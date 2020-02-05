15 places where ESL teachers can earn the most money (5 not even worth the flight)

For many, living abroad and exploring foreign countries while being paid to teach English is the dream. While some teachers choose where to travel based on the countries they want to see, others take into account the countries where they can earn the most money. Because let’s face it: not all ESL jobs are created equal.

In some countries, ESL teachers can expect to earn more than $ 5,000 a month, while in others, the average salary is not half that. Keep reading to find out which 15 countries pay ESL teachers well and which countries are not worth the flight.

20 You must be experienced to earn a high salary in the United Arab Emirates

You can earn a lot of money by teaching in ESL in the United Arab Emirates. According to Go Overseas, the best paid ESL jobs can be found in the UAE, where you can earn between $ 3,500 and $ 5,500 a month. But most institutions require that you have several years of teaching experience.

19 China has low living costs for ESL teachers

China is one of the best places to teach English abroad if you want to save a lot of money. Although wages are not the highest, with between $ 1500 and $ 2000 a month, the cost of living is often low and there are many jobs available.

18 Enjoy the tropics and the opportunity to earn a lot in Indonesia

There is a lot of potential to earn serious money by teaching English in Indonesia. According to Go Abroad you can live reasonably comfortably with the standard salary while enjoying the beautiful tropical surroundings on 13,000 islands.

17 There is culture shock and high salaries in Saudi Arabia

The wage for ESL teachers in Saudi Arabia can be quite high, around $ 3,000 – $ 4,000 a month. It is a good option for those who want to earn a lot of money while teaching, but be warned that most people think there is a decent culture shock in this Islamic country.

16 You can earn a lot of money in Qatar

Another Middle Eastern country where you can earn quite a bit of money as an ESL teacher is Qatar, where salaries range from $ 2,000 to $ 4,000 according to One World 365. Although you can earn a lot of money, you need a few years of teaching experience or have a master’s degree to be considered.

15 Wages in Japan can be great, but vary enormously

The wage for ESL teachers in Japan starts at around $ 2,200 and is capped at around $ 5,000. Your experience and certifications as a teacher determine how much you are paid and the labor market in Japan can be quite competitive.

14 high salaries and housing are waiting in South Korea

The salaries in South Korea for ESL teachers are quite similar to those in Japan. South Korea also has lower living costs than Japan and many institutions offer you housing and at least partial flight allowance.

13 There is a lot of potential to earn in Kazakhstan

Few countries in Europe pay a lot for ESL teachers, but one of the higher paying countries in Kazakhstan. Certified teachers can get high salaries and many benefits, while ESL teachers can earn enough to save a fair amount of money every month.

12 teachers in Oman are well rewarded

Another Arab country you might be able to teach is Oman, one of the most developed countries in the Middle East. You can earn anywhere between $ 2,000 and $ 3,500 a month, with the cost of living around $ 700 a month.

11 You don’t need much experience to start earning in Vietnam

Those interested in teaching in Asia may want to apply for an ESL job in Vietnam, where you can earn between $ 1,000 and $ 2,000 per month. The jobs are freely accessible, the cost of living are cheap and the scenery is beautiful.

10 Kuwait has a large number of international schools

There are many jobs available for English teachers in Kuwait because there are several international schools in the country. You can earn between $ 2,600 and $ 4,000 a month in Kuwait – and keep in mind that money is tax free!

9 It is easy to save money as an ESL teacher in Turkey

One of the reasons why Turkey is so popular as a destination for teachers who want to teach ESL abroad is that it has a low cost of living. It is easy to save in a country like Turkey, even if you look at all the unique attractions that you want to see.

8 Malaysia offers well-paid ESL jobs

The advantage of teaching abroad in Malaysia is that salaries are often quite high. But the disadvantage is that giving jobs can be difficult because many teachers have to wait until they have arrived in the country to look for a job.

7 It’s easy to save money by teaching ESL in Taiwan

The salaries for ESL teachers in Taiwan start at $ 2,000 and can go up to around $ 2,400. Although some salaries are higher in Asia, saving money in Taiwan is easy because there are low living costs and a wide variety of jobs available.

6 The United States: the salary can be pretty good at home

If you can’t afford to travel abroad, but still want to learn ESL, there are opportunities in the United States. According to Go Overseas, ESL teachers in the US earn between $ 40,000 and $ 75,000 per year, with higher salaries for those who have earned a master’s degree.

And these are the 5 countries that are not even worth the flight …

5 Mexico

Like many countries in Central and South America, Mexico does not offer the highest salaries for ESL teachers. It can be a good country to consider if you are just looking for experience with your resume, because many companies hire under-qualified people.

4 Brazil

Similarly, Brazil does not usually offer ESL teachers high salaries. There is so much to see in the country that it is certainly worthwhile to include on your bucket list, but the truth is that there are many other countries where you can earn more money by teaching.

3 Greece

Greece is one of the lower-paying countries in Europe when it comes to ESL teachers. Assessments on ESL Base show that salaries are fairly low and hardly cover the cost of living. It is also difficult to get teacher jobs in Greece.

2 Croatia

With beautiful cities like Dubrovnik on offer, Croatia may seem like the ideal country to teach abroad. But again, the salaries for ESL teachers in this coastal country are usually not high. Croatia may be the perfect country to visit during your travels, but it is not the place to apply if you want to earn a lot of money.

1 Argentina

Another country that is not worth the flight if your only goal is to make money through ESL education is Argentina. The average salary here is between $ 600 and $ 1,200 a month, while there are many other countries that offer more than double.