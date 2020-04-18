15 Disturbing photos taken at playgrounds

The world is full of some really beautiful places that feel very welcoming to visitors. But at the same time, there are also some really scary places out there, and many of them look pretty creepy. According to ranker.com, a really creepy forest they want to go to is in Japan.

Some of the most interesting and strange places to visit are playgrounds around the world. This may sound strange, but it’s true. This is because many playgrounds have been abandoned and look scary these days. On the other hand, there are also some playgrounds that have only some very creepy and mysterious attractions. Here are photos of some very strange and interesting playgrounds.

15 It seems that this playground is visiting the spirits

pinterest.com

Usually, cribs in playgrounds do not move unless a person or wind moves them. However, the park in this photo looks very empty and does not look stormy there. It seems likely that the park was visited by a ghost trying to have fun.

14 This playground looks like a nightmare

youtube.com & IG

This image may not have a spirit in it, or something really unusual, but it is very annoying. This is due to the strange statue. She looks like a creature holding a young girl and doesn’t look very friendly.

13 This little girl was clearly not the only one who had fun in this park, as she looks like a ghost with her.

youtube.com

The child in this photo seems to be having a great time at the swing swing. However, it becomes creepy when you see the other swings. It seems that ghosts are inside them as everything moves without being used, which is a very creepy picture.

12 This playground just looks weird

blazepress.com

There is nothing strange about this picture, but the things in the playground look very strange. It’s like someone could only see if they had a nightmare and it’s hard to imagine a child wanting to play there.

11 It seems that some strange creatures can be seen in some playgrounds at night

pinterest.com & IG

There were some serious creepy and unexplained things that were detected around, especially at night. This seems to be happening here, as something very strange can be seen in the playground in this photo. Although it is difficult to say what this is, it is certainly not a child.

10 This abandoned Slide And Ball Pit looks very scary

ΙΓ

There is something very creepy about places that have been abandoned. It seems that it used to be a very busy playground for children and now they are sitting there collecting dust. There have probably been many interesting things that have happened in this place. It seems very creepy.

9 This open-air playground is very annoying

reddit.com

This playground doesn’t seem to have been abandoned for no reason, and there don’t seem to be any elements there, but that doesn’t mean there’s nothing really creepy. This open-mouth attraction simply exudes a very strange, strange atmosphere.

8 It seems that a ghost was holding this child while he was playing

youtube.com

The thought of a ghost is quite frightening, but the thought of being close to a child is icy, and that makes that particular photo look so creepy. There seems to be someone standing behind the baby. It may be edited, but it’s hard to say for sure.

7 This playground looks like a ghost town

pinterest.com

Some parts are quite creepy when used, but abandoning them makes them look even more creepy. This seems to be the case for this playground. This image is quite scary, and it looks like a ghost hunt.

6 The design of this playground is creative, but very annoying

blazepress.com & IG

This playground is a much more bizarre look than most others that people still visit these days. It seems that the whole park is designed to look weird, and that’s something that definitely makes it look very strange. But on the other hand, it’s easy to remember.

5 This creepy statue of a doctor will prevent anyone from wanting to play there

dailymail.co.uk

Some playgrounds aren’t really that scary. In fact, many of them seem to have only one or two things that are strange. An excellent example is this park that has this very strange statue. He seems to be a doctor who seems very curious about a playground.

4 This place looks really creepy after a fire

yourobserver.com

This park probably didn’t look so scary in the past and doesn’t seem to be haunted. But what makes it look a little worrying is the fact that it has overcome a very large fire. It’s hard to say what started.

3 There is nothing fun or friendly about this dragon

mentalfloss.com

Most of the time, the things you can see when you go to a playground seem to be very child friendly. But judging by the terrifying structure clearly formed according to a dragon in this picture, this is not always the truth. Some things look scary.

2 This is like the devil and it seems that he could give children nightmares

tokyotimes.org & IG

When one thinks of the devil, it seems very likely that they are thinking of a being they would never want to meet. However, there is a structure in this playground that was clearly made to look like the devil, and that is very annoying. After all, kids play there.

1 This playground in the playground looks really scary and the sharp teeth in it could be dangerous

pinterest.com

There is nothing nice to say about the structure in this image. He looks very scary, and it also looks like the kids around him would be very dangerous. Children can be injured if they touch the sharp pieces that are clearly on it.

