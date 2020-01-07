Loading...

Making a Disney cruise is the ultimate vacation experience. Not only can you sail on a huge boat, which is absolutely cool, but you will get to see the magic of the Disney brand even more. There are many cruises to choose from and they are great if you have children or are just you and your partner, friend or brother or sister.

Although a Disney cruise is great fun and so many people make return journeys, there are also rules that you are expected to know. Although you would do your best to read about this before boarding, there might be a few things that will tell you on board that surprise you.

Read on and discover 15 intense rules that passengers must follow aboard a Disney cruise.

15 Only 3-year-olds and older can be in the children’s club

via Pinterest and diapers in an airplane

A parent posted on Cruise Critic that their daughter was “12 days from the age of 3” when they embarked on their Disney cruise and wondered if she could be in the kids club with her older sister, who is four years old used to be.

People noticed that they are very strict about that, which seems confusing because she is so close to three years old.

14 You cannot bring pool noodles or toys for your children

via Disney Park

According to Disneycruise.disney.go.com, this is a rule that seems very confusing.

For so many people, the point of a cruise is the pool, and because Disney is so kid-friendly, kids don’t want to use this pool toy? It seems that it should not be a problem to bring your own (or to buy earlier before boarding, more likely).

13 Don’t make the door of your room more beautiful and use tape

via YouTube

The fact that a frequently asked question on Disneycruise.disney.go.com is about making your room look better on a Disney cruise suggests that this is very popular for people.

But although you can use ‘magnetic signs’, you cannot hang things with tape. This seems like a strict rule, because children might like to take some pictures at home.

12 new mothers must leave bottle warmers / sterilizers at home

both images are via Trip Advisor

Disneycruise.disney.go.com says that you are not allowed to bring bottle warmers or sterilizers on your Disney cruise. This seems to be something strictly for new mothers to follow.

They say this is “a limited number” of these items if you ask Guest Services for it. But what if you need them and they don’t have one or are used by other passengers?

11 Passengers must leave some video games at home

via Cruise Critic

Insider.com notes that passengers may have “portable gaming devices”, but not if you need a TV for that.

That seems to be a strict rule, because you would assume that children and teenagers could use TVs in all children’s areas. This can be a way for children to meet and get to know each other and have fun.

10 You must wear certain clothes for the Palo restaurant

via It’s a Lovely Life!

According to Disneycruise.disney.go.com, if you go to Palo, which has Italian food, you must wear a skirt, dress or “pants with a blouse” if you are a woman and “dress pants or pants and collar shirt” as you are a man.

This kind gets the pleasure out of a vacation, right? Do you not want to wear casual (yet beautiful) clothing?

9 If you eat at Remy, you cannot wear slippers, sandals or shorts

via Disney Food Blog and Trip Advisor

Disneycruise.disney.go.com says that Remy, the restaurant with French food, does not want you to wear slippers, sandals or shorts.

This also seems a strict rule, because you can find really refined and beautiful versions of shoes and shorts.

8 If you become friends with people on board, you may not be able to eat with them

both images are via Trip Advisor

If you are on a Disney cruise and make friends, you naturally want to eat with them for the rest of the trip. According to Disneycruise.disney.go.com: “At the time of booking you can specify other people to sit with who are also on board.” It sounds like you might not get a “yes” if you want to change this later.

7 You can’t actually wear tank tops on an evening

via Trip Advisor

Disneycruise.disney.go.com says that if there is Cruise Casual Night during a Disney cruise, you cannot wear bathing suits. Although that makes sense, you can’t wear tank tops either.

What?! What is wrong with tank tops? This seems a confusing, super strict rule, considering that you are in a warm climate and you can find some nice tank tops.

6 You should actually draw something that says that you are healthy

via Smart Mouse Travel and Trip Savvy

What if you get sick during a Disney cruise? Or are you recovering from a cold but didn’t want to cancel?

Take it from this New York Times story: “After a night in Miami we boarded the ship – although before we could, we had to sign a newspaper stating that nobody in our party had a fever and cough (or a handful other symptoms). “

5 You may not be able to use cash on board

via Trip Advisor

Having money with you is always a good idea when you are traveling. It seems an even smarter idea during a cruise, because you sometimes leave the ship and go into town.

Talking about the Disney miracle on Cruise Critic, someone wrote: “We needed cash for one of the excursions and guest service would only take personal checks (in 2019!).”

4 It is recommended that families follow planned times for children’s activities, but the reality is different

via Trip Advisor

A parent wrote about the same Disney cruise company on Cruise Critic and said that the ship’s children were “run more like a babysitting service.” They noticed that there were nine staff members and said about their four-year-old daughter: “When I took a look at the Oceaneer Club, she was almost always alone” and the staff would talk to each other.

3 You are expected to always receive compliments and praise

via Insider and Travel Luxury Mom

On Cruise Critic, someone shared that you are often asked to give compliments and positive reviews about your experience on the Disney cruise ships.

They wrote: “Although the service itself was exceptionally friendly, it was unpleasant to request an ‘excellent’ review every day. It made us feel sour.”

2 Of course you get things for free, but there is a rule

both images are via Trip Advisor

After posting on Cruise Critic, a passenger shared that “you can only get free drinks on the 11th deck, which is uncomfortable.”

It seems strange to offer this, but to say that you have to go to a specific area. When you are on vacation, especially on a cruise when everything is prepaid, you want to feel free.

1 You are told where you can eat your meals and with whom

via Smart Mouse Travel and Trip Savvy

Talking about their trip on the Disney Dream, someone posted on Cruise Critic that they were told where they should eat and with whom they would eat. This was not the best experience for them, because they found one type of family.

It would be more logical to let people sit for themselves, right? But unfortunately, rules are rules.