15 funniest Friends episodes, RANKING | Watch friends on Netflix

Every single episode of Friends can now be streamed on Netflix. That’s 84 hours of Chandler’s one-liners and embarrassing situations with Ross and his poorly advised attempts to improve himself.

Each of them is very easy to watch (ask the millions of people who sat catatonic in the afternoon before the reps in Comedy Central), but some of them are much, much funnier than others. Take, for example, almost every episode in which Ross is part of the main story. It’s been said many times, but he’s clearly the best (and funniest) character in the series.

check-Out Our list of the funniest episodes from Friends, ranked.

15. The One That No One Is Ready For (Season 3, Episode 2)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zxCY0KsCCLI (/ embed)

Joey is sitting in Chandler’s chair, Phoebe takes a picture of her dress and Monica is worried about a voice message that her ex-Richard (Magnum Pis Tom Selleck) left on her answering machine. Not exactly the best reasons to miss a black tie event, so we can see where Ross’s frustration comes from.

14. The Ross’ Sandwich (Season 5, Episode 9)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-4eB2qW0MlA (/ embed)

On another show, one of the main characters who suffered a nervous breakdown in response to the breakdown of their marriage could have been quite devastating. But not Friends, and certainly not Friends’ most reliable comic character, Ross. In this classic episode, the three-time divorcee is referred to by his colleagues as “mental gellar” and gets involved in a sabbatical after he freaked out at his boss for accidentally eating a Thanksgiving remaining sandwich that left him in the fridge.

13. The one with all resolutions (season 5, episode 11)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WmwAjt-dz1g (/ embed)

New year, same friends. Ross’ determination to do something new every day (leading him down a slippery slope that ends in daring leather pants), Chandler’s vow not to make fun of people, and Joey’s plan to learn to play the guitar never remained hanging, but they would probably always deliver comedy gold.

12. The one with Joey’s new brain (Season 7, Episode 15)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HxKY2Z9ymTA (/ embed)

Joey’s “Days of Our Lives” character Dr. Drake Ramoray is finally out of a coma, but there’s a twist. His brain is transplanted with that of Joey’s soap veteran Cecilia Monroe, who has to teach him how to play the role of the bitchy stepmother. There is also a winning subplot in which Ross tries to learn the bagpipe as a surprise for Monica and Chandler’s wedding.

11. The One That Ross Got High (Season 6, Episode 9)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I3hn40NlrVk (/ embed)

Ross doesn’t want his parents to know that he was stoned to college as a college student – and when someone lets them know at the Thanksgiving dinner, a whole host of other secrets of the group emerge.

10. The One With The Cop (Season 5, Episode 16)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BGt-Sdwzxyw (/ embed)

“PIVOT! PIVOT! PIVOT”. Do we have to say more?

9. The One The Stripper Cries In (Season 10, Episode 11)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6GUvh78ET-o (/ embed)

Danny DeVito aka Officer Goodbody arrives in Monica and Chandler’s apartment to undress for Phoebe’s bridal shower. He is panting, red-faced and sweaty just because he climbed the stairs in the apartment block. From there it goes downhill.

8. The one with the jellyfish (season 4, episode 1)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C2aVAKD2mx0 (/ embed)

When the gang ends their vacation in Montauk, Monica is stabbed by a jellyfish and Joey and Chandler step up to the plate to put an end to their fear. Elsewhere, Ross falls asleep while reading an 18-page letter Rachel wrote to him as the two prepare to get back together. It doesn’t go down well.

7. The One Eddie Won’t Go To (Season 2, Episode 19)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wJEO1HfcK-0 (/ embed)

Chandler tries and fails several times to chase away his unstable roommate Eddie, who likes to watch Chandler sleep and steal mannequins from Macy’s department for Junior Miss.

6. The one with the whole rumor (season 8, episode 9)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rJ0yqOavyPo (/ embed)

Hands down the best guest role on the entire show. Brad Pitt (then husband of Jennifer Aniston) plays Will, an old schoolmate of Ross and Monica who was bullied by Rachel. Over the course of the episode, it turned out that he and Ross founded an I Hate Rachel Green Club and spread a rumor that she was a hermaphrodite. Children how?

5. The One Joey Loses Insurance With (Season 4, Episode 6)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZjpPJ4M-3-k (/ embed)

Where is Obamacare when you need it? Because of his recent unemployment, temporarily without health insurance, Joey tries to avoid seeing a doctor, although a hernia makes him a ball of agony on the floor. Elsewhere, Rachel and Monica discover that Ross adopted a British accent during his university lectures.

4. The One Everyone Finds Out (Season 5, Episode 14)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xBes0eZYuUw (/ embed)

Everyone (Bar Ross) now knows that Chandler and Monica are secretly together, but they all want to have a little more fun before the truth comes out. Phoebe’s vigorous seduction from Chandler culminates in an exuberant game of chickens when Monica’s winning streak puts her husband in the line of fire.

3. The one in which Ross is doing well (season 10, episode 2)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wHV70zK_a-k (/ embed)

Ross is not doing well. He just gave a passionate kiss between Joey and Rachel – and he doesn’t know how to deal with it. He keeps saying that he is fine, in high notes. That’s the trick.

2. The one with all the rugby (season 4, episode 15)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DNow-C64MeM (/ embed)

Forget rugby, this episode is all about the subplot in which Chandler is so desperate to escape his ex-girlfriend Janice’s grasp (and too cowardly to tell her the truth) that he pretends to be To draw middle east. She doesn’t let him off the hook so easily.

1. The one with Unagi (season 6, episode 17)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hXI1GHtqDEU (/ embed)

Ross is determined to prove that he can still beat up his girlfriends Rachel and Phoebe despite their recent self-defense courses. He claims that in his years of practicing karate, he has “Unagi”, which he defines as a state of total awareness. Unagi is actually a kind of freshwater eel.

Friends are now streaming on Netflix UK