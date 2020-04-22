15 photos that show what it’s like to visit

A mind of 7000 multifaceted small islands that make up and make up the Caribbean. Of these 7,000 islands, some are relatively well-known and popular tourist destinations, although they are dangerous. Even by mooring multiple cruise ships, offering various excursions and excursions on land while you are on the island. However, many of these islands are not only known for their beautiful blue waters, tropical weather or delicious food.

Some of these islands are also known to be offline or statistically dangerous. Although some of these islands are considered dangerous that do not prevent people from visiting, and the photos that come out of these places paint unique and even stunning images of what life is like in these tropical places that are known to be slightly schematically.

15 Movements to Haiti

Taxi travel can sometimes be daunting for Haiti, as taxis come in all unexpected shapes and sizes. However, these walks usually go through parts of the city that are not seen in any brochure, which can make an interesting heart. For the most part, it seems that most people come out on the other side to share their images.

14 Kingston Jamaica has its moments

Many of the Caribbean islands have places that tourists should not go to. However, these places have many photo opportunities and unique trinkets to return to their homeland. As long as travelers go out in groups and protect their belongings at all times, they should not worry about any problems.

13 Brave for a bite in Kingston

Jamaican culture has to do with socialization and accommodation, but there are some places that tourists do not visit. So when people go to the market it’s a family affair. Not only do friends and neighbors meet on the street to do their shopping together, but these little streets are the best for the most authentic food.

12 It’s hard to make a living in Kingston

Since there are not many opportunities to be reimbursed in Kingston, Jamaica, most locals work in the tourism or food industry. Sometimes a person is responsible for taking care of the whole family. Much of the money you earn is through the sale of trinkets, cultural garments or food.

11 Visit the Bob Marley Museum

Getting to the Bob Marley Museum is a great way to get to know Jamaica through the eyes of a famous musician. The museum and its home are considered remarkable places in Jamaica, representing history and culture. Jamaica is proud to share with the outside world.

10 Sometimes the only store is Street Vendor

Honduras is not considered part of the Caribbean, but shares the Caribbean Ocean with many of the Caribbean islands. San Pedro Sula is known to have one of the highest crime rates near the Caribbean, but it is also known for the intelligence shown by people in the sale of goods.

9 Arrival just in time at St. Kitts

St Kitts & Nevis is one of the most beautiful destinations in the world, with pastel buildings, lush trees and blue beaches, it’s hard to imagine getting there or the rising crime rate. However, local community groups have stepped up their demands to stop the violence.

8 The race is real at Port Au Prince

The attractions at Port Au Prince can be both depressing and colorful. People have suffered many hardships, including natural disasters, fraud, hunger and disease. Many of the travelers arriving at Port Au Prince are either from travel groups or from a volunteer organization.

7 Port Au Prince operates around it

Port Au Prince may usually have a high crime rate, but locals seem to have to deal with it. That being said, there are still many places accessible and safe for tourists. That said, there is usually a government or police presence only if there is a whispering business.

6 Stay close to the shore

Like most Caribbean islands, Trinidad and Tobago has much to offer. This tropical paradise is known for its bright colors, large festive gatherings and beautiful beaches. Unfortunately, it is also known for its high crime rate. It’s best to stay close to the beach with friends.

5 group excursions stay close to the shores

The Caribbean islands continue to repair the damage left by Hurricane Dorian, which was active and visible from the air. However, tour guides have begun to come to life, offering affordable prices for business rejuvenation and life on the islands.

4 Arriving in Nassau is part of the experience

One of the best ways to stay on the right side of the law in Nassau is to follow the rules when entering a new place. When you get to Nassau, the security process can be easy but there is. Visitors usually sweep the entrance and exit of the port. Depending on whether one arrives by plane or ship, the procedures may be different.

3 Try the local flavor that you will not regret

There are many places in Nassau that are well stocked for tourists. A dish that is adored by all and is an excellent balancer in making you feel more culturally accepted, is to order, eat and love your favorite Conch salad. The salad is not difficult to find, almost everyone makes it.

2 Caribbean customs and immigration mean businesses

Many of the planes that arrive in the Caribbean from around the world have their passengers get off the plane right on the asphalt. Travelers are then asked to move to safety, customs or immigration. These entry and exit points are vital for controlling who comes to the island and for what purpose.

1 Around Port Au Prince Haiti

Once you arrive at Port Au Prince Airport, it is not uncommon to see unorthodox vehicles being used for transport, transport or taxi. However, if something seems unclear it is best to find an airport officer or agent to determine which service is more reliable.

