celeb couple who prefer to avoid the spotlight and keep their personal lives to themselves. However, Kutcher could not resist sharing a sweet selfie from his day with his wife and commented on how they had a “magic weekend” in Disneyland.

6 This may be Lupita Nyongo’s best photo, because it’s so familiar!

Via Lupita Nyongo Instagram

Lupita Nyongo is a big star, and there is no doubt that she is an extremely talented actress, but what we love about this image is that she is so familiar. Forget that he can eat in the best restaurants and wear the best designer clothes, when he goes to Disneyland he is going to wear a R2D2 hat and eat ice cream like the rest of us!

5 If “Frozen” ever became a live action movie, we think Blake Lively would be great at it

Through Pinterest

If Frozen ever gets a live action remake, can you imagine someone more perfect for the role of Elsa than Blake Lively? She already looks like the character and has the same braid, so she decided to have fun during her trip to Disneyland, posing next to the beautiful girl who wore the Elsa costume.

4 You can always rely on Jamie Foxx to offer Super-Cringey Poses

Via Daily Mail

When you meet someone wearing a Mickey Mouse suit while at Disneyland, what is the best way to pose with them? Judging by Jamie Foxx’s photo, he thinks it’s best not to take yourself too seriously and just have fun and we couldn’t agree more. Despite being one of the most beautiful men in Hollywood, it’s nice to see that Foxx doesn’t care who sees him acting stupid!

3 Serena Williams is proof that pregnant women can still find something fun to do in Disneyland

Through Serena Williams Instagram

When Serena Williams was pregnant with her first child, she made a trip to Disneyland, and although there are many walks that future women avoid, Williams is proof that you can still have fun, even with a baby. He commented that Pandora was “unreal” and told fans she had the best time at Disney.

2 She is a super model, but Elsa Hosk wanted to celebrate her birthday in an amusement park

Through Elsa Hosk Instagram

If you’re wondering how supermodels spend their birthdays, Elsa Hosk is here to show you that Disneyland is an option. She shared a series of photos from her celebrations in the theme park and thanked her fans for all the birthday wishes in her caption. It seemed like he remembered that!

1 Disney is fun and everything, but Mariah Carey seems tired of pushing around a wheelchair

Via Daily Mail

Mariah Carey really loves Disneyland and she and her ex-husband, Nick Cannon, even renewed their wedding vows on their fifth anniversary at Disney, Hello! magazine reports. Although the relationship did not last, it did not squeeze Carey’s love for the theme park, although in this particular occasion she seemed completely exhausted while pushing a stroller.

