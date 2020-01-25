15 best Caribbean cruises to consider in 2020, ranked

It is that time of year when many of us are starting to get the winter blues. The holidays have come and gone, the cold weather has descended on us and spring is still miles away. It is essentially the perfect time to pack a few suitcases and take a tropical vacation.

A Caribbean cruise is the perfect place to relax and forget the cold weather that awaits you at home. Nowadays luxury cruise ships have everything a person would want. They are the ultimate way to see all the islands that the Caribbean has to offer.

These fifteen cruise lines are the best of the best. Choose one and get ready to go!

15 Princess Cruise Line is a great place to go on holiday with friends

Princess Cruises are well recognized by tropical travelers, and chances are that if you book with this company, you will not be abandoned. The newest vessel in the fleet, The Regal Princess, gives guests a real show with the WaterColor Fantasy sound and light show from the pool deck. Great seafood and lots of entertainment are also meant to amaze guests.

14 Holland America Line has built a solid reputation for excellence

When you sail through the Caribbean, you want to book with a line that has a solid reputation. Being trapped on a cruise company that ends up below average can be a real disappointment. This cruise line has exactly that: an excellent reputation. It has left its mark on staying consistent and comfortable over the years.

13 Royal Caribbean Ships have more fun than you can manage

A Royal Caribbean ship is actually a city on the high seas. You and no fewer than six thousand other travelers can zip line, skate, swim and enjoy one of the many entertainment shows while on board a Royal Caribbean cruise ship. Compared to some of the other cruise lines, this trip has the added bonus of being affordable.

12 Norwegian cruise ships will never bore you

If it’s an ocean party you’re looking for, then this is the cruise line for you. Unlike some of the more relaxed, intimate ships on this list, the Norwegian Cruise line gives you a legitimate rager on the water. There is no shortage of entertainment options and water holes on a Norwegian cruise ship.

11 Disney Cruise Lines Will Woo The Kiddos

If you have children, you must do Disney at least once! Consider a Disney Cruise instead of going to Florida or California. The children will be happy, and there is so much that the parents can do. For families who all want fun and sun, a Disney Cruise is suitable for everyone.

10 Crystal Cruises offer serenity on the high seas

With many dining options, even the choice to eat in your room or on your own balcony, the Crystal Cruise Line is really meant to please guests. While sailing the seas, travelers can take golf lessons with a professional instructor, breathe deeply in the spa and relax in one of the ship’s pools.

9 Relax during a Windstar cruise

Windstar cruises are smaller than some of the giant ships on the list, but do not count them. When it comes to cruise ships, bigger is not always better. Small ships can swing in small ports, giving guests the chance to explore unique places in the Caribbean. The only drawback of this is that it is not included, so bring extra cash.

8 Oceania Cruises

If you are looking for a restrained and relaxed cruise line, this is a great choice. Hang out in the quiet lounge or relax in the ship’s extensive library. With almost twelve eateries on board, you take a pair of elastic waist pants with you, because you will certainly have a party while on this ship.

7 Disney Magic Is A Family’s Delight

The Disney Magic gives enthusiastic children enough face-to-face time with Mickey, Minnie and the whole gang. Nobody will get tired of the food because the ship’s menus are running. One day will have a French theme, while the next may be Brazilian. After dinner, families can visit Tangled: The Musical.

6 De Ponant offers intimacy that other cruise lines cannot

Some cruise lines can handle thousands of travelers at the same time, and it can be quite busy on board. The Ponant offers travelers an intimacy level that other cruise ships simply cannot. Each cruise can only accommodate sixty guests, so you will never have the feeling that you are on holiday with strangers from wall to wall.

5 The reflection of celebrities has enough fun to keep you busy for a month

This huge ship can take more than three thousand people on an epic voyage across the Caribbean. With eleven restaurants, an interactive activity center, swimming pools, cabanas and much more, a week aboard this luxury ship is simply not enough. Maybe you want to book a whole month!

4 The Viking Sky takes guests to unimaginable places

The ship is beautiful, but it is also small enough to get passengers into ports that cannot handle the larger cruise ships. Not only do guests get an experience of their life on board the ship, but they also get one when the ship moors. For those who do not want to leave the ship, they can hang out at the spa, fitness center, theater, yoga center or infinity pool. Choose.

3 The Seabourn Odyssey Is Where The Parties At

Free champagne, fresh fruit and 24-hour room service? Well, sign us up. The Seabourn Odyssey ship leaves little to the imagination. The suites are huge and have separate living and sleeping areas, and travelers will never be bored with two swimming pools, six hot tubs, a putting green and a spa on board. Can we just live here?

2 The Silver Spirit has been redesigned to meet your wildest dreams

After a complete overhaul in 2018, the Silverseas ship attracted cruise enthusiasts from far and wide. The huge rooms, bathrooms with separate showers and bathtubs, private verandas and eight dining options are a big plus, as is the gigantic spa that is housed on the ship. No one will feel claustrophobic during vacation on this ship.

1 Regent Seven Seas Cruises is suitable for royalties

You feel like a king or queen as you sail across the crystal clear waters of the tropics aboard the Seven Seas Explorer. With so many employees, the relationship between guests and staff is almost one to one. Talk about having someone with you and call. The suites on this 750 passenger ship are huge by cruise ship standards, and dining options are out of this world. However, sailing on this line will cost you; the Seven Seas is not cheap.