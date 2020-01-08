15 First-class amenities Even your most picky family members will be impressed

Loading...

There are many people who fly to different locations, and some of them prefer to travel that way rather than use a different mode of transportation. When it comes to people who prefer to use a plane, there are many different types of travelers.

Some people try to travel as cheaply as possible. Other people choose to travel this way because they love to fly, and then there are those who enjoy traveling in the lap of luxury.

Those are the kind of people that are often seen hanging around in first-class seats in an airplane. According to insider.com, some people think that first class is not worth the cost, but they are incorrect.

Here are some impressive things that first-class passengers can get.

15 first-class passengers flying with Cathay Pacific receive luxury bags

IG

Some passengers who travel with this first class airline receive a cool handbag, according to travelandleisure.com. The bag is actually filled with many good things, so it is definitely something that travelers want to check out. The things in the bag are handy, which makes it even more fun.

14 British Airways offers something very cool

girltweetsworld.com

People love British Airways, and that may have something to do with the things they give away to their first-class passengers. According to travelandleisure.com, those passengers walk away with a very nice bag and a toothbrush. They also get a beautiful lip balm and skin care products.

13 Delta has something that passengers really don’t want to miss

IG

Delta gives a number of practical things in their service bags. They may not have as much luxury as some of the bags that other airlines give, but these things are still pretty cool anyway. According to travelandleisure.com, passengers can get some skin care products, socks, a comb and antibacterial wipes.

12 One Airline treats its first class customers well even when they are on the ground

IG

When it comes to El Al Airlines, they do a lot for their first-class passengers, even if they are not yet on the plane. According to travelandleisure.com, this airline can offer customers a great driver service. They can take passengers to the airport, which is cool.

11 ladies who fly with El Al can get great skincare products

IG

El Al Airlines knows how to treat their first class customers very well during their entire journey. According to travelandleisure.com, ladies who fly with this first-class airline get a very nice cream for their hands, as well as a fog for their faces. Men also get some nice things.

10 Etihad Airways offers really nice things

IG

Men flying this first-class airline will receive a cool cuff button box, according to travelandleisure.com. Women who do the same run away with something else, but just as cool. They get a nice handbag and both things contain a number of other products that travelers can use.

9 Swiss International Airlines offers their passengers an adjustable wall

IG

Privacy is hard to get on a plane, but people who fly first-class with Swiss International Airlines can get quite a bit. That’s because those passengers have an adjustable wall while flying, according to travelandleisure.com. They also get some other things.

8 customers receive pajamas on some airlines

IG

Some airlines spend pajamas on their first-class passengers. According to liveandletsfly.boardingarea.com, Swiss International Airlines is one of those airlines, and the pajamas they release are pretty nice. Passengers also receive a sports bag with various creams, a comb, ear plugs, a toothbrush and toothpaste.

7 passengers flying with Emirates can take hot showers

retiredandtraveling.com

You might not think that taking a hot shower on an airplane would be possible, but that is not the case. According to forbes.com, there are actually many who allow their first-class passengers to do that. One of the airlines with which people can do this is Emirates Airlines.

6 There is an airline with personal wardrobes for passengers

airlinequality.com

Swiss International Airlines offers its first-class passengers many really cool things. According to theluxurytravelexpert.com, a personal wardrobe is one of the coolest and most impressive things they offer their first class customers. The wardrobe also has a sliding door, making it look even better.

5 Singapore Airlines offers something really cool for couples

IG

Many couples travel together, and Singapore Airlines offers something that is really great for those who choose to buy first-class tickets. Some of the beds can be pushed close together if the traveling couple does not want to sleep separately, according to theluxurytravelexpert.com.

4 There is an airline with virtual windows for first-class passengers

IG

People usually like to get a window seat on planes. Today, some first-class passengers can get a virtual window when traveling around the world with Emirates Airlines, according to theluxurytravelexpert.com. These things are on the seats near the aisle, which passengers should know.

3 One Airline offers free spa treatments

IG

Spa treatments are nice, but they are better if you don’t have to pay for them. According to Farecompare.com, people who enjoy free spa treatments should try to purchase a first-class plane ticket from Virgin Atlantic Airlines. That’s because their first-class passengers can get these things for free.

2 First-class passengers do not even have to arrive on time when using Virgin Atlantic

basictravelcouple.com

One of the most stressful parts of flying is arriving at the airport on time. According to farecompare.com, those flying this airline may be late without consequences if they choose to fly first class. Being up to forty minutes late is no problem for first-class passengers.

1 Some first-class passengers can get a free haircut

thepointsguy.com

There are many impressive and cool things that Virgin Atlantic Airlines offers to its customers who purchase first class tickets. One of those things is a free haircut if they want to do one, according to farecompare.com. People don’t usually think about hairstyles when they are on an airplane, but it’s nice to have the option!