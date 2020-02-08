15 locations in Cabo, Mexico that are only tourist traps (these 5 meet the hype)

Cabo is known for its beautiful beaches, good weather and night life and is an excellent location for tourists. With this popularity and massive attraction, the area also loses much charm with its abundance of tourists, opportunistic locals and high prices.

Here are 15 areas that you should avoid, despite what travel brochures can tell you, and five lesser-known places that you should prioritize, usually quieter, safer and cheaper.

Let’s start our list with the 15 tourist traps …

20 The Airport – Trouble Right off The Bat

A good start is a better start and the opposite is also true. The first sight you will experience is the airport, and you will want to see it soon. Otherwise you will be overwhelmed by local traders. Do not try to ask for directions, as this is a common trap.

19 Paradisus Los Cabos Resort – I hope you enjoy the wait

Despite its beautiful appearance, you should avoid this resort in favor of one of the others. The resort is busy and understaffed so be prepared to wait for hours to be served. Chairs are also scarce, especially around the pool, with large groups of people waiting to be seated.

18 Marina – As many pickpockets as fish

The marina is a popular tourist destination. The public comes together every day, just like local pickpockets and dubious traders. The souvenirs are often counterfeit, restaurants are pricey and mediocre and frankly, the only real reason to visit the marina is if you fish.

17 Nowhere Bar Nowhere is Worse

The 50/500 scam is common here. That is where a trader, knowing that they are dealing with tourists, will drop them off, confuse them about the currency, and purposely claim that they have received a 50 bill instead of a 500 bill. Apart from this, this bar is too busy and too expensive.

16 Mayan Palace – About the same as their calendar

There are a number of reasons not to go here. Firstly, management and staff will help you buy timeshares. Music plays from 7 to 11, but usually lasts until the early hours. People get stuck and can easily hold you until after 2 o’clock at night.

15 Edith’s – Much better and cheaper alternatives in the neighborhood

Usually filled to the brim because of its reputation as one of Cabo’s best. The food is good but not great and does not justify the pricing, with dishes that often exceed $ 150. There are many other restaurants in the area of ​​comparable quality that are cheaper and less crowded. Visit that instead.

14 Cabo Wabo – Not suitable for a rock star

If you are a rock lover, this place may appeal to you because of its former owner, Sammy Hagar, a one-time member of Van Halen. However, this bar is more generic than you would expect and because of the owner’s reputation, groups of tourists come together here, making it just a bit too crowded.

13 Lover’s Beach – On the way to a “rocky” start

Don’t be fooled by the name, the beach at Lover is a big disappointment and makes a question the name. The beach itself is small, dirty, filled with tourists and rocky. The latter combined with its strong current can lead to injury if you are pushed against the rocks.

12 Shrimp factory – More tourists than shrimp

Another practitioner of the 50/500 scam. It is known that this location shows one thing on the menu and then charges another, hoping you won’t notice it. The staff is often referred to as poor, talking among themselves instead of attending regular guests and usually the place is full of capacity. There are much better alternatives in the area.

11 Puerto Paraiso Mall – Fancy Name, Generic Game

This may sound attractive, the most important shopping center in Cabo. However, you will be very disappointed to find very generic stores that can be found almost everywhere, but with a twist, the prices are considerably higher. The area is also a hotspot for pickpockets, knowing that the center is full of tourists.

10 Mi Casa – Hopefully not

There is much to say about the style of a location and the decor. It can create a great environment if it is treated correctly or ruined. Here too many people are crammed into a place that is too small, resulting in a claustrophobic atmosphere. Of course a large amount of people means waiting a long time for food, which is also incredible.

9 Pueblo Bonito Los Cabos Beach Resort – Big name, bigger prices

This resort is just overrated and overpriced. Advertised as a leading Cabo resort, you will be surprised to find rooms that are small, poorly maintained, dated and even moldy! The food is good, but the menus are rigid and small, which means that you have little variety to choose from.

8 Baja Cantina – 10 Dodgy sellers for every tourist

Another location plagued by stubborn hustlers who want to sell you their trinkets. The food is also sub-par, with canned goods served as the real deal, food often warmed up and like so many places in Cabo, there are too many customers and too few staff.

7 Alexanders – Good food, bad place

The problem with Alexander’s is not that the food is bad, or overpriced. Instead, like many places in downtown Cabo, locals come together to sell their merchandise, or in some cases, to rob unsuspecting tourists. This in combination with the questionable service makes it one to avoid.

6 Mango Deck Restaurant – fast food in disguise

The long wait to be served, bland food and unwelcoming staff are the least problems with this place. The food is more like fast food, but the prices do not reflect this. Like so many other popular sites, local thieves often bother customers, a problem exacerbated by the outdoor nature of the restaurant.

And here are the 5 that live up to the hype …

5 Divorce Beach – In stark contrast to the beach of Lover, the sister

There is a humorous contrast between this beach and its sister, the beach of Lover. Separated only by a rock formation (will come back to this later), Divorce beach is a sandy beach where Lover’s is rocky, quiet where Lover’s is packed, and warmer due to its location on the Pacific side of El Arco.

4 Cabo’s Little Secret Is Cab’s Hidden Avg

A better name could not be chosen for this place. Unlike a lot of Cabo, this place doesn’t have too much traffic. The rooms are equipped with kitchens, so that you can cook for yourself and give you autonomy. The site is also perfectly located, just five minutes from the city. Ultimately the perfect place to stay.

3 Cabo Pulmo National Park – Where desert and sea meet

90 minutes from the center of Cabo lies a wonder of nature while the sea crashes into the desert. The area is interesting and ideal for snorkelers, because the warm water of the Cortez Sea mixes with the cooler Pacific Ocean and creates an ideal mix.

2 Medano Beach – Beautiful beach in the heart of Cabo

Another beach that is preferable to Lover’s, Medano is in the heart of Cabo. Here the sand is fine, the beautiful, clear water is swimable and you can buy food and drink, unlike so many Cabo beaches. Sea lions often come to these waters for an extra layer of entertainment.

1 Arch Of Cabo San Lucas – A Dragon Between Lovers And Divorce

The separated beach of Lovers and Divorce separates ‘El Arco’, a rock formation that from a distance resembles a dragon. This natural rock formation stands on an enormous three storeys high and is only accessible via boat trips, kayaking or parasailing.