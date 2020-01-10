15 all-inclusive resort packages so affordable in February We can use our change

Loading...

We can all use a beach holiday every now and then, but one thing always comes to mind: the costs. Of course we can use some of our savings and consider it an excess, but we probably want to be a bit more financially mature than that.

Fortunately, if you are willing to book a trip without much notice, you can find some great offers that allow you to enjoy some beach time and warm weather and have some money left in your travel budget for the rest of the year.

Here are 15 all-inclusive resort packages that are so affordable in February that we can use our change. These packages all contain flights and hotel rooms, and most also include all your meals.

15 Travel to the Bahamas for $ 1,705

You can stay at Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach in the Bahamas and get snacks and three meals every day. Grab this deal from February 1 to February 8 and if you have little ones, two children will “stay, play and eat for free.”

$ 1,705 is quite affordable for flights and food, because usually even only airline tickets really break the bank.

14 This great deal is a week in the Dominican Republic for $ 1,109

Since this includes food, flights and your hotel room, this really cannot be a better deal. Stay at the all-inclusive Viva Wyndham Tangerine from 2 February to 9 February. You get dinner, lunch, breakfast, drinks and snacks.

If you have children and you travel as a family, you also pay nothing for your children’s food.

13 It’s only $ 1,235 for a stay at the beautiful Playabachata Resort

Book a trip from 2 to 9 February and you will receive “24-hour snacks” (yum) and every meal is also included at this resort in the Dominican Republic.

Even just looking at that pool is enough to make you jealous. And it’s such a good deal, it’s hard to resist.

12 Pay $ 1,249 and enjoy the Dominican bay of Bellevue

If you leave on February 2 and come home on February 9, you can get this great deal. You have all your meals, and although there are lunch and breakfast buffets, you can also enjoy à la carte dinners if that is what you choose. It looks like a paradise, right?!

11 Spend 7 days in Jamaica for just $ 1,369

Thanks to Expedia, we know about this great deal from 9 to 16 February that has the feeling that we can use our change. You stay at Rooms on the Beach Ochos Rios and although only breakfast is included, you save so much money and get such a great deal that paying for the other meals would not break the bank too much.

10 Spend just $ 1,455 for a week in Jamaica at Fun Holiday Beach Resort

Fun Holiday Beach Resort is located on Seven Mile Beach in Negril, Jamaica, and the name is perfect. Your plane tickets and food are all included in the price, making it a truly affordable vacation. Plus, how cute is this place?!

9 Go to Costa Club Punta Arena for $ 1,245

Sometimes traveling on any day of the week can make for a super affordable vacation. Stay from Thursday 20 to 27 February at the Costa Club Punta Arena in Mexico.

You will easily rest knowing that everything is included and you can enjoy the sun and break through the winter weather.

8 This Cancun Vacay sounds like a dream for just over $ 1,000

For the same week in February you only pay $ 1,099 and you get seven days at Smart Cancun by Oasis.

One thing to note is that this does not include food, but this is such a crazy cheap deal for a seven-day beach vacation that you can certainly include meals in your budget.

7 You can also stay at Fontan Beach Resort for $ 1,165

This resort in Mexico costs $ 1,165 if you stay from Thursday 6 February to Thursday 13 February.

This includes all your food and drinks, so if you want to pay everything in advance, definitely choose this package and you will certainly have a great time.

6 Book Park Royal Beach Resort Acapulco for $ 1,365

Book a flight before Wednesday 12 February and come home the following Wednesday and you can grab this great deal.

The description on Sunwing says that you can eat Mexican breakfast with breakfast and lots of fish, and you can play a game of soccer at the resort if that’s something that appeals to you.

5 Stay for just over $ 1,000 at Alba Suites Acapulco

Do you want to go to Mexico … but don’t want to spend too much cash?

This package is perfect for you. For just $ 1,005 in the same week, you get breakfast every day during your stay, and your plane tickets and hotel are also included.

4 It’s only $ 1,245 for 7 days at Presidential Suites Cabarete

From 2 to 9 February this is a great all-inclusive deal. It’s pretty amazing that you can spend less than $ 2,000 and get food, flights and a hotel room and spend a week at such a beautiful beach location. There is also a rooftop lounge, which sounds so cool.

3 Pay a little more ($ 1,259) and stay at Lifestyle Tropical Beach Rst And Spa

Here is another really affordable package that will literally have the feeling that you are using up your change. Stay in Puerto Plata at this great resort and you will get it all, from all the snacks and drinks that you would want literally 24 hours a day, to spend a lot of time at the pool and enjoy the beautiful beach.

2 Stay at Be Live Collection Marien for $ 1,385

Mondays are a perfect day to fly to a warm place. Book Be Live Collection Marien for $ 1,385 and leave on Monday, February 17 and come home the following week. It’s great to make a trip to the Dominican Republic for so little money. And it will feel great if you know that everything is paid for your food.

1 It’s only $ 1,359 for Be Live Experience Hamaca Garden

If you stay in Santo Domingo, you pay $ 1,359 for a ‘garden view room’, enjoying the beach there and you can order snacks whenever you want. All your food is included, along with the drinks you want, and of course also your plane tickets.