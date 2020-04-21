14 things that happened behind the scenes of “River Monsters” (viewers never understood)

If the extreme angle has a face, it would definitely be that of Jeremy Wade. In short, it is intended to host a show built to reveal secrets that are deep in the world’s celebrities, as well as the most remote rivers.

Our hero started the charming badassery long before he hosted River Monsters, says IMDB, an equally badass, nine-season television show that made waves on both Animal Planet and the Discovery Channel.

The show is famous for its permission without a seamless approach to solving any mystery, mystery that struck fear among the locals where it happened. To do this, Jeremy Wade and his crew had to let the camera roll as far as they could.

Despite the crew’s efforts, however, there were times when the best moments at River Monsters happened right behind the scenes.

Here are 14 of those things that happened behind the scenes of River Monsters that viewers could never see.

14 At the moment when Jeremy Wade was hit by a square by an Arab in the chest

Jeremy Wade first encountered the huge arapaima somewhere in the Amazon. Wade and others have successfully achieved an estimated 80 pounds in a lake.

But without warning, arapaima managed to score a header on Jeremy Wade’s chest. He reminded Entertainment Weekly that the pain remained for six weeks.

13 At the time when the crew of the show saved a real wave during the filming in Australia

While filming in a remote Australian location, Jeremy Wade and his crew located a blue and white refrigerator abandoned on the rocky beach – which was a little strange to them.

The crew, searching for a giant grouper at the time, inadvertently spread a strange discovery instead: a real life, ABC News confirmed.

12 At that moment, when the lightning turned his anger into one of the Monsters River movie crews

Jeremy Wade revealed on Reddit everything we need to know about the show. According to him, his recorder was in the wrong place at the wrong time in Suriname.

The guy was struck by lightning during a lightning storm. Fortunately, he survived and was able to tell the story.

11 at a time when Jeremy Wade’s Camera refused to show his injury on television

While fishing for their giant open-water hammer in Australia, Jeremy Wade literally put his thumb on the line.

During the collision against a huge fish, the plaster on his thumb flew. The friction burned the skin on the underside of the thumb as a result.

10 The soiled body of the intestinal fish that was soiled did just to catch the attention of the eels

While in New Zealand, Jeremy Wade did something unusual. Usually, he used the fishing line to see if a particular river contained the creature he came for.

But in this particular episode, Jeremy smeared his hands and body with dirty fish to attract the long eel. Come!

9 These three weeks have passed since most of the episodes were filmed

Each episode of River Monsters lasts about 45 minutes on average. But did you know that Jeremy Wade and his crew spend up to three weeks shooting just one episode?

Real fishing alone could take four to 10 days. The rest is spent on collecting data for a backstory.

8 These dive trips Jeremy Wade was looking for fish

The Star Monsters star is a complete package. Well, it could definitely do more than just fish and fish.

When the need arose, he would not hesitate to dive underwater to search for his target fish. He once swam dangerously near a Nile crocodile on the Nile River.

7 These two important questions posed by the show’s production company when things don’t go as planned

Despite meticulous planning and careful waiting during filming, things sometimes have their own way.

When accidents occur on the set, home show bosses would only ask two questions: “Is everyone okay?” and “Did you shoot it?” Because the unexpected is what makes reality TV more exciting, right?

6 For those who cast more than 15,000 casts, Jeremy Wade had to do just that to catch a famous false fish

Jeremy Wade is such a devoted fisherman that he once counted the number of casts he made trying to catch the infamous Canadian Moski fish.

And guess what? It took him more than 15,000 casts to finally roll into a monster that he wanted to catch.

5 at a time when the government of a country would not be cooperating with the crew of the huge rivers

The Congolese episode was full of drama. The recording was postponed indefinitely due to one thing: the crew did not have the necessary documents for the country that belonged to the other side of the river.

The document then proceeded at the pace of a turtle, because the government involved was at best uncooperative.

4 At a time when Jeremy Wade was trying to roll a big monster fish and the camera type can’t keep going

India is home to the famous Goonch catfish. But the problem is that it’s so rare now that Indians need a superhuman like Jeremy Wade to prove it still exists.

That’s exactly what he did, but not without swimming in fast water first, overcoming his cameraman in the process.

3 in those moments when Jeremy Wade eats what he hates to eat

When you’ve caught fish all your life, it’s natural to develop an emotional attachment to them.

It could just be a simple affair, but, hey, Jeremy Wade is caught deep inside, refusing to eat fish every time, unless it’s a viable species.

2 These tense moments between Jeremy Wade’s team and the locals in Congo

Not long before the team arrived in the Congo, a local fisherman disappeared. And this particular person happened to be the brother of the village leader.

And who would be so appropriate to take responsibility for the group of newly arrived foreigners in white skin, right?

1 at the time when River Monsters director underwent Super Glue tooth surgery at Jeremy Wade On Set

During the filming of an episode then, bad luck happened to Jeremy Wade. His tooth accidentally fell out.

But thanks to superglue, Jeremy Wade’s tooth was reconnected to his body still attached to his gums. The “superglue surgery” trend was carried out by the director of the show.

