15 p.m. – The reporter

Loading...

Scroll down to continue throughout Saturday night for information and analysis in the game during the 49ers game in Santa Clara against their NFC West rivals, the Rams.

ESSENTIALS OF THE GAME: 49ers (11-3) against Rams (8-6) at Levi’s Stadium on Saturday at 5:15 p.m. (PT)

TV: FOX-TV (Chapter 2), broadcasters: Kevin Burkhardt (play by play), Charles Davis (analyst), Pam Oliver (reporter).

POSSIBILITIES: 49ers -7. BELOW: Four. Five

SERIE: The 49ers lead all-time series 70-67-3. LAST MEETING: The 49ers won 20-7 in Los Angeles on October 13, 2019.

WHY THE 49ERS COULD WIN: Of all appearances, the 49ers should be able to take control against the Rams by running the ball. Los Angeles yielded 263 yards on the ground to the Cowboys last week and the 49ers are the second NFL team, averaging 147.0 yards per game. Raheem Mostert and Tevin Coleman could be important factors on Saturday night. … The Rams will run out of starting cornerback Troy Hill (a fractured thumb), which could be an important factor since the 49ers are not likely to point to Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Darious Williams believes to take the place of Hill and Jimmy Garoppolo could attack him frequently. … primetime games often make the best of tight end George Kittle, the 49ers' main catcher with 73 catches for 888 yards and four touchdowns.

WHY RAMS COULD WIN: The Rams could make things difficult for Garoppolo, particularly with Ben Garland backup center starting their second game since starter Weston Richburg missed the season. The Rams have two of the most disruptive defenders in Aaron Donald and Clay Matthews to make things difficult in San Francisco. … Cal's former star, Jared Goff, when given time, remains one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the NFL. He has shown good chemistry with tight end Tyler Higbee, the most popular NFL catcher in the past three weeks with a record of 26 catches and 334 yards. … Rams runner Todd Gurley is not as explosive as before, but sometimes he is still electric enough to cause problems for his opponents.

49ERS NEXT GAME: vs. Seahawks at CenturyLink Field, Sunday, December 29, 1:25 p.m. (NOTE: Game time will move at 5:15 p.m.)

Click Like on our San Francisco 49ers Facebook page for more news, comments and conversations about 49ers.

To view live updates on your mobile device, click here.