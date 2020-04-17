15 Hooters Rules Waitresses must follow

There are many popular restaurants out there, and one of them is Hooters. People who don’t work there tend to make an impression on waitresses who work at Hooters, but there are actually a lot of things that the general public doesn’t know about how it works. According to theodysseyonline.com, there are many myths about what exists.

Obviously, there is a myth out there that the company is willing to pay for surgery for those who work there. However, this is not the case. But their waitresses have to follow a lot of rules, as Hooters are very strict. Here are some of the rules that their waitresses must follow.

15 Their waitresses should be cool with objectivity

This is not surprising, but one of the strict rules that women who work at Hooters need to be cool with an objective sense, which is never really fun for anyone. But it is definitely something that accompanies work. According to cosmopolitan.com, many customers tend to oppose women there.

14 They need to know that there are actually people who come there for food

There are a lot of people who come to Hooters to see the people who work there, and that’s not exactly difficult to understand. But what may come as a surprise to some people is that there are some people who really like food, according to cosmopolitan.com.

13 A Hooters girl should be okay with spending a lot of time in an uncomfortable outfit

The outfits that Hooters girls have to wear are very revealing and small, but they look very comfortable. But this is not the case. According to cosmopolitan.com, the clothes associated with this place are actually very uncomfortable at times, which is not very cool.

12 Women serving Hooters are allowed to wear very little jewelry

Hooters are a very popular place, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t strict with their employees. According to thetalko.com, the company has a very strict rule about certain things that waitresses can wear. There are not many jewels that can be worn there.

11 Their hair should be flawless

It’s hard for a person to look very focused all the time, but that’s something Hooters girls have to do. According to thetalko.com, those who work for this company should have their hair styled and look perfect all the time. Hooters girls can’t have bad hair.

10 Waitresses are not allowed to touch male customers unless the customer requests a photo

The women who work there never touch the men they serve and there is a big reason for that. According to thetalko.com, a Hooters girl is not allowed to touch any of the men at her tables. But they can touch them if they take a picture together.

9 Black can only be used one day a week

Wearing black may not seem like a big deal to most people, but it’s for those who work at Hooters. This is because there is only one day they are allowed to wear this color while they are on the watch. According to thetalko.com, this day is Friday.

8 Hooters waitresses will never be caught without makeup when they work

According to dailymail.co.uk, it would be difficult for anyone to go to Hooters and see a waitress walking without makeup. This is because they are supposed to take place at any time. People who work there have to wear a lot of makeup.

7 They may have tattoos, but customers should not be able to see them

Getting a tattoo is something that many people are fans of. But at the same time, there are a lot of people who are really uncomfortable with the idea, and Hooters is a company that their employees don’t like to have tattoos that are visible to customers, according to answers.yahoo.com.

6 Technically, they must remember that they are considered “Fun”

The idea of ​​a company hiring someone based on what they look like may seem wrong and scary, but there is a specific reason why Hooters get away with it. According to dailymail.co.uk, the company hires its waitresses as entertainers. In addition, they do more than just serve customers.

5 They have to buy their own tights

Anyone who has been to a Hooters restaurant has probably noticed that all the waitresses wear tights and that they always have the same color. According to thetalko.com, the women who work there have to buy their own tights, and in fact it has to be a specific shade, which is important.

4 When a man and a woman arrive, a Hooters girl will have trouble sitting next to a man

Going to Hooters can be an interesting experience for some couples, so waitresses need to be careful. According to thetalko.com, when a man and a woman arrive together, the waitress who serves them should try his best to remember not to sit next to the man.

3 They need to get used to jealous spouses, as they seem to come along with the job

Part of Hooters’ work usually involves some kind of flirting. After all, waitresses need to be happy to take advice and keep their job, and customers tend to expect such things. Thus, the women who work there face jealous husbands, according to minq.com.

2 It is not uncommon for managers to get a little intrusive

According to minq.com, customers aren’t the only ones who tend to get a little unfit when it comes to women working at Hooters. These ladies are inspected every day to make sure their uniforms are very tight and the managers get a little intrusive.

1 They need to understand that some customers tend to go too far

The customers who go there are often very normal people. However, some of them are really creepy. According to minq.com, there were some women who had to deal with customers who wanted much more than they should. Some customers even try to rub their shoulders.

10 photos of Celebs leaving their private jet (taken when they were captured by guards)



