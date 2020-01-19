Most of us miss the days of Brangelina. Others are all about the Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston relationship. The rest of us really don’t care.

But chances are you are Brad Pitt. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood Academy Award nominee is incredibly charming and a damn good actor. This allows him to fly around the world. He goes to places like Spain to record a film and Paris to put pressure on it. That’s not a bad life, is it?

Over the years he has traveled extensively with Angelina Jolie. But since they got divorced, he travels alone. Before their relationship, however, he was seen on vacation with Jennifer Aniston. And maybe one day they will be spotted together on a beach again.

Without further ado, here are 15 photos of Brad Pitt traveling without Angelina Jolie.

15 Brad Pitt was not famous for his fans in Shanghai, China

Simply shocked

In November 2016, Brad Pitt absolutely charmed his fans in Shanghai, China. According to Just Jared, he was there for the premiere of Allied, which took place in the postal museum in the huge city. Brad has a history of being extremely charming on the red carpet. He constantly takes the time to take a selfie with fans and generally to be a stand-up guy.

14 We are sure that Brad has been to Paris at least seven times … But this one was without Angie

Simply shocked

Brad used to have brought Angelina to Paris. It is one of the most romantic cities in the world. But in March 2019, Brad traveled alone. According to Just Jared, the actor left Charles de Gaulle airport. This was shortly after he was seen at his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston’s birthday party.

13 Once upon a time in London

Simply shocked

Brad Pitt’s Once Upon A Time In Hollywood press trip in 2019, he sent him to almost every major city in the world. Maybe all the press contributed to his recent Academy Award nomination for his work in the film Quentin Tarantino? According to Just Jared, the headman enchanted it in July at the Corinthia Hotel in London.

12 Meet Joe Brad in Berlin … In addition to Margot, Leo and Quentin

Simply shocked

Although he will probably never travel to Berlin with Berlin, Brad was accompanied by Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio and Once Upon A Time in Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino. According to Just Jared, the three A-Listers and the mega-talented director were delighted and excited about the photo call in the exciting German city.

11 Brad waves to his fans in Madrid, Spain, while he is racing. They are connected to him

Simply shocked

Many fans took part in the divorce of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, which began around the time that Brad Pitt flew to Madrid, Spain to debut Allied. Although he spit through a public, Brad was completely smiling when he walked the red carpet in Cinema Callao, where the film had its Spanish premiere.

10 legends of arriving at the airport in Mumbai, India

Simply shocked

Okay, so there isn’t really a “legend” when it comes to Brad’s arrival in Mumbai, India. In short, he was there to promote War Machine in 2017 and was completely overrun by fans. He also participated in a conversation with Indian film star Shah Rukh Khan for CNN News 18. In it he claimed that he “could never get to Bollywood” because he cannot dance at all.

9 A short break from Ocean’s Twelve in Lake Como, Italy With Jennifer Aniston

E! News

Do you remember the summer of 2004? It was a glorious time when Brad and Jennifer Aniston were still blissfully in love. According to E! News, the former A-Lister couple vacation in Lake Como in Villa Oleandra of Goerge Clooney. They were accompanied by people like Matt Damon, Julia Roberts and other cast members of Ocean Twelve.

8 The not so curious case of Brad at Narita International Airport in Japan

Simply shocked

According to Just Jared, Brad received a very warm welcome when he arrived in Japan. Fans flocked to Narita International Airport in Tokyo when they heard that Brad was coming into town. Meanwhile, his son Maddox went to university in South Korea, not far from Japan.

7 Mr. Smith In Mexico City Without Mrs. Smith

Simply shocked

Mexico City would have been the perfect place for Mr. and Mrs. Smith to hang out and do some undercover work. But in August 2019 Brad Pitt arrived there solo. After all, it was a while since he and Angie had broken things down. According to Just Jared, the actor was there to promote Once Upon A Time In Hollywood at Toreo Parque Central.

6 Brad seizes a flight from Croatia without his wife

Simply shocked

Not long after Brad celebrated his second wedding anniversary with Angelina Jolie, with whom he had been with him since 2005, things began to fade between them. According to Just Jared, this was also around the time that he only flew from Zadar, Croatia. He was seen getting in and out of a van that took him to a private plane at Nadar Airport.

5 Anger from racing cars brought father and son together in Northampton, England

Simply shocked

In August 2015, when this picture was taken, things between Brad and his children were pretty good. After all, he was still with their mother, Angelina. But although he had a committed relationship with her, he made time for one-to-one pa time. According to Just Jared, he and Knox had a great day at the MotoGP British Grand Prix Race at Silverstone Circuit in Northampton, England.

4 A river may not run through Fuerteventura, Spain, but Brad is certainly flying out

Simply shocked

Not long before he and Angelina ended things, Brad spent a little time in Fuerteventura, Spain, filmed Allied with Marion Cottilard. According to Just Jared, the actor was seen aboard a private aircraft in May 2016. Of course, Angie was nowhere to be found when he shot the film far away from where she was located.

3 Brad’s big short hair kept Angie free from New Orleans

Simply shocked

According to Just Jared, Brad and Angelina jointly owned real estate in New Orleans, Louisiana. Brad is said to have made good use of the property while he was filming The Big Short there in April 2015. But while he was down there, he was completely solo. Angelina was nowhere in sight. Maybe she wanted to stay away from Brad’s newly adopted scruff?

2 Brad avoids seven years in Seoul, South Korea

Simply shocked

Brad may be fond of South Korea, but it is doubtful that he wants to spend as much time there as in that movie about Tibet. According to Just Jared, the megaster flew to Seoul in November 2014 to promote Fury with Logan Lerman. Shortly thereafter, he flew to Sydney, Australia, to attend the premiere of Angie’s film, Unbroken. That’s why she wasn’t in South Korea when he was there.

1 Jen and Brad went all the way from Fight Club in Anguilla

Pinterest and E-news

According to E! News, this was the holiday that ended things between Brad and Jennifer Aniston. The couple enjoyed a vacation in Anguilla with Courtney Cox, but things eventually turned sour. Although the two were seen on the beach and held tightly together, the two seemed to know that their time together was coming to an end quickly.