15 best resorts in Jamaica

Jamaica is finally getting the right recognition as a great Caribbean destination. More than a million visitors a year decide to come to this tropical paradise and those who have been will most likely return. Why is it like that? In addition to great beaches and excellent cuisine, Jamaica also has a really great selection of resorts that guests absolutely love. Many guests regard their resort as a home away from home.

Jamaican resorts understand how to make a customer happy and give their guests the majority of their requests. If you want to be treated like kings and come home rested and strengthened, consider visiting Jamaica. We have compiled a list of the best 15 resorts according to reviewers on TripAdvisor. Take a look and get inspired!

15 Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall at Montego Bay is perfect for relaxation and recreation

The super-relaxed and tranquil Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall in Montego Bay is conveniently located just 15 minutes from the airport, so you will have absolutely no hassle to get there or stay. Guest satisfaction is taken very seriously and the staff ensure that your expectations are exceeded.

14 Sandals Royal Plantation in Ochos Rios has excellent butler services

Sandals has a few fantastic resorts on the island and Sandals Royal Plantation is the very best of them all. The fact that they receive a large number of repeat guests says a lot: once you get there, you don’t even want to know what else there is.

13 Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios: one of the best resorts in the Caribbean

The smaller size of the Jamaica Inn makes it a favorite among those who seek privacy and elegance. The approach to staff is much more personal than in large resorts. Several reviews state that staying there is easy and magical: a true vacation for your soul. Jamaica Inn has its own unique atmosphere.

12 Iberostar Grand Rose Hall is truly romantic

Another in the range of many hotels from Montego Bay, some reviewers simply call Iberostar Grand Rose Hall ‘home’. If you are celebrating a special event (a birthday or anniversary), the staff will do everything to make your day extra special.

11 For those seeking luxury: Round Hill Hotel And Villas in Montego Bay

This resort has beautiful accommodation and it is a fantastic location for a destination wedding. What makes Round Hill Hotel and Villas so attractive are the boutique suites and rooms. It is extremely relaxed and intimate. All reviews are also enthusiastic about the great staff!

10 nice guests must go to Negril Resort & Spa beaches

If you don’t want to go to Montego Bay as everyone seems to do, go to Negril. The ever so elegant Beaches Negril Resort & Spa has an absolutely dreamy beach and a nice swimming pool. It is especially attractive for families with children: they have many activities to choose from.

9 Royal Carribean sandals in Montego Bay are out of this world

There is another Sandals resort that is worth mentioning: Sandals Royal Caribbean has that true 5-star feel. The upstairs suites resemble those in Bora Bora. Those who love Jamaican cuisine shouted jerk Shack – the food there should be incredible.

8 Secrets St. James Montego Bay has great customer service

Secrets St. James enjoys an amazing reputation, especially because of their Preferred Club, the improved version of the resort that accommodates guests in a more peaceful and relaxing environment of the otherwise fairly busy building. There are also many restaurants to choose from, the best being the French.

7 Moon Palace Jamaica has a great location

Moon Palace will surprise even those who generally do not like resorts. The Loud Bar regularly offers great entertainment shows. So much is happening at this resort that you will never be bored. End your stay at Moon Palace with a visit to Awe Spa, a favorite of many reviewers.

6 The perfect vacation in Zoëtry Montego Bay Jamaica

Zoëtry is an extra glamorous boutique resort. Their butlers ensure that all guests are constantly looked after, so if you are the kind that likes to be pampered, this is your place to go. They make meals for every guest at any time. Talk about feeling like royalty!

5 Sunscape Cove has amazing swimming pools

Sunscape Cove is great because it won’t break your bank and you will nevertheless have an extraordinary time. It is popular among groups and families. The slow river is the highlight of their swimming pool. The slides keep the kids busy so that parents can really relax in Sunscape Cove.

4 Grand Lido Negril Au Naturel All-Suite Resort offers fantastic views of the sea

Another one for lovers of boutique resorts: Grand Lido Negril Au Naturel All-Suite Resort is extremely private and peaceful. This is not a family destination, so it makes for a perfect romantic getaway. Many reviewers recommend taking yoga classes or other gym classes while they are there.

3 Relax at Breathless Montego Bay Resort & Spa

Breathless Montego Bay Resort & Spa with its spa services attracts many people who enjoy a good mix of relaxation and a cheerful atmosphere. The bars are known for playing electronic music and the resort organizes popular foam parties. It is the perfect resort if you are traveling with your friends.

2 An idyllic setting: Royalton White Sands Resort

You will never want to leave Royalton White Sands Resort. With its exclusive beach and excellent customer service, this resort strives to become one of the best in Montego Bay. The site is well maintained and the staff does everything to make their guests happy.

1 Welcome To Paradise: Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa

Jewel Grande is a perfect choice for guests of all generations. Reviewers love their restaurants and spa services that include the use of saunas, heat rooms, zen rooms and mineral pools. After vacationing at Jewel Grande, you will feel like a brand new person.

