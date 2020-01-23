15 real photos of 'normal people' flying on a private jet

What if we told you that private jets are not only reserved for celebrities and millionaires?

We are all used to reading about private jets owned by rich people, but in addition, the world of private flying is, well, private and enveloped in mystery. The truth is that anyone who has some money left can fly privately if they want to.

Private flying is fast, efficient and comfortable. It is not just about luxury and large flat screens: private jets offer confidentiality and flexibility that you cannot encounter during commercial advertising, even if you are in first class.

Here are 20 photos showing “normal people” on board private jets. They tell us that private flying is not something that only famous people experience.

15 What is private?

via 50skyshades.com

Traveling with a private plane allows you to jump through the crowds at the airport. Boarding is quick, fast and comfortable. Private aircraft also take you to your destination faster. The best part is, it’s not even necessarily more expensive than flying advertising.

14 The doors of the cockpit are open to curious guests

via IG

Puppets in a cockpit usually do not perform well on commercial flights. Imagine the total chaos if everyone wanted to take a look and take a photo with the pilot. If you are flying privately, you are very welcome to see the cockpit and meet the pilot.

13 Many may fly privately via their jobs

via IG

The most common people find themselves aboard a private jet because they work for a great company that allows them to have this great experience. The best part, of course, is that you would fly for free in almost no circumstances.

12 Some influencers pretend to be flying privately for likes

via shemazing!

How do you quickly make your followers jealous? Place a photo on a private jet and the like comes in. However, the thing is that you can’t really take off. Well, at least they don’t leave a huge carbon print that comes with private flying.

11 Choose your own seat, throw out your shoes and stretch your legs

via marketwatch.com

The value of private flying can hide in simple and subtle things such as as much legroom as possible. Most people struggle the most when they have insufficient legroom, which makes the whole ride uncomfortable. You can stretch everything you want on private jets.

10 Your four-legged best friend can come and sit with you

via IG

So many pet owners had to go through the heartbreaking moment when their pets were carried away from them to be put on luggage in commercial flights. Poor animals are probably scared and cold there. You can easily take your furry friend on a private jet.

9 In the beginning it can feel strange, but everyone can get used to it

via IG

Most “normal” people are not used to the level of luxury on board a private aircraft. But even the most shy and awkward people get a sense of self-confidence while flying in such a fun and fantastic way. They come to their destination with a new sense of self-worth.

8 Being a stewardess in a private jet is not always easy

via flight attendantlife

Flight attendants who fly privately always fly with different crowds and even different pilots. There is no predictability and that makes the work much more stressful. They must also be extremely discreet – they often cannot share where they are flying and with whom.

7 Eating as much as you would like is a sign of true luxury

via IG

Waiting at an airport and boarding a commercial plane can be tiring and many passengers are impatiently waiting for the first meal to be served, only to discover that it is not really that fresh or tasty. People fly privately, people don’t have that problem. Just look at the food in the photo!

6 It’s hard to hide the excitement

via IG

Private jets have toilets and cabins that commercial passengers can only dream of. People on board also enjoy streaming services that exceed the entertainment options that people can use on commercial flights. You also don’t have to worry about missing the plane. A private jet will be waiting for you.

5 Make memories for your special day: celebrate your birthday on a private jet

via IG

These girls will certainly never forget this special birthday party. It’s hard to determine what the most exciting part of that kind of party is. Does it roll up to the private plane, does it fly like a queen or does it choose the destination where the party continues?

4 Such a lush experience can make you uncomfortable and uncomfortable

via IG

Flying does not make everyone enthusiastic and excited. It is a well-known fact that private jets are a huge source of air pollution and those who are aware of this can hardly enjoy the ride. If you consider yourself an environmentalist, you may want to skip it.

3 Are you afraid that they will not serve your favorite food on board? Just bring your own!

via IG

Watch these two guys just chill with a pizza on board. People would never get away with something like that on a commercial flight. Eating is much more comfortable because you do not have to worry about spilling food on your neighbour’s lap or happening to you.

2 No apology is needed when the children are loud

via IG

Commercial flying with children is picky and when people see a baby on board, everyone gives you the look of “I hope it won’t cry” … Private flying, the kids have room to have some fun and not sit still for an unbearable amount of time.

1 Once the first excitement is over, it’s time to catch some quality sleep

via IG

Even first class flying is not as comfortable as lounging on a trusted couch. Private planes offer so much comfort that you would find in a luxury hotel. You will probably get some quality sleep while flying if you manage to calm the hype of flying in the first place.