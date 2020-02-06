15 best ways to lose weight after 50, according to experts

Experts say these are the most effective ways to lose weight after 50

These low impact training and dietary adjustments counteract the stiff joints, sore muscles and metabolic shifts of middle age.

Updated: 2:33 AM EST February 6, 2020

There is no reason why you don’t look as fit and great at the age of 50 as you do at 40, but there is one problem: even stars with personal trainers and nutrition coaches have to work a little harder to lose the pounds once they reach this milestone age achieved One of the main reasons why you have to put extra effort into it: your body composition changes as you get older. You lose muscle mass with an average speed of 3-5% for every 10 years after the age of 35, and this can affect the way you burn fat. “Your body goes into its aging phase when it leaves the growing ones,” Dr. Luiza Petre, a New York City-based specialist for weight loss and management, and assistant clinical professor of cardiology at Mount Sinai School of Medicine. “If this happens, your body doesn’t need as much energy as it used to,” she explains. Why it is harder to lose weight after 50 What’s more, all those years of sports, running after your children, and climbing stairs up and down take their toll. You may notice that your joints are a bit stiffer and your muscles a little softer than a few decades ago. Then there is the question of your ever-evolving metabolism. According to the American Council on Exercise, your resting metabolism, or your body’s ability to burn calories while sitting on the couch, decreases by about 1-2% per decade due to muscle mass loss and increased fat mass. Our diets usually do not change enough to explain this metabolic adjustment, which means that weight can creep slowly but surely with every birthday. “There are a number of roadblocks that people in their fifties face when trying to lose weight,” says Brian Durbin, an NSCA-certified power and conditioning specialist and personal trainer. “But once you know what they are – and how you can work around them – it’s easy to be successful in dropping pounds.” One of the best things you can do at any age is to shake up your routine and try something new. Follow these tips to help you drop the pounds and keep them away forever, thanks to some of the world’s best weight loss experts, dieticians, and personal trainers 1. Talk to your doctor about a weight loss plan. celebrate the big 5-0 – your doctor’s office. Your doctor can assess your current health status, address health issues that can affect your weight (such as pre-diabetes or sleep apnea) and help you prepare a diet and exercise plan, Dr. Petre. Your doctor can even recommend a physical therapist or personal trainer for you. 2. Have your hormones checked. Have your doctor check your hormone levels. As we get older, progesterone, testosterone, and other hormones decrease, causing the body to store more fat instead of losing weight, Dr. says. Jennifer Burns, a naturopathic physician in Phoenix. “By simply having your thyroid, adrenal glands, and other hormone levels checked – and then taking the right steps to bring them back into balance – you can help people in their fifties lose weight,” Burns says. Dr. Tami Meraglia, author of The Hormone Secret: Discover effortless weight loss and renewed energy in just 30 days, agree and add that she believes the hormone to be concentrated is testosterone – especially for women over 50 trying to get fit . “There is much debate in the medical community about the effects of estrogen loss, but few people are aware of the importance of having sufficient testosterone levels that can help a woman lose weight,” says Dr. Meraglia. Research has even shown that balanced testosterone levels lower blood sugar levels, which can help promote weight loss and reduce stubborn abdominal fat.3. Set realistic goals. It is unrealistic to lose just £ 20 for your beach vacation next month, not to mention unhealthy. “Be honest with yourself. How do you feel? How healthy are you? Changes in life require courage and mental strength,” says Dr. Petre. Divide large goals into smaller, more achievable ones. By focusing on how you feel and the positive changes you make to your lifestyle, instead of the number on the scale, you remain motivated to achieve your goals. “Triumphs make you brave,” she adds. “Small achievements are big goals. “4. Consult a dietician. There are dozens of different eating plans on the internet, all of which claim to help you lose weight without feeling robbed (some of the best diets for weight loss in 2020 are the Mediterranean diet, the DASH diet If you are not sure which one works best for your lifestyle, talk to a dietitian who can break down the pros and cons and help you choose one that fits your nutritional needs and goals. gives you also ideas about solving roadblocks that may stand in the way of your goals, such as emotional eating / stress eating, food sensitivities, nutritional deficiencies and fatigue when preparing meals. 5. Follow a structured plan. At the age of 50 you have been enough to know that fad diets don’t work. “No crazy fasting, cleansing, removing fats or complex carbohydrates or proteins,” says Jillian Michaels, health and wellness expert and author of The 6 Keys: Unlock Your Genetic Potential for Ageless Strength, Health and Beauty. Instead, consider following a medically assisted, clinically proven plan. Dr. Petre explains that this type of program has a success rate of more than 75%, especially when it comes to personal support and weekly check-ins. 6. Embrace strength training. Even if you’ve never picked up a barbell in your life, this is the perfect time to learn to love the weight room (but seriously, if you’re a newbie, work with a trainer first so you don’t hurt yourself!) . Because the secret to losing weight above 50 is the following: building more muscle to increase your metabolism (you now have about 20% less than when you were 20). “The good