15 questions travelers have across the US border (answered here)

Making something as simple as driving to Canada or driving to Mexico may seem simple enough, but a process follows. After all, the US would not be the US if we did not complicate matters.

Crossing the border by car has its advantages: you are free to take what you need (within reason), you can drive around freely in another country (somewhat), and you have the option to come and go when you want (most of the time). Okay, maybe it’s not that black and white.

To prepare for a border crossing to and from the US, here are 15 things you should know before packing your bags. It’s easy enough to do as long as you stay within the guidelines of the border patrol and luckily we have the deets for your next road trip.

15 Canada: do you need a passport to enter Canada or the US?

via storiesfromsteve.org

In reality, everyone should have a passport, but not everyone has the need or the means to spend the money on it. You do, however, need a passport and a valid proof of identity to cross the border, and the same applies to MX (unless you get a travel card for crossing over land!). In Canada you can make ends meet with an EDL, also known as an improved license.

14 Mexico: is it more challenging to cross the border now than ten years ago?

via YouTube

In short, the easy answer is yes. You are probably better off if you are currently traveling to Mexico. It is worth it, if only to circumvent waiting at the border patrol and the associated stress. The border with Mexico is heavily guarded from the US, so don’t underestimate the travel process.

13 Canada: how long can a visitor stay on both sides?

via Galuxsee

A visitor’s stay in both countries depends on the reason for the visit. It is not always a hard and fast timeline, but in general six months is the end for those who want to book a long vacation. Beyond that point visas must be considered, and that means more paperwork than just applying for a passport.

Related: 10 surprising countries US People are not allowed to get a visa for (10 Easy Peasy)

12 Mexico: can you drive an American vehicle freely in Mexico?

via Pinterest

What you need to know about Mexico is the free / border zone, notes Mexpro. This designated zone has been specially created to encourage and facilitate travel between the two countries. Visitors can travel in this zone without a temporary import permit – however, you still need car insurance in Mexico.

11 Canada: what should neither of the two countries enter?

via CNN

Yes, there are things that are legal in Canada that are not exactly legal in the US – even if you see that Canada deserves a progressive character that deserves support, chances are that American law enforcement officers are checking your car. No illegal substances and you must declare weapons, substantial money purchases, food and drink.

10 Mexico: is insurance valid outside of every country?

via The Outdoor Journal

Certainly not. The insurance that you drive in one country does not automatically translate into another, with the exception of a short stay in Canada. In Mexico, regardless of whether you are driving in the free zone or not, you still need to purchase liability insurance for a vehicle registered in the US.

9 Canada: how long is the border for border control?

via Pinterest

This varies depending on the day of the week and the time of day. The amazing thing about living in a technologically advanced world is that we now have apps that tell us exactly how long the wait is – so you can plan your day long before you leave the house to wait in line.

Related: 10 travel apps to help every solo traveler on their big journey

8 Mexico: how long do visitors have to return to their country of citizenship?

via Arise Design

If you plan to travel outside the free / border zone, you must purchase a tourist card ($ 23 USD), USA Today explains. Normally this gives a person a stay of 30-60 days in Mexico, with a maximum of 180 days. Without that tourist card, outside the border zone, the limit is 72 hours.

7 Canada: can they randomly search in your car?

via RV Love

This is the kicker: border guards from the US and Canada are allowed to search your car at the slightest tendency that something is wrong. If you try to cross the border, you also give permission to search your car, since both countries are safe, the goal is here.

6 Mexico: what is allowed across both borders?

via International Driving Authority

According to the US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) regulations, everything that would be a health or agricultural risk is prohibited. Everything from firearms, food, beverages, and even cultural items or ceramics (due to the potential of lead) can be investigated or required to undergo further investigation.

5 Canada: How can I take my pet with me?

via Lindsay Tilburg

In short yes! Of course it helps if your puppy behaves well and probably causes no problems with strangers. Things can escalate if your pet is unfriendly or anxious, in which case a relaxation aid may be a good option. In addition, your puppy must be aware of all recordings.

Related: 25 famous pets who have traveled more than we will ever do

4 Mexico: what is the minimum amount that visitors must state on their return?

via Pinterest

Anything above $ 75 must be declared when crossing limits. If you return more than this amount per person, but less than $ 1000 USD, you can easily indicate this at the border patrol via the declaration list. If you declare more than this amount, you will need a customs agent from Mexico.

3 Canada: what would prevent you from crossing?

via Curry Pilot

Although crossing the border to Canada is fairly easy if you have your ID and papers at hand, there are some reasons to refuse entry. If there is something suspicious in your car, if travelers are rude to officers, if you avoid eye contact or are overly nervous, this may be a reason to refuse entry.

2 Canada: How do you change your clothes while crossing and do you have to clean your car in advance?

via Pinterest

Although the border patrol will probably not spend too much time investigating your outfit of the day, or looking at how confused you look after waking up at 5 am just to beat the traffic, it is still important. Your appearance, however insignificant it may seem, must be as harmless and clean as possible.

1 Mexico vs. Canada: Which country is stricter about crossing?

via Twitter

Canada is undoubtedly an easier border to cross than that of Mexico. The relationship between both Canada and the US is very different from Mexico and the US and the rise of heated tensions between the two countries has only increased border patrol and security on both sides.

Next: 24 things in Canada Worth crossing the border