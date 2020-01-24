15 best dog breeds for travel

1 of 17

Portuguese water dog

As the name suggests, the Portuguese water dog will make an incredible companion if you like to go on excursions to lakes, rivers and all other bodies of water. Classified as a working dog breed, the PWG is intelligent, eager to please and loses very little.

PHOTO: MANDEL NGAN

2 of 17

Toy poodle

Extremely intelligent, small and almost entirely homeless, the toy poodle will take up little space, will make almost no mess and can remain silent during long journeys by car.

PHOTO: Educational images

3 of 17

German short-haired pointer

For those of us who like to stay active on our travels, the German Shorthaired Pointer is a staunch, athletic choice. Their short hair is easy to maintain and their playful disposition makes them perfect with people and dogs. They are extremely obedient and need frequent exercise.

PHOTO: Stephanie Keith

4 of 17

Dalmatian

Dalmatians – classified as “trainer dogs” are an ideal breed to undertake a long journey. They make great guard dogs and are extremely athletic, perfect for runners, hikers and bikers.

PHOTO: Auscape

5 of 17

Jack russel terrier

Compact, energetic and extremely playful, the Jack Russel Terriers are perfect for those looking for a breed that will follow all your travels.

PHOTO: Tim Graham

6 of 17

Labrador retriever

The laboratories are the family dog ​​par excellence: they are open, eager to please and to play well with others. These attention-loving puppies wouldn’t do well to sit in the hold of an airplane, but they’re great for car rides – and you can count on their friendship with other travelers at rest stops.

PHOTO: Getty Images

7 of 17

cavalier king charles spaniel

Security, check-in and boarding can stress you out, but the whole process will be a breeze for this breed. Relaxed Cavalier King Charles Spaniels are gentle, friendly and easy to train, and won’t be easily overwhelmed by the chaos of travel, according to DiNardo.

PHOTO: Getty Images

8 of 17

Great Dane

The Great Dane can be an unexpected traveling companion, due to its giant construction. However, this dog’s gentle and affectionate temperament is perfect for long car rides (in a car, he can adapt comfortably, of course).

PHOTO: Getty Images

9 of 17

Yorkshire terrier

Yorkshire terriers are also great for long-haul air travel. Like Chihuahuas, they are tiny and do not require much exercise.

PHOTO: Getty Images

10 of 17

Bichon Frize

These fluffy pockets are known for their softness. Bichon friezes are cheerful and easy going, so they are optimistic friends for any type of trip.

PHOTO: Getty Images

11 of 17

Golden retriever

Another great family dog, the golden retriever is a wonderful breed for family travel. Playful and energetic, they need a lot of exercise, but as long as they are with you, they will not take care of a longer trip.

PHOTO: Getty Images

12 of 17

Boston Terrier

Boston Terriers are known to be very adaptable, which every traveler knows is a necessary trait for the world. This breed will do well in new environments, says DiNardo.

PHOTO: Getty Images

13 of 17

Clumber Spaniel

A lesser known breed, the Clumber Spaniel is a cuddly travel companion for car rides. The long fur and fluffy temperament of this dog make it a perfect cuddly companion for children (or you) on long journeys.

PHOTO: Getty Images

14 of 17

Brussels Griffon

The Brussels Griffon is cheerful and energetic, which makes it another charming flight companion. They are not likely to be easily irritated by the hustle and bustle of travel.

PHOTO: Getty Images

15 of 17

French bulldog

French Bulldogs are known to be simple to train, which means you can easily prepare them for the trip.

PHOTO: Getty Images

16 of 17

Shih Tzu

The Shih Tzu is another great breed for air travel, says DiNardo. They are small but open and their soft coat makes them perfect for snuggling.

PHOTO: Getty Images

17 of 17

Havanese

Like the Shih Tzu, the Havanese is sweet and mellow. If you are afraid of flying, cuddling these little dogs can help you along the way.

PHOTO: Getty Images