news is that you can turn this all around with a well-structured strength training routine,” says Durbin. “That can help you regain the ability to lose weight, as you could do 20 years ago,” he says. Try to lift weights at least twice a week, whether you use loose weights or machines or do body weight exercises. It doesn’t hurt to lift every day – just make sure you work different muscle groups or train differently every day. 7. Choose activities that are easy on the joints. Jan Lowell, a personal trainer based in Los Angeles, says she achieves the best results among those over 50 when she lets them do some cross training in the pool. Tired joints can prevent you from getting a great workout, she says, and pain and pain can completely displace some people from exercise. “Water exercises are easy for the joints and can also extend the range of movement,” says Lowell. “Even better, the calorific expenditure is about 30% higher in the water than on land because of the resistance that water offers.” No swimming pool? No problem. Running is another great, low-impact cardiovascular exercise, just like cycling, kayaking, yoga, and dancing. Get the most out of every workout. If you make an effort to block the time, your exhaustion or painful joints will not stop you from going completely out! Alex Allred, a former national and professional athlete who became a personal trainer, says this is one of her biggest dog lovers among 50-year-olds. “Far too many people think that just because they showed up, they’re training,” says Allred. “But really, you have to be focused on what you are doing and push yourself hard enough to break a sweat or at least complete the full range of movement of a particular exercise.” Not sure whether you are carrying out a relocation properly? Questions! “I wish more people would mark a trainer and ask:” Am I doing this correctly? “, Allred says. It can make the difference between getting the most out of your training time to lose weight and wasting your time or injuring yourself. 9. Go to a physiotherapist. If a sore back, a crazy knee or a creaky hip is ahead of you made sure that you cannot train regularly, make an appointment with a physiotherapist, suggests Samira Shuruk, an ACE-certified personal trainer. “After 50, many people were injured and do not know what their activities are,” she says. of a professional can really help. “Physiotherapy can also help to rehabilitate an old injury or relieve joint and muscle pain, allowing you to train painlessly. Overhaul your diet. Just like pop music is not the same as when you were in your thirties your metabolism has also changed, meaning that you burn around 250 fewer calories each day, so if you keep eating like you did in the early 2000s – and don’t increase your exercise – you will inevitably arrive, says Dr. Katie Ferraro, a registered dietitian and assistant clinical professor of nutrition at the University of California – San Francisco School of Nursing. Eliminating junk food in your diet and replacing it with lots of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins can make calorie cutting painless, she says. Change how and when you eat. It is not only what you eat, but also how you eat that is important in your 50s, Dr. claims. Anthony Dissen, a registered dietitian nutritionist and vice president of Nutrition at WellStart Health. He suggests focusing on fullness, not portion control, when planning your meals. “If our stomach is not full, we will not feel full and will remain hungry,” he notes. “When it comes to healthy weight loss and management, we want to find that important balance between eating until we feel full and satisfied, while still reducing our total calorie intake.” 12. Get your stress under control. Between paying tuition for your children, juggling more and more responsibilities at work and dealing with aging parents, your 50’s can be a prime time for stress, Durbin says. The result? Emotional food and a schedule that seems too busy for regular training sessions. The solution: Plan your training sessions as if they were doctor’s appointments, he says. Sticking to a consistent routine can not only help relieve stress, it can also help you stay on track with your diet. After all, who wants to ruin the benefits of a tough sweat session by eating a donut? 13. Sleep well. The beauty of being 50 – you are completely upset about the social pressure to stay out late. Doing your best to get seven to eight hours of sleep every night is crucial to help you lose weight, says Michaels. Dr. Petre adds that the two hormones that regulate appetite – leptin and ghrelin – go into overdrive without being regularly closed. “This can cause excessive hunger and lead to poor food choices and weight gain at any age,” she says. Find a list of proven sleeping strategies here.14. Be alert – and meditate. It is important to practice mindfulness, especially when you eat. “The more we try to multitask while we eat, the greater the chance that we will eat too much and not feel satisfied with the meal or snack that we have just eaten,” Dr. Dissening out. “By simply breathing and treating our meal as special, we can really taste our food and notice the tastes, textures and tastes.” Mindfulness can also help with stress relief. Michaels suggests meditating five to ten minutes a day. 15. Practice self-care. Whether it is a manicure or a mental health day of work, taking care of yourself should not be seen as a luxury. The smallest gestures can make a big difference in reducing stress, which can have a major impact on your weight loss. And if you show yourself a little more love, you can use that energy to do things that support your goals, such as healthy eating, exercising, and meditation. Not sure how to start a self-care routine? First ask yourself why you need more time to take care of yourself. Are you working late at the office? Do you feel burned out and wish you could be calmer? Once you know why you need to make more time for yourself, it can help you decide what a good activity or routine will be for you.

Getty Imagessveta_zarzamora

