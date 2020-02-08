14,000 baby, nationally sold toddler carriers recalled because babies could fall out

SAN DIEGO, California – Officials at the Californian company Infantino on Thursday, February 6, announced that they would recall about 14,000 nationally sold baby carriers because babies could fall out.

Infantino’s soft baby and toddler carriers were sold nationwide at Target and other retailers, and on Amazon.com from November 2019 to December 2019 for between $ 30 and $ 50.

The forward-facing baby car seats are made of cotton with a pre-filled bag. The wearers have a black body and black belts or a gray body and black belts. Only Infantino carriers with the following four ticket codes are included in the recall.

Go forward 4-in-1 evolved ergonomic carrier

2018 0619

Go forward 4-in-1 evolved ergonomic carrier

2018 0719

Flip Front2back Carrier

2018 0719

Close-up Newborn Baby Carrier

2018 0719

The product name and lot code are identified on the label sewn on the inside of the carriers.

Company officials said the buckles on the baby car seats could break, creating a risk of falling. Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled baby car seats and contact Infantino for instructions on receiving a free replacement car seat: Infantino at 800-840-4916 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST from Monday to Friday, e-mail at [email protected] or online at www.infantino.com and click on recall for more information.

32,900256

-117.176748

. [TagsToTranslate] business