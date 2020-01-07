15 intense rules that passengers must follow on board a Norwegian cruise

Loading...

Taking a cruise is an excellent way to relax and enjoy the most amazing locations that the world has to offer. Norwegian Cruise Line is one of the most popular cruise companies in the world and most people are more than satisfied with the experience.

However, not everything goes well when making a cruise, because passengers are all on the high seas. Due to things like mooring in different countries during an excursion, there are many rules that must be followed to keep everything running smoothly.

Here are 15 rules that travelers must follow when they board a Norwegian Cruise Liner and embark on the journey of a lifetime. Ignoring some of these can lead to no vacation!

15 Leave their Samsung Galaxy Note7 at home

This specific brand of mobile phone is banned from Norwegian Cruise Ships and other major cruise companies. Why? They pose too great a security threat. There is a small chance that the device will explode and cause a fire. This way guests and even crew members are told to leave them behind.

14 No drones allowed

Norwegian Cruise Lines are not doing well if you fly in the clear blue sky with your drone. This toy is prohibited for travelers. You must leave the drones at home and rely on your trusted camera to capture all your vacation moments. Make sure and invest in a quality camera.

13 Wear what is culturally appropriate

There are even rules on this cruise line regarding what you can and cannot wear. When the ship moors in places with cultural clothing assumptions, travelers must fall in line. Camouflage material is not tolerated in certain Caribbean areas. If you visit a temple on the land, you must hide. Every country has its own expectations with regard to clothing.

12 Cancel your cruise well in advance if you want a refund

Things are coming. There are problems. Sometimes people have to cancel their travel plans. But those who have booked with Norwegian Cruise Liners may have trouble getting their refunds back. Their policy stipulates that travelers must cancel 120 days or more in advance! The best way to get around this is to buy a “cancellation insurance for whatever reason”.

11 When the ports of call change, follow the flow

If you plan to dock in specific regions, you may want to practice some flexibility. Norwegian Cruise Liners reserve the right to change their itinerary. If they decide not to dock at a specific port, they don’t have to. They reserve the right to stop wherever they want.

10 Pay a lot of time if you have to make a trip to the ship’s doctor

Do you feel sick on the ship? Do you have to book it with the medical department? It can ultimately cost you more than a few days of fun in the sun. As of cbsnews.com, doctors and medicines on cruise ships are huge money generators and people pay much more out of their own pocket than they had ever expected.

9 Too pregnant? Unfortunately. You are not cruising

Babymoons are very popular trips for couples who expect a little one in the near future. However, boarding a Norweigen Cruise is not the best option for a trip like this. If a woman is in her third trimester, she can be dismissed. Nobody wants a woman to give birth early in the middle of the ocean!

8 Pack your medicines because the ship cannot guarantee that they are on board

Cruise ships have medical personnel on board, but their capacities are fairly limited. They probably have a number of common medicines in their stock, but more specific ones will have to be remembered by passengers. If a real medical emergency arises, staff is likely to stabilize a patient and the ship will sail to the nearest port.

7 Don’t even think about bringing your own drinks on board

The ship offers numerous beverage options, so that guests do not have to pack their own package. Even if they wanted to, they couldn’t do it. This is a strict rule for the popular Cruise Line. This rule does not only apply to adult drinks. It also applies to items such as juices and water.

6 Limit for two suitcases

Boarding a Norwegian cruise can lead some travelers to pack as many items as possible. They often think that they need island clothing, ship clothing, formal clothing and all the accessories that go with their wardrobe. With a limit of two cases it is a better idea to pack staples and then mix and match what you take with you.

5 Dinner happens at the time of the ship, not yours

Typical dinner times are not a huge barrier for travelers because ships offer so many different options. That said, there are times of operation for some of the eateries. If seafaring guests have odd hours or hope for specific dining options, it is best to view them all in advance. Nobody opens doors just for you.

4 Be prepared to swim with your children

Cruise ships often offer some pretty incredible swimming options for both adults and children. If parents want access to hot tubs and swimming pools, they should be ready to jump in with their children. There are no lifeguards on deck and all children under the age of twelve must be with a guardian.

3 Leave your heated blanket at home

When cruise ships sail on the high seas, safety is always the greatest concern. Norwegian Cruise Lines ensure that they prohibit items that could cause a fire. A fire in the middle of the ocean would NOT be a good thing. Heating blankets are therefore a difficult no for travelers. Pack warm jammies and a bathrobe instead.

2 Don’t think you can float anywhere on the deck

Cruise ships are made for walking, so don’t pack something like a hoverboard in your suitcase. Nobody wants to take a turn and hit it. Scooters and even Heelys shoes are often forbidden to guarantee the safest possible conditions. Make sure you bring some hiking shoes during your trip.

1 Return immediately to the port of call

When the cruise ship arrives at a port, passengers can leave the boat and experience new places. Although this is a nice way to spend a day, travelers can better ensure that they have a work watch. Your ship will leave when it is scheduled and it will not wait until you finish your meal or your groceries.