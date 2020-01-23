15 Caribbean destinations under the radar Radar destinations better than Turks and Caicos

It is about that time of year again, when the holidays are over and the world starts to freeze. That bump of winter immediately after Christmas and New Year can make many people depressed. There are no holidays to look forward to, and the only thing we have left is cold, wet weather that looks like it will never leave.

Some islands are more popular than others when it comes to getting away. Turks and Caicos Islands is one of the most popular tourist destinations and thousands of people come to it every year.

However, there are many other islands that do not receive the same attention, and they should. We’ve discovered 15 Caribbean islands that nobody is really talking about and we’ll tell you why they should be.

15 Guadalupe continues

Guadalupe may be in the Caribbean, but it is actually a region owned by France, giving the island a European flair.

There is much to do on the island that a tourist would never be bored. There is swimming in hot springs, climbing an active volcano and many historic sights to see.

14 How can we forget Barbuda?!

Barbuda is an island that is often forgotten, and that is because people are more familiar with the sister island, Antigua.

What attracts people to Barbuda is that it has a small and relaxed feeling. The island is small and only has about 1 600 inhabitants, but it has some of the nicest beaches.

13 Grenada sounds like a drink that I would like to try

Grenada has a great slogan, “The Spice of the Caribbean.” The reason for this slogan is that it is one of the largest producers of nutmeg and mace.

Grand Anse Beach is a world famous beach with a stretch of 2 miles of soft, white sand and very calm waters to wade into.

12 Forget Trinidad, try Tobago!

If you are considering traveling to Trinidad, you may also want to skip it for Tobago, the smaller part of the island.

Tobago is a diver’s dream, because there is much to discover under the sea. They have 3 underwater shipwrecks to explore and lots of tropical fish. There is also a lot of shopping and dining.

11 Martinique sounds exotic

If Martinique has a French sound, it is because this is another Caribbean island owned by France. This is one of the largest islands in the Lesser Antilles.

There are many things to do, including exploring a volcano. They also have a wide range of beaches, including one with gray and black sand.

10 Anguilla is worth a trip

Anguilla is an island near Saint Martin, in the middle of the Caribbean Sea. It is a British territory, so that means that cars are driving on the left side of the road.

It is a smaller island, but there are still many things to do. The travel channel actually called this ‘the number one in the world for the best beaches in general’. The island has 33!

9 Dominica is not the Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic is well visited and known, but Dominica is one that is often forgotten. This island is located in the southern part of the Caribbean Sea and is called ‘the nature island’.

The island is known for its many waterfalls, springs, rivers and a huge rainforest. This is the perfect island for nature lovers to explore.

8 Vieques is no longer so hidden

Vieques is definitely a place that should be on your bucket list of Caribbean islands to visit. It is actually located in Puerto Rico.

It’s home to Mosquito Bay, but don’t be fooled by the name, it’s one of the brightest bays in the world. It is also home to some of the most remote cities in the country.

7 Visit a pink sand beach in the Bahamas

The Bahamas may not be the most under-radar islands in the Caribbean, but they have much more to offer than many people realize.

The Bahamas are home to one of the most beautiful pink beaches in the world. It is due to a small organism with a reddish pink skin. It is definitely one of the most fascinating things you will ever see.

6 Iles Des Saintes can belong to France

Iles Des Saintes can technically be another Caribbean island that belongs to France, but it is a great destination in the Caribbean.

It has been described as a small piece of paradise, and it is often overlooked for the larger islands. This location is actually a small series of islands, and they have some of the best cafes in the world.

5 We have forgotten Montego Bay

Jamaica is certainly still a popular holiday destination, but has the world forgotten Montego Bay? When they have done that, it is time for them to book a trip.

Swimming is one of the most popular activities for tourists to do in the Caribbean, but Montego Bay offers something special. You can swim with horses!

4 Saint Martin is where you go to eat

One of the best things to go on vacation is to eat. Many people look forward to trying the delicious food and letting their diet go out of the window for a week or two.

Saint Martin is where you want to go if you are looking for good food. They are known for their skilled chefs and fine cuisine. The food is strongly influenced by French and Creole cuisine.

3 Take your surfboard to Barbados

Barbados is another island that is being neglected, and that should not be the case if you are a surfer.

The island has the most consistent surfing conditions. It is a coral island, which means that it has a coral reef that extends around the coastline of the island. There is always a place to surf on this island.

2 Belize is non-religious!

Belize is one that you don’t hear often, but it is a dream for anyone who itches to explore.

Belize is home to Mayan ruins and lush jungles, perfect for anyone wanting to explore. They also have many perfect beaches and caves, which means that there is something for everyone to do.

1 Cuba gets a bad reputation

Cuba tends to have a bad reputation, and not many people choose it as the first choice for their vacation. This can be a mistake because it is a great island to explore.

The 16th-century city of Old Havana is one of the most interesting and unique destinations in the world. The architecture is breathtaking and the culture of the island will show you the country in a new light.