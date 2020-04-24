15 pictures that will fly more with these airlines

There are many different airlines out there that travelers use very often. Some of them are great, but at the same time, there are many that should be avoided as well. In addition, some travelers need to be aware that there are some bad habits that airline pilots have. As this happens, it can be very difficult for people to decide which airline they want to travel with when they need to travel.

But one of the best ways for a person to decide which airline they want to travel with (or which one they would rather skip) is to look at some photos taken by passengers. Here are some rather unpleasant photos taken by travelers and they will definitely make others want to avoid traveling with them in the future.

15 Passengers who choose JetBlue do not always have to fly on safe planes

One of the things that makes JetBlue so popular is that most people think they have a cheap airline ticket. However, it is possible that flying with them may not be as cheap as some people think. Also, this photo shows that it is not very safe.

14 There is nothing that prevents a luggage from falling on someone’s head on a Vueling Airlines flight

Vueling Airlines is a fairly popular airline, but that doesn’t mean it’s the best. Judging by the appearance of this photo, it seems that the bins on their flights have nothing that could prevent the bags from falling on anyone’s head, which is not good.

13 It looks like people who traveled with Norwegians have found Used Spiders over their heads, and that’s disgusting

Norwegian is one of those airlines that has received a lot of complaints over the years. There are many reasons why this is the case. Judging by what can be seen in this picture, it seems that some travelers have been placed in seats just below some really dirty tissues.

12 Ryanair is not very good at handling rude passengers, so it looks like other people come in sometimes

According to nytimes.com, Ryanair had serious problems. It seems that the gentleman who wore glasses in these photos did a very terrible thing that offends many people, and several people were very upset about the fact that the airline did nothing about it.

11 Some people spend so much time waiting for their Laudamotion flights to sleep in uncomfortable chairs

One of the most enjoyable parts of flying on a plane is waiting, and it seems people have to do a lot of these days. This picture shows that those who fly with Laudamotion Airlines have to wait occasionally (and sleep on the floor).

10 Transavia should not be too effective as their passengers have to wait in long lines like this

Being fast and efficient is very important, but it doesn’t seem that people who work in Transavia are very good at it. This image shows that they do not move very fast when it comes to their passengers, who can create large lines like this in this image.

9 It is probably difficult for tall people to fly a Czech Air Force flight, as there is very little space for them.

Many airlines provide very little space for people who choose to travel with them, and it seems that one of these airlines is Czech Airlines, as the person in this picture was on one of his flights when this photo was taken. . Obviously they don’t have much space.

8 There doesn’t seem to be much room for people to keep their flights to Mauritius

Not having space for the feet is one thing, but what is shown in this picture is something else entirely. The passenger in this photo clearly has no place to put his belongings anywhere, which is very unfortunate. Nobody wants to keep things all this time.

7 Apparently, the police must closely monitor the passengers who fly with Southwest Airlines, which is scary.

Anyone who watches the news in the world of airlines knows that Southwest Airlines has definitely received a very negative press over the years. This image does not help their bad image, as it seems to show a bunch of cops watching the people waiting to start flying.

6 Some may remember the doctor who was forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight

According to washingtonpost.com, a doctor once retired from a United Airlines flight. The flight was overcrowded, so he was forced to leave the flight. But that didn’t end well after he ended up with a lot of injuries. The doctor left with a broken nose.

5 Spirit Airlines seems to make a lot of people very upset

There are many airlines out there that have recently had a serious bad guy. One of these airlines is Spirit Airlines and this photo shows the fact that they have made a lot of people very angry. They seem to be showing a crowd gathering at the airport and they look very upset.

4 people who want window seats on Delta flights don’t always get them, which is unfortunate

Getting a window seat on a plane is almost always fun for travelers. However, this photo seems to show the fact that some people who want to get a window seat during their flight with Delta Airlines do not always have what they want, unfortunately.

3 Aircraft bins to be used by US airlines are unclean and travelers should not put their bags there

Sometimes travelers have to travel on some really dirty planes. This picture is really great proof, as it is a photo of some very dirty bins. No one should put their belongings there, but it seems that American Airlines passengers should do so.

2 suitcases are destroyed on EasyJet flights

No one should worry about destroying their belongings when they travel, but this is something that happens with EasyJet Airlines. The person who took this photo flew with him, and left this flight with a severely damaged bag, which is terrible.

1 It doesn’t seem like passengers can always get help when they need it on Frontier Airlines

There are many people who have some complaints about Frontier Airlines and it seems that the person in this photo is one of them. He seems to need help, but there are no staff members there to help him at all, which is sad.

12 Bad Habits pilots (but hidden from the public)



