Some of the world’s oldest castles steeped in history and awesome architecture can still be visited today. These medieval forts have stood the test of time and are some of the most stunning structures to visit.

Many of these castles and forts look like something from a fairy tale, including the Alcazar of Segovia in Spain, which is said to have been the inspiration behind Cinderella’s castle in Disney World. There are also a number of castles that have survived military sieges and have been conquered by some of the most famous kings in the world.

If you are a fan of historic medieval forts or love French Renaissance architecture, it is a must to see some castles and forts around the world. Here are 15 old forts that you can visit today.

15 Castle of Chambord draws inspiration from Leonardo Da Vinci

Chateau de Chambord in France is world famous for its French Renaissance architecture. The building was built by Francis I and used as a hunting lodge, but it was never fully completed. Today, the beautiful castle is open to visitors with more than 400 rooms, 83 stairs and 282 fireplaces.

14 Castillo De San Marcos was built in the oldest city in the US

Castillo de San Marcos is located in the city of St. Augustine, Florida and is the oldest brickwork fort in the United States. The fort is more than 300 years old and was built to protect and defend Spain’s claims in the New World. Now the fort is open to visitors who can see countless rooms that used to house soldiers and a large courtyard.

13 Alcazar of Segovia was said to have been the inspiration behind Cinderella’s castle

Does the Alcazar de Segovia remind you of another famous castle? According to Exploring Castles, this Spanish castle would be the inspiration behind Cinderella’s castle in Disney World. The castle is located on top of a large rock in the city of Segovia with visitors from all over the world who want to explore this breathtaking place.

12 Fortress of the Orsini is one of the few Italian forts that has never been defeated

The Orsini Fortress is one of the best examples of medieval military architecture in Sorano, Italy and dominates this charming city. People are welcomed to take a one-hour tour of the fort, spend a few nights at the hotel inside, or even get married because there is also a chapel!

11 Portchester Castle was originally a Roman fortress

This medieval castle in Hampshire, South East England was built in the late 3rd century and was built in a Roman fortress. It is known as one of the best preserved Roman forts in Northern Europe and the location next to the harbor was important for kings who could easily embark on their next journey.

10 Kilkenny Castle is one of the few restored and furnished castles in Ireland

This Irish castle was built in 1195 and is one of the few castles that has been restored and fully furnished for visitors since Victorian times. Parts of the original castle can still be seen, but most are part of a 19th-century reconstruction. One of the most popular rooms to visit is the Butler Gallery, which is full of artwork.

9 Chittorgarh Fort was the citadel for many great Indian warriors

This is one of the largest forts in India of almost 700 hectares and is known as the symbol of Rajput chivalry, resistance and courage, writes Cultural India. The fort is best known for its seven gates and houses, palaces and temples. To date there is no evidence of the origin of the fort, but it is a feast for the eyes in India.

8 Malbork Castle is the largest brick structure ever built by human hands

This vast castle in Malbork, Poland, is considered the largest castle in the world and was built by German knights in the 13th century. The castle is known as the most complete example of a Gothic brick castle complex of the German order. Although it fell into decline after the Second World War, it was restored in the early 20th century and can be visited today.

7 Dover Castle has been described as the “key to England”

Dover Castle is the largest castle in England and was a military center for the nation with impressive walls and towers and even secret tunnels built underneath. The tunnels were initially built to house 2,000 troops during the Napoleonic wars and later, was a shelter and hospital during the Second World War.

6 Reichsburg Cochem towers above the picturesque city

The Cochem castle lies above the city of Cochem, Germany, and the River Moselle. It is a medieval castle that was known for its Romanesque style, but was changed and rebuilt in 1868 by a Berlin businessman who turned it into a Neo-Gothic castle. The castle is still extremely charming and can be visited today.

5 Citadel of Aleppo is one of the oldest castles in the world

This medieval fortified palace is considered one of the oldest castles in the world dating back to the 3rd millennium and was used by the Greeks, Byzantines and Ayyubids. The structure is located in Aleppo, Syria, one of the oldest continuously inhabited cities in the world, so there is a lot of history here.

4 Mont Saint Michel is one of the most beautiful sights in France

The Mont Saint Michel is one of the most popular tourist destinations in France, located on a tidal island with museums, churches and the beautiful abbey monastery on top. The island is actually a village and has 44 inhabitants, including monks and nuns.

3 Edinburgh Castle dominates the Edinburgh skyline

Edinburgh Castle in Scotland is a historic fort that was built during the Iron Age and is perched on an extinct volcanic rock. It is Scotland’s most popular tourist site and also serves as a military station, but is nowadays mostly a museum.

2 Neuschwanstein Castle looks like a fairy tale

This beautiful castle in Germany looks like it came directly from a fairy tale. It was built by King Ludwig II, who was known as an eccentric personality and built the castle as an imaginary kingdom, where he could realize his dream of being a true royal, describing travel and leisure.

1 Warwick Castle was developed from a wooden fort

Warwick Castle is a medieval castle in England that was developed from a wooden fort built by William the Conqueror. The count of Warwick called this castle home and lavishly decorated it with the most prized possessions in the Great Hall and State Halls. There are also charming gardens where visitors can walk around.