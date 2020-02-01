14-year-old faces accusation of murder in the adult court in fatal shooting at a friend’s grandfather

CHESTER, Pa. – A 14-year-old boy reported to the police in Pennsylvania on Friday, January 31, following pressure from the community – in the wake of the death of a 79-year-old man Wednesday, Jan 29.

He covered his face with a coat from the Zhafir Tinsley-Jones family by his side as he entered the police station.

“He’s 14, okay?” Said his lawyer. “So there is no comment.”

His family had contact with a lawyer they knew earlier, and he could encourage them to work with the police to bring the boy in.

“We appreciate the hard work that has been put into this to ensure it was a peaceful situation,” said Thaddeus Kirkland, mayor of Chester, Pennsylvania.

The public prosecutor said the police have worked with the community and the public prosecutor’s “Criminal Investigation Division” to make a peaceful arrest.

“They reached for him,” said Jack Stollsteimer, public prosecutor. “Community members also contacted the lawyer and he was able to get the young man into custody today.”

Robert Womack was shot dead while driving his grandson and another teenager Wednesday night. The motive was not immediately clear, but prosecutors said that Tinsley-Jones would be charged as an adult.

“The life of this young boy has changed forever because of a single act of violence, and the life of the Womack family has changed forever because of the loss of a loved one,” Kirkland said. “I want to thank those investigators and law enforcement officers who have brought this to a peaceful conclusion.”

The 14-year-old boy was read on Friday on charges of first-degree murder. He was detained in the George Hill Correctional Facility.

