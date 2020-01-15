15 places that Anthony Bourdain has never visited (for a reason)

From wasp crackers and pork casings to gourmet burgers and fast food desserts, our world is a colorful gastropub filled with different aromas, cooking traditions and exotic spices.

Chef Anthony Bourdain was one of the few celebrities who did not hesitate to take us on a wonderful journey around the world and his secret recipes. In his shows A Cook’s Tour, No Reservations, Parts Unknown and The Layover, Bourdain showed people that traveling can literally be a feast for the senses! From North America to Asia, Bourdain traveled the world and the seven seas; he even explored the frozen magic of Antarctica!

Yet the famous chef Anthony Bourdain avoided some places (for a reason). Here are 15 places that Bourdain has never visited.

15 Anthony Bourdain was afraid of traveling to Switzerland

youtube.com

From Canada to New Zealand, Bourdain has rediscovered the world with its fascinating tastes and colors. Nevertheless, there was one country that Bourdain feared: magical Switzerland. Believe it or not, the chef found alpine vistas, cheese and yodeling frightening.

14 The chef loved exploring the Middle East … but avoided Yemen

thenation.com

It is no secret that Anthony Bourdain was fond of the exotic scents of the Middle East. The chef traveled through Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Oman and other pearls of the Middle East. Yet he avoided Yemen. We must note that the country has been torn apart by a civil war since 2015 and that 75% of the population needs humanitarian assistance.

13 Bourdain was not a fan of Disneyland

nodeadbeatsociety.com

Chef Anthony Bourdain was not only a celebrity chef, but a brave traveler in love with unusual places; he enjoyed exploring different cultures, cuisines and delicacies. So it’s no surprise that Anthony Bourdain avoided Disneyland. Unfortunately, the increasing commercialization of this iconic and classic theme park is more than disturbing.

12 Somalia was on his travel list for a reason

pinterest.com

From Morocco to Mozambique, Africa is a varied place and a true feast for the senses. Antony Bourdain even loved the delicious meals of Africa. Nevertheless, he has never visited Somalia. We must note that the country has been torn apart by an ongoing conflict, which, according to Al Jazeera, means millions of people have no roof over their heads.

11 “No” at popular destinations

pinterest.com

Chef Anthony Bourdain has changed the shows of celebrities. In its three popular shows, Bourdain revealed the beauty of our world with its magical herbs, exotic fruit and ancient cooking traditions. To encourage people to embrace cultures and cuisines, Bourdain favored off the beaten track and avoided popular destinations.

10 Bourdain never went to Sudan (where many people go hungry)

www.voanews.com

From lush jungles to majestic dunes, Anthony Bourdain simply loved Africa. Yet he never visited Sudan, once one of the most influential countries in Africa. Now, Sudan is one of the most volatile places in the world where millions of people are starving, especially in South Sudan (according to The Guardian).

9 Chef Anthony Bourdain was against the so-called bro-food

pinterest.com

Anthony Bourdain tried a wild variety of exotic dishes. However, there was one thing he didn’t like: the so-called bro-food. Moreover, Bourdain regretted his role in contemporary ‘meathead’ culture, and because I was a man in the world of a man – I was very proud of the fact that I had experienced that, that I was in this very old one .. very found suppressive system. “

8 What about Eastern Europe?

eater.com

Although Anthony Bourdain had itchy feet, we must mention that he has only visited a few countries in Eastern Europe. Unfortunately, the devastating prejudices against the East are still present, although the Iron Curtain has disappeared. As a result, Eastern Europe – which consists of many different countries that are no longer one entity – has always been overlooked.

7 Anthony Bourdain never visited Eritrea (for a reason)

economist.com

No surprise Anthony Bourdain loved the entire continent of Africa and researched the colors and tastes. Nevertheless, Bourdain has never visited Eritrea. We must mention that the devastating conflict between Eritrea and Ethiopia, described as two of the poorest countries in Africa, has destroyed thousands of families, according to BBC.

6 Chef Bourdain did not like Brunch Spots

nyeater.com

Chef Bourdain will always have gourmet fans around the world. However, many brunch lovers will be surprised to know that Bourdain has avoided brunch spots. As the chef said, brunch is a “terrible, cynical way to release leftovers and charge three times as much as you normally ask for breakfast … Horrible.”

5 … And maybe I didn’t like the Balkans

rottentomatoes.com

From the high peaks of Bulgaria and the pebble beaches of Albania to the deep caves of Slovenia and the medieval villages of Romania, there is no doubt that the Balkan peninsula is a beautiful and varied region. Yet Bourdain only filmed two episodes, one of which was a complete failure.

4 Maybe filming in Afghanistan, a war-torn country, was impossible

independent.co.uk

The Middle East is a melting pot of cultures, herbs and landscapes, so it is no surprise that Bourdain likes to explore the dishes and traditions. That said, the chef has never visited war-torn Afghanistan (for a reason). Perhaps filming in Afghanistan – a battlefield of countless international and local interests – was simply impossible.

3 Bourdain Loved Africa (But Never Went To Mali)

pinterest.com

Although Malian cuisine is rich and interesting, celeb chef Anthony Bourdain has never visited Mali, once one of the richest countries in Africa. Unfortunately, the Malian conflict that started in 2012 never really ended. According to Al Jazeera, the cross-border ethnic violence that started as a local problem is becoming ever greater and more intense.

2 He has never visited Wales

eater.com

Although Wales – with its charming villages, green valleys, unique language and ancient castles – is like a fairy tale, famous chef Anthony Bourdain has never visited this part of the United Kingdom. In comparison to other film locations (and unusual dishes), Wales was perhaps too common for him.

1 Although people like to travel, nobody likes airplane food

cheatsheet.com

From fertilized eggs to smelly tofu, it’s no secret that chef Anthony Bourdain did not hesitate to explore the world to try some unusual dishes. Yet he was afraid of aircraft food. Funnily enough, he left airplane passengers a witty advice: better sleep while eating.