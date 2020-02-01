15 best deals for tech, home and travel supplies (February 2020)

As much as we like to be outside in the winter at the Gadget Lab, we sometimes just want to go indoors to watch turtles and television or waste timeless inactivity online. Or even better, board a plane to go somewhere else (and warm) and let our smart house take care of itself while we are away. Whatever you want to do, we’ve collected the best deals for TVs, streaming devices, tablets, travel accessories and smart home products this week that can make the winter a little more enjoyable.

TV and home entertainment offers

View our manuals for the best TVs and best sound bars for more options.

Klipsch Synergy Black Label F-300 floor standing speaker with double 8-inch woofers, pair for $ 400 ($ 700 discount): Go beyond the thin-sounding built-in TV speakers and build a good 5.1-channel surround system. Each tower contains a dynamic 1-inch tweeter and double 8-inch subwoofers so that you get crystal clear highs and booming lows. For this price, they are highly recommended by WIRED’s in-house specialist for audio devices and reviewer, Parker Hall.

Vizio 65-inch LED P-series Quantum 4K Smart TV + $ 250 Dell Gift Card for $ 900 ($ 500 off): The 4K TV from Vizio supports the HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision HDR standards, so you won’t be left behind when you come across a program or streaming network that only supports one. It has a built-in Chromecast so that you can stream video to TV from your tablet, phone or computer, and it can be paired with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant devices for voice control.

Nvidia Shield TV 4K for $ 130 ($ 20 off): As a programming agnostic platform such as Roku, Nvidia will not attempt to isolate you from certain streaming channels such as Amazon and Apple do with their streaming devices. You can get all major streaming networks without restriction. It scales up normal 1080p HD video to 4K UHD video and supports Dolby Vision HDR. It has a built-in Google Assistant, but you can link it to an Alexa device if you invest in the Amazon ecosystem.

Amazon Fire TV Recast 2-Tuner 500GB DVR for $ 145 ($ 85 discount): Cutting cables has exceeded the predictions that it is just a trend. Many people dump cable and satellite TV, but still want the base stations with a subscription. With the rearrangement, you can record pauses broadcast over the air and record them when connected to an HD antenna. You can record two programs at the same time and with 500 GB of storage space about 75 hours of shows can be saved before you have to start trimming.

Monitor, tablet, accessory offers

