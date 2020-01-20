15 Intense rules that passengers must follow on board Virgin Voyages Cruises

Going on a cruise is very fun for many people. But choosing the right cruise line is a bit difficult, especially for men and women who have never been on a cruise before. People who are new to cruising may not know what to look for when trying to make this decision.

Virgin Voyages Cruises is one of the cruise companies that many people give their business to, but this company used to be called a different name. According to cruisemapper.com, Virgin Cruises was the name of this company.

There are some intense rules that their passengers must follow. Here are just a few of those interesting rules.

15 They may need some documents

thepointsguy.com

Everyone is welcome to go on cruise ships, but sometimes documents are required. According to help.virginvoyages.com, a good example of this is the fact that people from the United States should provide things like their passport, which should expire about six months after the cruise ends.

14 This is not a place for people of all ages

IG

Going on a cruise ship is usually fun for everyone, but this cruise line caters to adults, according to floridainjurylawyer.com. This means that it is a cruise line that people will enjoy if they want to spend some quiet time away from the children. Families can view a few other cruise lines.

13 There are some strict rules when it comes to taking drinks on board

IG

People can take things such as water and soft drinks to the ship, but there are some really strict rules that they must follow. According to help.virginvoyage.com they can come if they are in boxes or cans and must be transported on the ship in hand luggage.

12 Passengers must contact the Sailor Services crew if they have special dietary requirements

IG

There is a lot of good food for people to check out on this cruise line. However, those who have special dietary requirements can ensure that these needs are met if they contact the right people, according to help.virginboyage.com. They need to contact Sailor Services Crew for things like this.

11 Certain liquids can be taken from passengers

IG

According to help.virginvoyages.com there are liquids that can be confiscated from people if they are found. Some of those things include liquids such as liquid oxygen, or something that can be considered dangerous. This is something that everyone should be aware of before they go on one of these cruises.

10 Some diving equipment is not allowed

IG

Some people like to go diving while enjoying a cruise, but they cannot always take all their equipment with them. According to help.virginvoyages.com, most diving equipment is not allowed on these ships. But passengers can take things with them such as their snorkels, as well as their masks.

9 people need to know that they cannot take bicycles with them

IG

According to help.virginvoyages.com, cycling is not something that everyone can take on the cruise. A good rule of thumb is to prevent you from taking something with wheels. Other things that are prohibited are hoverboards, skateboards, shoes with wheels in them, and scooters (unless someone needs a medical device).

8 Passengers must remember that they do not bring candles

IG

Many people really like objects that make rooms smell better, which is why candles are so popular. But according to help.virginvoyages.com this is not something that passengers can take with them when they go on a Virgin Voyages cruise. They must also avoid bringing incense.

7 Plastic water bottles are not a good idea

IG

There are many strange things that are not allowed on certain cruise ships. According to help.virginvoyages.com, plastic water bottles are one of the things that are usually not allowed on a Virgin Voyages cruise. It is best for passengers to simply drink the water that they can get during the cruise.

6 Passengers should be aware that medical care is limited during their cruises

IG

Cruises have some medical equipment on board, but they cannot handle every medical situation. According to help.virginvoyages.com, there are certain things that cannot be done on their cruise ships, even though passengers on board can get medical help. Some medical procedures just have to wait until it is ready.

5 They cannot take emotional support animals with them

IG

There are many people today who have emotional support animals. But that doesn’t mean they can take them on one of these cruises. According to help.virginvoyages.com these animals are simply not welcome on Virgin Voyages cruises. However, assistance animals are allowed on board.

4 passengers must know that cruise ships are not waiting for them

IG

Cruises are pretty strict about what time they leave, and that’s no different when it comes to Virgin Voyages cruises. According to help.virginvoyages.com it is best to arrive on time because they are not waiting for anyone. They leave when they have to leave, which is a good thing.

3 Pregnant women cannot cruise if they are pregnant for 24 weeks (or longer)

IG

Pregnant people can go on these cruises. But a strict rule that passengers must follow is to prevent them from buying tickets for a cruise that will take place as soon as they reach the 24th week of pregnancy because they are not allowed to cruise with this specific cruise company.

2 Muster drills are required

IG

Muster exercises are extremely important and everyone has to go through them. According to help.virginvoyages.com this is something for which everyone must be present, because important safety procedures are discussed with passengers at that time. But on the other hand, they can be enjoyable, so that makes it a little better.

1 Passengers cannot take certain irons

IG

There are quite a few things that passengers cannot take with them while traveling on a cruise ship, and that applies to every cruise company. According to help.virginvoyages.com, one of the things that passengers are not allowed to take is certain types of irons, which is understandable.