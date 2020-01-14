14 recipients for Small Business Grant

14 local companies have received grants from the Trentval Business Development Corporation.

Program coordinator for the Small Business Center Luc Fournier says they have received 60 applications for this year’s grant.

A committee then assessed the best applicants on the basis of potential for economic growth and positive impact for the larger Quinte region.

$ 66,000 was split among the 14 recipients.

The grants have helped generate more than $ 150,000 in additional economic incentive for the region.

PRESS RELEASE BELOW

Small Business Center awards $ 66,000 in grants to local businesses. These scholarships support 14 local businesses in achieving their goals: starting or expanding a business or completing a special project to help their business move forward. Each grant was specifically awarded to create opportunities and generate local economic stimulation for larger businesses.

“There were more than 60 applicants for the grant this year and our committee assessed the best applicants based on the potential for economic growth and positive economic impact on the larger Quinte region,” said Luc Fournier, Small Business Program Coordinator. Center (SBC). “The grant is specifically designed to not only inject money into a business need, but also to generate more growth than the initial spending of the grant.”

The grant program is designed to give a small business owner the opportunity to start a new business he might not have done otherwise, or to support existing businesses in investing in growth opportunities where they need extra support. The program also offers mentoring and guidance in strategic development, which is crucial for a successful program.

“The grants awarded have generated more than $ 150,000 in additional economic incentives,” said Amber Darling, executive director of Trenval, SBC managing partner on behalf of the city of Belleville. “Companies use these exchange dollars to increase their chances of growth and are required to invest shares in the project. Ultimately it creates opportunities ”.

Dahlia May Flower Farm, owned and managed by Melanie Harrington, was one of the recipients. “I am so grateful to my small business community that they have informed me of this scholarship, the Small Business Center for believing in my farm and my project and my business mentor Chandy Davis in this program to encourage me and me provide encouragement and resources, “said Harrington. “The subsidy covered one fifth of the costs of this project. Supporting our customers during their purchases this summer included the extra $ 20,000 needed to complete the project. “

The Small Business Center receives additional subsidy from the province of Ontario to support companies again in the fall of 2020.

The Small Business Center aims to support all companies in the larger Quinte region, either as a start-up or as an expansion of companies. The services offered are free for entrepreneurs and everyone is welcome to access the free services offered at any time. Call to make an appointment to sit down with someone to discuss your business needs.

.