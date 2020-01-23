15 places shrouded in mystery in the Pacific (tourists can check out)

The Pacific Ocean is a place that we often consider as unexplored and unknown territory and, in part, it is true. There are many locations that have not been graced by the touch of a human hand or have not been fully investigated, and it is from this that we derive such mysterious and uncertain images.

While we are busy evoking sea monsters and holy land, there are actually some pretty mysterious places that are open to visitors. We cannot guarantee that you will not feel completely scary and think about what life is, but hey – they really exist!

We have 15 places for you to add to your bucket list, some of which have still not been explained in their mysterious nature … Discover at your own risk.

15 Pitcairn Island is the most remote inhabited place in the world

It’s hard to believe that people can actually visit a place like this, but we have pictures, so that means it clearly happened. Pitcairn Island is probably a place that you would miss if you blinked too long; only 45 people call this place home … and it lies between two other remote places: Tahiti and Easter Island.

14 Japanese version of Galapagos: Ogasawara Islands

The Ogasawara Islands are simply beautiful, with aquamarine water and small mountains that run along the horizon. It is an island group that is only accessible via a boat trip that takes the entire day to complete. However, it is worth it because of the lack of tourists and residents – this island is nothing but untamed nature, in the water and beyond.

13 Rabbit Island in Japan has different legends

There are many legends about Rabbit Island, but the truth is that nobody really knows how this island was flooded with hairy, floppy hoppers. What we do know is that the island was once used for factories that have pumped out toxic gas and that rabbits were, as it were, transferred to test the waters.

12 Palmyra Island is probably cursed

Many an accident has honored the island of Palmyra and despite the rumor that it is cursed, no one seems to be stopping to visit. In the North Pacific you will find an island that is amazing – but also the location of many a grizzly bear event, lost lives, unusual military activities and even pirate run-ins.

11 Easter Island in Chile is a classic mystery destination

Best known for its strange heads (and by ‘heads’ we mean stone statues of them), Easter Island was uninhabited when it was first discovered, but unfortunately 800 stone statues stood tall instead of people. It is still unclear what they stand for, but some are up to 30 feet high.

10 Christmas Island is great unless you hate crabs

Christmas Island is so named for a specific reason and we give you a guess. Yup, it’s got red crabs … And we’re not just talking about a couple crawling on the beach every now and then. These 140 million crabs – of which there are 14 different species – go against all odds to find their way to the water every year.

9 Magnetic Hill in India apparently defies gravity

It is clear that this hill does not defy gravity. Due to the elevation of roads in Ladakh, India, it is the optical illusion that gives the impression that cars are rolling uphill, while they are actually rolling downhill. Visitors can park their car at 11,000 and see how it rolls backwards – a handy magic trick.

8 Tashirojima Island is full of cats … literally

If you have rabbits, you also need an island full of cats, right? The cure for every bad day is surrounded by cats, and that is exactly what you can do on Tashirojima Island. Cats were probably brought here in an attempt to solve a rodent problem, but they remained … and are now more than 100 inhabitants of the island.

7 Howland Island doesn’t even have a time zone

No one lives on this island in the Pacific, but it is said that this was the last landing place for Amelia Earhart. Since then, the island has not been used much and is only regularly checked. The island does not even fall under a specific time zone, which makes it a bit confusing for tourists.

6 Izu Island requires that all visitors wear gas masks

It is not due to radioactive material, but rather to the naturally high sulfur content in the air on Izu Island. This sulfur comes from the volcanic activity on the island and breathing in such high levels can be harmful. Therefore, all visitors are required to wear gas masks, in case.

5 Gunkanjima is deserted and a creepy experience to say the least

We use the term “ghostly” as a way to describe it, but it is also tragically beautiful. This island also bears the more recognizable name of Hashima, and it was once one of the most densely populated places in the world. It will now remain abandoned, all residents have moved.

4 Ramree Island was once full of vicious saltwater crocodiles

Ramree Island is a strange place to start, but it was once a scary place. During World War II, it is estimated that around 500 Japanese troops were eaten alive when they landed. Although these crocodiles have declined in number, it is still a nerve-racking environment to be in.

3 Gold Hill in Oregon is known for its inexplicable power

Gold Hill is still quite inexplicable in terms of its allure. This area in Oregon, called ‘The Forbidden Ground’ by the Indian tribes, is responsible for some strange illusions … or are they? Humans have seen drastic height differences, randomly rotating objects and other strange things, supposedly because of unique magnetic patterns in the earth.

2 The Chocolate Hills in the Philippines are still a mystery

These mounds have no logical reason to be there, but they are there anyway. A popular tourist attraction, there are around 1,260 hills that make up this strange area. A quick glance over the landscape makes it clear why they are called ‘chocolate hills’, but we wish we knew where they came from.

1 The ghost town of Fengdu is for ghost lovers

This city consists of nothing but shrines, temples and monasteries. The reason why this is such a creepy place to visit is that it was created with the Taoist idea of ​​the underworld in mind. With a semi-finished humanoid hotel overlooking the entire city, it is easy to see why this can be nerve-racking.