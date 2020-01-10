145,000 jobs will be created in the United States. Unemployment is 3.5%

Loading...

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

By JOSH BOAK AP business journalist

WASHINGTON (AP) – US employers withdrew in December and created 145,000 new jobs. The steady spending of Americans continues to drive economic growth into a presidential election year.

The Department of Labor announced on Friday that the unemployment rate was 3.5% for the second month in a row, prolonging half a century low. The attitude slipped after strong increases of 256,000 in November, in part caused by the one-time end to a strike at General Motors.

“We are starting the year 2020 very well,” said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial Services. “We should see another economic expansion in 2020 driven by consumers.”

The situation on the job market has become a central division between President Donald Trump and his democratic challengers. Trump can stand up for the low unemployment rate and job growth if he strives for a second term. Democrats who want to oust him will point out wages that many Americans do not need to cope with the high costs of medical care and higher education.

So far, employment growth has not been reflected in a much better hourly wage. The pace of average annual wage growth slowed in December from 3.3% in the previous year to 2.9%. This is a possible indication that there is still room for additional employment growth despite the ten-year expansion that has reduced the number of unemployed Americans. There is also the potential for wages to rise in January as many states adjusted their minimum wages.

Some companies in highly competitive industries are already preparing for wage competition this year. The Chicago-based Big Blue Swim School vies with day care workers, learning centers and gyms for its instructors. The chain has five locations with an average of 30 employees and plans to open five more schools this year and 17 in 2021. However, it had to raise wages drastically to attract employees for this expansion.

“We’ve given all of our frontline employees a 10% or 11% increase because we’re afraid of the wage pressures in the economy,” said CEO Chris Kenny. “We cannot achieve our business goal without great employees.”

The US economy created 2.1 million jobs last year, after nearly 2.7 million in 2018. Employment may have slowed as the number of job seekers went down by 540,000 to 5.75 million last year , With fewer unemployed looking for jobs, there is a potential limit to job creation.

The steady growth in attitudes during expansion has contributed to an increase in consumer spending. According to Mastercard SpendingPulse, retail sales during the crucial Christmas season improved 3.4% year over year. This should have contributed to an increase in new hires in retail as this sector created 41,200 jobs in December.

A further 40,000 jobs were created in the leisure and hospitality industry, which also includes restaurants and hotels. Health and social care created 33,900 new jobs.

Nevertheless, the report points to continued weakness in the manufacturing sector.

The factories cut 12,000 jobs in December after the end of the GM strike in November created 58,000 new jobs. The manufacturing companies only created 46,000 jobs in 2019.

Manufacturing suffered from trade tensions between the United States and China last year, which were accompanied by slower global economic growth. Security problems at Boeing also affected orders for aircraft and spare parts.