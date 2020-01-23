14 tropical places that no family should think about (5 are forbidden)

There are so many wonderful places in the world to travel to. You could move your whole life from one place to another, and you would probably still miss a few.

During vacation nothing beats sun and surfing. The tropics are some of the most popular hotspots in the world and offer sparkling water, warm temperatures and lush jungles to visitors.

However, not all tropical destinations are the same. Some will be riskier than others. Many tropical locations have the same beauty and danger, but often the danger outweighs the landscape.

Crime, poverty and various other factors consider these tropical destinations as anything but relaxing places for family pleasure.

19 Brazil is beautiful, but the Zika makes it Dicey

Brazil is a beautiful country full of jungles, beaches and bustling activities. It is also a hotspot for the dreaded Zika virus. Zika is nothing to mess with as you expect or even consider in the near future. Mothers can pass the virus on to their unborn babies, causing serious birth defects.

18 Haiti is an island under construction

There was a time when traveling to the island of Haiti was absolutely forbidden. Those bans have been lifted, but most vacationers will probably want to stay here to leave vacation out of their bucket list. After the massive earthquake of 2010, the country is still rebuilding. Much of it is still a mess.

17 parts of Mexico, such as Acapulco, have travel warnings

A trip to sunny, warm Mexico sounds like something that most of us need at this time of the year. Although parts of the country are paradise, other parts, such as Acapulco, must be avoided. Areas in the country have travel alerts, and a few of them are a dreaded level 4!

16 El Salvador is full of beauty and full of crime

El Salvador is majestic with its sandy beaches and tropical foliage, but behind the beauty lies danger. The area, known for political unrest, can cause travelers to land in hot water. Moreover, those beautiful, clear waters claim surfers and swimmers every year because of the treacherous undercurrent and currents.

15 Venezuela may be magical, but perhaps too dangerous

Venezuela seems to have everything that travelers crave. The beaches and mountains are unreal. The possibilities for adventure seem endless and the costs of travel are low. If it sounds too good to be true, it’s because it is. Crime prevails here and tourists are often the target.

14 Honduras has Wonder, also sets high rates of crime and poverty

The small country of Honduras is another Central American jungle paradise that ticks all beauty boxes but leaves other areas lacking. Traveling here is considered dangerous due to high crime and extreme poverty. It’s probably best to get your beach solution safer somewhere.

13 Borneo is too unstable to enjoy

People considering traveling to Borneo must take into account some safety factors. The country’s recent political climate has made many travelers wary of stepping on the bottom of this country. For those who take the risk, other dangers lurk in the deep jungle and the surrounding waters. Some of the most popular dive sites here are also the most dangerous.

12 Madagascar is not somewhere where you want to leave your bag lying around

In terms of safe places to visit in Africa, Madagascar is not at the bottom of the list, but it is not exactly the safest place to be. Political unrest has caused a peak in unemployment here, which has increased crime. Apart from a greater chance of being robbed, this was the scene of the plague just a few years ago.

11 The southern part of the Philippines is too unsafe to relax in

The vast majority of the Philippines is considered relatively safe, with the exception of the southern part of the tropical nation. Here the beaches in particular are popular places for abductions and other illegal activities. If this is an absolute travel must for you, stick to safer parts of the country or jump for a hotel with good security.

10 Belize has a high degree of violent crime

Belize is small and full of wonder and beauty. Because of this adventurers stay on vacation here, even though it is not a safe place for foreigners. Crime is extremely high in Belize and in recent years tourists have become the target of harmful attacks.

9 West Coast Barbados does not give you gentle waves for swimming

Barbados is a popular place for tropical vacations, but not all parts of the island are made equal, especially when it comes to surf. The western and southern parts of the island are quite tame, but the east coast contains dangerous waves. It is recommended that tourists avoid these turbulent waters.

8 Nassau, Bahamas is not a place for single women looking for a tropical getaway

Crime in the Bahamas is not as high as in some other tropical destinations on this list, but still exists here. Tourists are warned to be careful when practicing water sports activities. Several women became targets of crime during these excursions. Visitors to the island are also told to avoid “over the hill” areas in Nassau after the sunset.

7 Are you thinking about Saba Island? Prepare for turbulent weather

Saba Island is an unfortunate little island. This island has been hit by heavier hurricanes in the last century and a half than any other island in the region. Among those storms were seven storms of category five and fifteen storms of category three. We think we will pass this island.

6 Mexico’s island of dolls? That is an island of no for us!

The island of dolls in Mexico was never intended as a tourist destination, but people still can’t stay away from the island full of broken dolls. There is no external danger on the small island, but it is said to be pursued, making it an automatic way for us. We want to leave the holiday with a tan, no evil spirits in our suitcases.

5 Nicaragua has evacuated non-essential government personnel

Traveling to the jungle of Nicaragua is not encouraged. Crime is prevalent here, and it has become so terrible that all foreigners who are not regarded as essential government personnel have been asked to leave the problem country.

4 Snake Island, off the coast of Brazil, is prohibited for explorers

Off the coast of Brazil lies an island that is flooded with snakes. It’s the things that made nightmares, and we have no idea why a healthy person would consider this a great vacation spot, but people are crazy. The place is so dangerous and the chance of being bitten by a deadly snake is so great that the government has forbidden people to set foot on the island.

3 Niihau Island is not on any Hawaiian vacation list

About one hundred and sixty people live on the island of Nihau. While other islands in the vicinity of Hawaii are fond of tourism, Nihua is not one of them. This little tropical paradise is forbidden for those who don’t call it home. Unless you are a relative of a resident or affiliated with the US Navy, you are not boarding this island.

2 North Sentinal Island does not like outsiders

You don’t get a warm welcome if North Sentinal Island is where you go. The Sentinelese tribe who live here are known to be a bit noisy with newcomers in their harbor. The island is protected by the government and is prohibited for all visitors. It’s all yours, Sentinelese. Just put your arrows down.

1 Runit Island can cost you health

Runit Island is one of the forty islands that make up the Marshall Islands. Located in the Pacific Ocean, this small space is anything but a tropical paradise. It is home to a gigantic dome that encloses radioactive waste. It is clear that as a result no tourists will hang out on these banks.