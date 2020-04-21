15 photos of strange underwater findings (which offer no explanation)

Only 5 percent of the ocean has been discovered, leaving 95 percent of the blank pages and head. The real question is, what is in the background? Will there ever be an answer?

Today, marine biologists and researchers are working hand in hand mapping the seas to clear at least some of the fog. During their searches, countless objects and strange sites have been discovered and they seem to raise more questions than answers.

Take, for example, the lost city of Atlantis. Shipments have only failed. Or the Yonaguni monument, whose true roots have been entrenched by the government for decades.

For this list, we will dive into the blue to give some meaning to these mysteries. Come with us as we calculate 15 photos of strange underwater findings without any logical explanation.

15 Bimini Road: Highway To the Lost City Of Atlantis;

Located in the Bahamas, Bimini Road is an underwater rock formation that many believe is the path to the lost city. The perfectly cut limestone paths and its location reinforce the assumption that a complex civilization once existed in this part of the world. It’s just the “tip of the iceberg,” the scientists commented.

14 Lake Huron: Hunting Ground twice as old as Stonehenge

A 9,000-year-old boat hunt has just been uncovered under the Great Lakes. This prehistoric route, called Drop 45 Drive Lane, runs from Michigan to Ontario and now sinks under 121 feet of water. It remains one of the most complex archeological sites in America, full of crypts and blind hunting, probably run by a family of hunters.

13 Frilled Shark: Prehistoric living fossil

One of the few moments where a rare prehistoric shark seems alive. Nothing is known about them except that they look like sea snakes and their teeth are sharp, there are cases where scientists are cut when they look at this shark. They are believed to have survived the KT event where 80% of the population has disappeared, Britannica says.

12 Atlit Yam: Lost Village (Strange Ritual Structure)

Atlit Yam takes a look at the lifestyle of the Stone Age (about 6900 BC). Since its discovery in 1984, more interesting constructions have emerged, such as this well, a kind of ritual underwater altar that was previously a source of fresh water.

11 Baltic Sea Anomaly: UFO Ruins

This 210-meter-long object at the bottom of the ocean is thought to have been the ruins of an collapsed alien spaceship, or a Neolithic structure (realistically). A team of divers was sent in to investigate, only to find that their devices were no longer working when they were on the site.

10 Yonaguni Monument: Natural or Artificial?

This huge underwater pyramid was found off the Ryuku Islands in Japan. What makes it mysterious is that neither the government nor the national tourist agency recognizes it as a natural heritage, although it is perfectly constructed. Is it a farce from Mother Nature? We will never know.

9 Winslow Junction: Train Graveyard (How did they get there?)

In a part of New Jersey, under 90 meters of water, there is a rest area for a locomotive. These 2-2-2 models, which were very rare, date back to the 1850s. However, it is not known if there is any historical data about these engines or how they sank in these parts. One theory is that they may have been removed from the rails during a violent storm.

8 The river under the Black Sea

The river in the picture is the first of its kind. The theory is that these are current-carrying sediments. What’s even crazier is that there are trees and rocks by the river. If there was no diver in the photo above, he would think it was a legal river in a haunted forest.

7 Purple Blob Plasma Found on the Pacific Floor

In 2016, marine biologists were shocked to discover a purple drop in the Pacific Ocean. After some research, they finally turned off the small slime and decided to do some testing. They discovered that it was a new species of slug that also releases toxic chemicals. According to Nat Geo, investigations are ongoing.

6 submarine ice tornado kills everything in its path (extremely rare appearance)

Also called Brinicles, these ice packs are death sentences for marine life in colder areas. It occurs when there is a large difference between sea and air temperature, so freezing to new ice and as the ice thickens and the tornado grows, every marine animal that comes in contact with it rotates and freezes to death.

5 Mysterious floating crater: Ancient burial sites?

To this day, no one knows how this little crater was born in Piute County, Utah. It was discovered by a farmer and has since attracted some attention. Bryce Dalton turned his pond when he came across this 25-foot-wide alien-like embankment. Theories have been designed but none of them are reasonable enough. “I guess that’s Martian Art,” Bryce said.

4 Mythical City Finally Found: Dwarka

Darka is supposed to be a sacred battlefield where a god, Krishna, and a bad king, Salva, had a stop. They used high-energy weapons from orbit (seriously, check it out) until the city collapsed. People say Dorca had 900,000 emerald palaces. The whole city dates back 9,000 years and was an important port. Shipments are underway to verify the accuracy of these stories.

3 Why were 6,000 shipwrecks found on Lake Michigan?

Under the Great Lakes, it is estimated that thousands of ships have been destroyed since a few centuries ago and only a small fraction has been identified, according to the Daily Mail. Theories show that about 30,000 sailors lost their lives in the lake. According to the museum, “shipwrecks are time capsules” and it is up to us to discover them.

2 And how did this Stonehenge end up in the same lake?

About 40 meters below the bay of Grand Traverse, also in the Great Lakes region, researchers have discovered stone structures with caves like marble. If true, the entire construction could be 10,000 years old. Basically, new facts about life during the ice age.

1 Was a Biblical City of Corinth finally found?

Corinth, a city described in the New Testament as a port of call and a city where the apostle Paul himself spreads the word of Christ, may have been discovered by scientists. Remains of huge monuments and even a lighthouse were discovered. It is believed to have been destroyed during an earthquake in 70 AD.

