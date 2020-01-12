15 buried archaeological sites that have only recently been discovered

New archaeological discoveries are found in almost every part of the world. And thanks to new and improved technologies, these old discoveries are found faster than before.

In 2018, researchers found a Greek merchant ship dating back to the time of ancient Greece at the bottom of the Black Sea, where it is called the world’s oldest intact shipwreck, with the rudder and rowing banks still in good condition.

In Israel, archaeologists discovered pots and containers related to the Dead Sea Scrolls hidden in a twelfth cave when it was believed that there were only eleven. And a 3,700-year-old trigonometry tablet found in 2017 proved that it was the Babylonians, not the Greeks, who invented the study of trigonometry.

These buried archaeological sites that have only recently been discovered are currently changing history. Here are just 15 of these archaeological finds from recent years that will surprise you.

15 new cave of the Dead Sea Scrolls

Photo via: history.com

According to history, in February 2017, archaeologists discovered pots, packaging and other artifacts related to the Dead Sea Scrolls, the famous manuscripts with the oldest known copies of the Bible. Found in Israel, these roles and artifacts were discovered in a 12th cave, but initially there were only eleven caves.

14 oldest Homo Sapiens skeletons

Photo via: bbc.com

In 2017, researchers discovered the oldest known skeletons of Homo sapiens in a cave in Morocco that are about 300,000 years old and reduce the origins of Homo sapiens by 100,000 years, Live Science explained. The skeletons found consisted of three adults, a teenager and a child.

13 The earliest proof of winemaking

Photo via: livescience.com

The oldest known proof of wine-making dates back to around 7,000 years old from Iran. However, new findings in the Republic of Georgia indicate that people started making wine not long after the pottery was invented about 8,000 years ago, Live Science reports. Archaeologists discovered the pots in two locations in Georgia and discovered that they contain tartaric acid, a substance in wine.

12 The oldest evidence of trigonometry

Photo via: livescience.com

A 3,700-year-old trigonometric tablet was discovered in 2017 and revealed that it was the Babylonians, not the Greeks, who invented the study of trigonometry. According to Live Science, the knowledge of the Babylonians about the mathematics of triangles may have contributed to the building of palaces and pyramid-shaped structures called ziggurats.

11 The world’s largest dinosaur footprint

Photo via: archive.shine.cn

Paleontologists in Western Australia discovered the footprint of a sauropod dinosaur that measures no less than five feet and nine centimeters. It is said to be the largest footprint ever recorded, in addition to the previous record of three feet and nine centimeters for a dinosaur footprint found in Bolivia.

10 A lost copy of the Declaration of Independence with differently arranged signatures

Photo via: pbs.org

According to history, a recently found copy of the Declaration of Independence found that the 56 signatures at the end of the parchment were not grouped by state, as in the other known versions. Harvard University scholars came to the conclusion that whoever did this “may have tried to emphasize the signatories of the Declaration as a unified group, rather than as representatives of individual states.”

9 Living Quarters by Sally Hemings in Monticello

Photo via: washingtonpost.com

Thomas Jefferson’s historic Virginia mansion, Monticello, contained a small damp room that until now nobody knew what it was used for. Archaeologists discovered that the room, adjacent to Jefferson’s own bedroom, was where Sally Hemings, a slave woman historians believed Jefferson had a relationship and six children with, lived.

8 The wreck of the USS Indianapolis

Photo via: cbsnews.com

A team of researchers, led by Microsoft’s billionaire co-founder, Paul Allen, discovered the wreck of the USS Indianapolis in August 2017 in the Pacific. The US Navy Cruiser was sunk 72 years ago by a Japanese submarine and is considered one of the biggest tragedies that the US Navy suffered, explains history.

7 ruins of the Roman city of Neapolis discovered underwater

Photo via: independent.co.uk

Historically, archaeologists found 50 hectares of Roman ruins off the northeast coast of Tunisia, believed to be part of the ancient Roman city of Neapolis. Divers were in the streets and monuments of the old city, which was destroyed in the fourth century AD and was partially submerged in a tsunami.

6 scientists detect Mystery Void in the Great Pyramid of Giza

Photo via: pbs.org

According to Live Science, there are two mysterious voids in the Great Pyramid of Giza with the possibility that it may contain a new burial chamber or a closed building passage. The larger of the two empty spaces is at least 30 meters long and is located above a large passage known as the large gallery that takes you to Pharaoh Khufu’s funeral room.

5 World War II B-25 bombers

Photo via: heritagedaily.com

Two lost B-25 bombers from the Second World War were discovered in the waters off Papua New Guinea and are among the planes that unfortunately never returned home. Nowadays, the planes look like they are separated from the seabed, with colorful coral covering most of these 70-year-old planes.

4 Tomb Of an Early Classic Maya Ruler

Photo via: source.wustl.edu

Live Science reported that archaeologists have found and opened the tomb of a royal Mayan ruler, which contained a jade mask and bones, both painted bright red. This was in Guatemala, where archaeologists dug under a Mayan palace. They believe that the grave is the oldest royal cemetery, based on the found pottery, dating from 300 – 350 AD.

3 An age-old Aztec temple and ball court

Photo via: foxnews.com

Part of an Aztec temple and ball court was found in downtown Mexico City, “shed new light on the sacred spaces of the metropolis that Spanish conquerors overpowered five centuries ago,” NBC News reported. The underground excavations reveal a massive, circular temple dedicated to the Aztec wind god Ehecatl and a ritual ball field.

2 The lost Trojan city of Tenea

Photo via: nypost.com

The ancient Greek city of Tenea was found by archaeologists who, according to BBC, discovered the remains of a residential area, jewels, coins and various burial sites in the southern Peloponnese area. The old city was believed to have been founded by prisoners of the Trojan War.

1 The oldest shipwreck in the world

Photo via: history.com

Researchers discovered a shipwreck at the bottom of the Black Sea that has been declared the world’s oldest intact shipwreck and dates back more than 2,400 years. The Greek merchant ship was on its side with the rudder, the rowing banks and the contents of the hold in good condition.