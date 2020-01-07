15 intense rules that passengers must follow on board a Royal Caribbean Cruise

Loading...

Cruise ships are known for their strict and often strange rules for their guests. Because these massive ships sail for life on the high seas, certain precautions must be taken to ensure that everyone returns to the country in one piece.

Rules keep order, and nobody is going to have a great holiday with complete chaos as a result.

These fifteen rules that the famous Royal Caribbean Cruise company has made are quite intense and there seems to be no room for maneuver to involve them. You follow the rules or you can enjoy a vacation somewhere else. What they say goes.

While they sail the ocean blue, travelers are certainly not in control.

15 Keep the scissors short

via unsplash.com

You can take scissors with you when you board a Royal Caribbean Cruise ship, but these must have a specific length. According to the Royal Caribbean website, guests can bring scissors that are less than four centimeters long. Be sure to measure your trimmers before boarding if you plan to take them with you.

14 Leave the CBD products at home

via highlyuntamed.com

CBD products are very popular nowadays. They come in snacks, oils, lotions and more. Some people love them so much that the thought of traveling without them is unheard of. Guests hoping to depart on a Royal Caribbean ship will have to choose to leave their CBD products. They are not allowed on board.

13 Baby monitors are also not allowed on board

via babycantravel.com

A strange thing that Royal Caribbean cruise lines do not allow parents to take with them on vacation is a baby monitor. To be honest, you should not leave your child in your room and set off to experience all that the cruise ship has to offer.

12 adult drinks, except 2 bottles of Vino, are a no

via roamingaroundtheworld.com

Some cruise lines do not allow liquids to take passengers on their journey, but Royal Caribbean is a bit different in this regard. They let their guests take two bottles of wine or champagne with them when they board. If they buy more vino in a port, the ship will gladly store it for them.

11 Do you have to cancel? You may not have any more money

via abcnews.com

Sometimes unfortunate circumstances arise and travelers have to cancel their cruise plans. Those who have booked with Royal Caribbean may be out of luck because their cancellation policy is known to be pretty strict. For a booking of six nights or longer, travel must be canceled seventy-five days in advance.

10 Swimwear must remain on the pool deck

via littlelovliesblog.com

Swimsuits are popular on cruise ships. Just think of all the sun on the seas and the sun decks that surround the swimming pools. Although swimming in swimwear is great for these specific parts of the ship, you cannot wear your swimming gear in the dining areas. A suit change will be necessary.

9 No shorts on casual clothing nights in the dining room

via cruisingisntjustforoldpeople.com

When you are on a cruise ship, you may be free from work and free from the daily grind, but not free from everything. On Royal Caribbean you still have to wear certain outfits in certain parts of the ship. The dining room refuses guests if they wear shorts or tank tops for their evening meal.

8 Keep Camo off the islands

via .beautyandruin.com

Camo clothing can be cute and trendy, and many people can choose to rock it while exploring port cities. However, some Caribbean countries will not be happy with that. Camouflage is often only reserved for soldiers. It is always best to check what is considered acceptable when you travel to a new place.

7 Leave your Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phone at home

via yahoo.com

The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phone has received a pretty bad rap for spontaneous overheating, exploding and burning. Explosions and fires on cruise ships are terrible news; so these personal devices are by no means a way for both ship guests and crew members working on it.

6 Drones can come, but only for land use

via wsbt.com

Different cruise lines have different policies when it comes to drones. With Royal Caribbean, guests can take their favorite drone toys with them during their vacation, but they are not allowed to fly it on the ship. It can only be used if the ship moors and travelers go to the port city.

5 Don’t shake hands with the captain

via williamsfamily.com

A viral disease that breaks out on a cruise ship can have quite serious consequences. In order to minimize the chance of everyone getting sick, some cruise lines have decided that they will no longer hand over guests to crew members and the captain. Every ship needs a captain. One down for the count is not good at all.

4 Do you want to set a romantic scene? You must omit the candles

via shouldbecruising.com

A fire on a cruise ship would be a complete and total disaster. Many items have been banned from cruise ships because they represent a potential fire hazard. If couples want to start the most romantic vacation of their lives, they have to leave the candles behind. They are not allowed on board.

3 Limit your luggage

via Cruise Critic

When traveling with Royal Caribbean, you must be cunning in what you choose to take with you. It can be tempting to bring along every item of clothing and every pair of shoes that you own because there is so much to do and see during a cruise. This cruise line offers space for a maximum of 90 kg of luggage.

2 more than 24 weeks pregnant? No sails for you

via doula.com

Royal Caribbean wants its guests to be safe at all costs. They have a pretty strict policy when it comes to boarding their ship and pregnancy. They do not want their expected guests to travel with them if they have been together for more than twenty-four weeks. If you are heavily pregnant, you must put that cruise vacation on hold.

1 You must attend the safety seminar

via cruisecritic.com

Before you spend your week on a ship that makes your wildest dreams come true, you must go through the ship safety procedures. These are non-negotiable, and everyone on board must get the overview. If you choose to abandon, you can also choose to omit your entire journey!